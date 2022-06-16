Worldwide Hair Care Products Industry to 2028 - Featuring Procter Gamble, Avon Products and Revlon Among Others
Global Hair Care Products Market
Dublin, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hair Care Products Market, by Type, by Distribution Type, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hair care may involve cleaning, repairing, coloring, or styling of hair. Demand for hair care products is increasing due to growing hair and scalp problems, around 50% of all women start losing their hair by the time they reach 50 years of age. Women's hair loss statistics show that 29% of women with hair loss reported two key symptoms of depression. Hair maintenance products help men and women uphold their hair health and cleanliness and protect it from damage. The products include shampoo, conditioner, oil, serum, and others used in hair nourishment and are available in different forms such as liquid, gel, cream, and lotion. A variety of products are present in the marketplace for different applications depending upon the type of hair.
The hair care products market has been growing exponentially in India at an accelerating rate, especially in the urban areas. This can be attributed to several factors such as the influence of western culture, such as changing hair color and styling hair. Currently, there is an exhaustive range of various types of cosmetic products in the market. Every cosmetic product consists of different types of chemicals, and hence, it is important for the government to look after the interest of consumers and ensure that the products are safe to use.
For instance, in India, the central authority for discharging regulatory functions relating to drugs and cosmetics is the Central Drugs Standard Organization (CDSCO) which is headed by the Drugs Controller General of India. The primary goal of CDSCO is to ensure the safety, efficiency, and quality of drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices. Every state also consists of a state level authority known as the SDCA or the State Drug Control Authority which is responsible for the implementation of the regulations under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.
Hair care products manufacturing companies are focusing on the launch of new and advanced products to enhance their market position. For instance, in November 2021, TreSemme, a hair care product manufacturing brand, launched the Trireme Blindagem Antifrizz line featuring hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed keratin, and "Pro-Ionic" technology. Together, these ingredients help reduce the dry appearance and frizz, leaving hair more nourished and brighter. It has six products: shampoo, conditioner, super conditioner, leave-in, thermal protector, and finishing oil.
Key features of the study:
This report provides an in-depth analysis of hair care products market, market size (US$ Bn), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
It profiles key players in the global hair care products market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
Key companies covered as a part of this study include Unilever plc, Procter Gamble Co., L'Oreal S.A., Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Aveda Corporation, Amka Products (Pty) Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd., Combe Incorporated, Henkel Corporation, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Shiseido Company, Limited
Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global hair care products market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, extruded aluminum profiles manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global hair care products market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
Report Description
Market Definition and Scope
Executive Summary
Market Snippet, By Product Type
Market Snippet, By Distribution Type
Market Snippet, By Country/Region
Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
PEST Analysis
PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
Market Opportunities
Regulatory Scenario
Key Developments
Industry Trend
4. Global Hair care Products Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19)Pandemic
Overview
Factors Affecting Global Hair care Products Market - COVID-19
Impact Analysis
5. Global Hair care Products Market, By Product Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Shampoo
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Conditioner & Mask
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Hair Oil
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Hair Gels
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Hair Color
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Others (Serums, Comb etc.)
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
6. Global Hair care Products Market, By Distribution Type, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
Introduction
Market Share Analysis, 2020, 2023, and 2028 (%)
Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
Segment Trends
Hypermarket
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Supermarket
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Specialty stores
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Convenience Stores
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Online
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
Others
Introduction
Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Bn)
7. Global Hair care Products Market, By Region, 2017-2028 (US$ Bn)
8. Competitive Landscape
Heat Map Analysis
Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
Company Profiles
Unilever Plc
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Procter Gamble Co.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
L'Oreal S.A.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Avon Products Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Revlon Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Aveda Corporation
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Amka Products (Pty) Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Combe Incorporated
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Henkel Corporation.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
Shiseido Company, Limited
Company Overview
Product Portfolio
Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fcth8
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900