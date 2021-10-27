U.S. markets open in 7 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.75
    +6.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,689.00
    +45.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,565.00
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.50
    -2.40 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.87
    -0.78 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -6.20 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1600
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6190
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.98
    +0.74 (+4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3760
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0770
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,980.98
    -1,380.94 (-2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,488.16
    -16.99 (-1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.62
    +54.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,049.06
    -56.95 (-0.20%)
     

Vow ASA : Vow Q3 : Robust and ready

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vow ASA
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Vow ASA reported stable revenues of NOK 97.8 million (NOK 299.4 year-to-date) in the third quarter, and an EBITDA margin of 8.3 per cent (9.5 per cent YTD). Restrictions relating to the Covid-19 pandemic were gradually lifted during the quarter and resulted in increased activity in the cruise industry and growth in the aftersales business. Vow has secured several milestone contracts in recent months, resulting in an all-time high current order backlog of NOK 2.1 billion including options.

“At the same time, we have consistently built capacity. Since early 2020, we have increased our workforce with more than 30 per cent, invested time and resources to develop our business and strategic partnership, and increased our financial strength. Vow is robust and ready for the upturn,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

The order backlog currently stands at NOK 1 284 million, up from NOK 952 million at the start of the year. Vow secured several contracts in cruise in the third quarter which ensures good visibility into 2025/26. In Landbased, the company received confirmation of a purchase order for delivery of process equipment and engineering support to Vow Green Metals valued at NOK 215 million.

In addition to the firm backlog, shipowners have placed options on the newbuild series being equipped with Scanship systems amounting to a record-high NOK 849 million in likely future revenues related to the Projects Cruise segment.

“As predicted, the cruise industry is bouncing back after the pandemic, welcoming guests back on their ships, and with that comes increased demand for our Aftersales services. Meanwhile, ship upgrades and fleet renewals continue to provide a sound platform for our Cruise Project business,” said Badin.

“We are also eyeing a new normal for Vow with increased activity in our Landbased business. The third quarter this year will be remembered for the listing of Vow Green Metals, and Vow’s start of construction of equipment that will go into Vow Green Metals’ biocarbon production plant in Norway, the largest of its kind in Europe,” Badin added.

Outlook

Vow continues to support its customers in their quest to decarbonise their value chains and become more environmentally sustainable.

Activity in the cruise industry is increasing as society opens up, and Vow remains confident about the long-term market outlook for its cruise related operations. These growth prospects are supported by increasing demand for solutions for cleaner oceans.

Segment Aftersales started the return to growth in the third quarter as more and more cruise ships are returning to normal operations with restrictions related to Covid-19 gradually being lifted. As an increasing share of cruise ships are delivered with Vow systems, the aftersales market is growing, and Vow remains positive about the long-term market opportunities for Aftersales.

Vow continues to make investments in the Landbased segment to support growth and profitability going forward and is working closely with its valued customers and partners to refine technology and solutions.

At 09:00 CEST today, the company's CEO Henrik Badin will present the results live at Haakon VII's gate 2, 0161 Oslo. Participants are welcome to join in person or to follow the presentation via livestream. The stream will also be available for replay after the event.

Use the following link to follow the presentation via livestream: https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211027_7/

Attachments (see link at end of document)

Q3 2021 Update – report

Q3 2021 Update – presentation


For more information, please contact

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition and Phunware Crashed Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN) both saw their stock prices rocket over 1,000% at one point last week, as investors' excitement for the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and advertising software provider that are linked to former President Donald Trump reached a fever pitch. The decline in Digital World Acquisition's stock price appears to have been sparked by comments made by Trump before the market opened.

  • Why Upstart Stock Just Went Down Instead

    Shares of artificial intelligence-powered fintech provider Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) got shook up on Tuesday, down 10% as of 3 p.m. EDT after investment bank Jefferies revoked its buy rating on the stock and downgraded Upstart to hold. The analyst also worries that at present valuations -- it has a $25 billion market cap -- Upstart's stock price already "reflects strong and successful market penetration in the personal and auto loan categories over the next few years."

  • Alphabet earnings top Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Alphabet's Q3 earnings report.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) were skyrocketing 22.1% higher as of 11:28 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. The big jump came as investors anxiously awaited a meeting today of the World Health Organization's technical advisory committee.

  • Robinhood sinks after reporting Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Robinhood's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    John Saager, QuantumScape's Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone for joining QuantumScape's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tesla Hits $1 Trillion Mark; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones gained as Disney stock rose. Tesla stock joined the $1 trillion club, while the Donald Trump SPAC took a plummeted.

  • Cathie Wood responds to Elon Musk: Tech will 'bend curve' on inflation

    Cathie Wood responded to Elon Musk flagging the surge in price pressures. Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung, Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi share the details.&nbsp;

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Alphabet’s Earnings Crushed. The Stock Is Wobbling.

    Alphabet said that its third-quarter revenue jumped 41% year over year to $65.12 billion, outpacing Wall Street estimates.

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

    Earnings season is in full swing, and so far the Q3 numbers are looking solid. As of Monday’s close, 84% of the 117 S&P-listed companies reporting so far have beaten expectations. These results have calmed some fears that the third quarter would disappoint. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer strategist John Stoltzfus believes interesting times lie ahead, with the most likely goose to the markets coming from the political scene. “Ongoing negotiations in Congress to trim the cost of the next round of policy r

  • Trump tightens grip on social media company after SPAC deal success

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump will be able to retain the ownership of his newly launched social media venture even if he chooses to make another White House run or is convicted by prosecutors who are looking into his business dealings. Trump said last week that TRUTH Social would be created through a new company formed by a merger of the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) and blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. According to regulatory filings issued late on Tuesday, Trump was referred to as the "company principal," even though the exact size of his stake in the company was not disclosed.

  • China Tech Stocks Slump as Tensions With U.S. Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to offload Chinese tech stocks as a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions sparked fears that more scrutiny from Washington could be in store for the sector.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming Electric Car Disruption That No

  • CEO Pat Gelsinger and Other Intel Insiders Bought Up $2.5 Million Worth of Stock

    Some insiders made their first open-market purchases of Intel stock, and others bought for the first time in years.

  • Why some retail traders are pouring into a Trump-tied SPAC

    Digital World Acquisition (DWAC), the blank check company tied to former President Trump's new social media venture, has become a so-called 'meme stock' favorite.