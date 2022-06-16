Worldwide Hair Care Products Industry to 2028 - Featuring Procter Gamble, Avon Products and Revlon Among Others

Company Logo

Global Hair Care Products Market

Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Care Products Market, by Type, by Distribution Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hair care may involve cleaning, repairing, coloring, or styling of hair. Demand for hair care products is increasing due to growing hair and scalp problems, around 50% of all women start losing their hair by the time they reach 50 years of age. Women's hair loss statistics show that 29% of women with hair loss reported two key symptoms of depression. Hair maintenance products help men and women uphold their hair health and cleanliness and protect it from damage. The products include shampoo, conditioner, oil, serum, and others used in hair nourishment and are available in different forms such as liquid, gel, cream, and lotion. A variety of products are present in the marketplace for different applications depending upon the type of hair.



The hair care products market has been growing exponentially in India at an accelerating rate, especially in the urban areas. This can be attributed to several factors such as the influence of western culture, such as changing hair color and styling hair. Currently, there is an exhaustive range of various types of cosmetic products in the market. Every cosmetic product consists of different types of chemicals, and hence, it is important for the government to look after the interest of consumers and ensure that the products are safe to use.

For instance, in India, the central authority for discharging regulatory functions relating to drugs and cosmetics is the Central Drugs Standard Organization (CDSCO) which is headed by the Drugs Controller General of India. The primary goal of CDSCO is to ensure the safety, efficiency, and quality of drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. Every state also consists of a state level authority known as the SDCA or the State Drug Control Authority which is responsible for the implementation of the regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.



Hair care products manufacturing companies are focusing on the launch of new and advanced products to enhance their market position. For instance, in November 2021, TreSemme, a hair care product manufacturing brand, launched the Trireme Blindagem Antifrizz line featuring hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed keratin, and "Pro-Ionic" technology. Together, these ingredients help reduce the dry appearance and frizz, leaving hair more nourished and brighter. It has six products: shampoo, conditioner, super conditioner, leave-in, thermal protector, and finishing oil.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of hair care products market, market size (US$ Bn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global hair care products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Unilever plc, Procter Gamble Co., L'Oreal S.A., Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Aveda Corporation, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Combe Incorporated, Henkel Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Shiseido Company, Limited

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global hair care products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hair care products market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fcth8

