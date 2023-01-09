W&T Offshore Announces Proposed Senior Second Lien Notes Offering

W&T Offshore, Inc.

HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T Offshore” or the “Company”) today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $275 million in aggregate principal amount of senior second lien notes due 2026 (the “Notes”) in a private offering that is exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).



The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem all of the Company’s 9.75% Senior Second Lien Notes due 2023 (the “Existing Second Lien Notes”). The redemption price of the Existing Second Lien Notes is equal to 100.000% of the aggregate principal amount outstanding, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Existing Second Lien Notes, and it does not constitute a notice of redemption of the Existing Second Lien Notes.

The Notes and the related guarantees to be offered have not been registered under the Securities Act or any other securities laws, and the Notes and the related guarantees may not be offered or sold except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any other applicable securities laws. The Notes and the related guarantees will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. investors outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S.

This press release is being issued pursuant to Rule 135c under the Securities Act and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of the Notes, the related guarantees, or any other securities, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy or a sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.

ABOUT W&T OFFSHORE

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer, active in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of September 30, 2022, the Company holds working interests in 47 offshore fields in federal and state waters (45 fields producing and 2 fields capable of producing, which include 39 fields in federal waters and 8 in state waters). The Company currently has under lease approximately 622,000 gross acres (449,500 net acres) spanning across the outer continental shelf off the coasts of Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, with approximately 8,000 gross acres in Alabama State waters, 449,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 165,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events, including the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering, the intended use of the proceeds, including to fund the redemption of the Existing Second Lien Notes, and the terms of the Notes being offered, based on what we believe are reasonable estimates and assumptions. No assurance can be given, however, that these events will occur or that our estimates will be correct. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially including, among other things, market conditions, oil and gas price volatility, uncertainties inherent in oil and gas production operations and estimating reserves, uncertainties of the timing and impact of bringing new wells online and repairing and restoring infrastructure hurricane damage, the ability to achieve leverage targets, unexpected future capital expenditures, competition, the success of our risk management activities, governmental regulations, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent Form 10‑Q reports found at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.wtoffshore.com under the Investor Relations section. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures and risk factors in these reports.

