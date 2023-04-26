Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

Vornado Realty Trust

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the following quarterly preferred dividends:



Series A Convertible $ .8125000 per share Series L Cumulative Redeemable $ .3375000 per share Series M Cumulative Redeemable $ .3281250 per share Series N Cumulative Redeemable $ .3281250 per share Series O Cumulative Redeemable $ .2781250 per share

In each case, dividends are payable on July 3, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas J. Sanelli

(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Currently, some of the factors are the increase in interest rates and inflation and the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.



