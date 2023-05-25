Watches of Switzerland Group Insider Ups Holding By 59% During Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Watches of Switzerland Group plc's (LON:WOSG ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Watches of Switzerland Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Ian Carter for UK£198k worth of shares, at about UK£7.65 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£6.77. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Ian Carter was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Watches of Switzerland Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.3% of Watches of Switzerland Group shares, worth about UK£53m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Watches of Switzerland Group Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Watches of Switzerland Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Watches of Switzerland Group, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

