U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,775.00
    +12.25 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,521.00
    +50.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,617.75
    +52.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,692.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.22
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.50
    -4.90 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.23 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0506
    -0.0063 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0940
    -0.0620 (-1.96%)
     

  • Vix

    29.24
    -0.95 (-3.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0530
    -1.0870 (-0.80%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,589.85
    +381.92 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.23
    +6.15 (+1.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.30
    -25.92 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

The Worldwide Microinsurance Industry is Expected to Reach $111.8 Billion by 2027

Research and Markets
·4 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Microinsurance Market

Global Microinsurance Market
Global Microinsurance Market

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global microinsurance market reached a value of US$ 78.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 111.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

As a component of microfinance, microinsurance is the coverage offered to low-income households with limited income access and low-valued assets. It aids individuals belonging to the financially weaker section of the society by formulating a tailored plan with low premiums and provides compensation for illness, injury, disabilities and death.

It also covers various property risks against crops, cattle and fire. It merges multiple small financial units into a more massive structure and provides a cushion against unexpected losses and exorbitant interest rates charged by unorganized money lenders. Microinsurance can be delivered through various models such as the partner-agent model, all-in-one-insurance model, full-service model and community-based model which can be administered through certified institutions and intermediaries.

Growth of the insurance sector across the globe and increasing access to financial services among all classes of the society are the chief factors driving the market growth. Recent advancements such as peer-to-peer models and other such consumer-friendly insurance models are also positively influencing the market.

These new trends provide consumers with access to flexible products and an end-to-end digital experience ensuring transparency between the insurance taker and service provider. Additionally, as more products are becoming digitally available, microinsurance policies have gained preference amongst individuals in higher income segments as well.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report
1. What was the size of the global microinsurance market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global microinsurance market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global microinsurance market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microinsurance market?
5. What is the breakup of the global microinsurance market based on the product type?
6. What is the breakup of the global microinsurance market based on the provider?
7. What are the key regions in the global microinsurance market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Microinsurance Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Provider
5.6 Market Breakup by Model Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Property Insurance
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Health Insurance
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Life Insurance
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Index Insurance
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Accidental Death and Disability Insurance
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Provider
7.1 Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Model Type
8.1 Partner Agent Model
8.2 Full-Service Model
8.3 Provider Driven Model
8.4 Community-Based/Mutual Model
8.5 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 North America
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Latin America
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x4smp

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Abby Joseph Cohen Says Era of Everything Going Up Is Over

    (Bloomberg) -- With fervor in markets receding, investors will need to critically focus on fundamentals and security selection to ride out the turbulence, Abby Joseph Cohen said.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    With gasoline prices through the roof at record highs, inflation running at 40-year record levels, and last year’s bullish stock market turn down into a genuine bear, it’s no wonder that the financial and economic worlds are looking like reruns of ‘That 70s Show.’ Market watchers remember that the bad times of the late 70s and early 80s were tamed only when Fed Chair Paul Volker sparked a recession with near-20% interest rates – and for investors under 45, just take note that Q1 this year saw a

  • Berkshire Hathaway buys 9.6 million more Occidental shares, raises stake to over 16%

    The purchases were made over the past week and cost about $529 million, Berkshire said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. Following the purchases, Berkshire now owns about 152.7 million Occidental shares worth about $8.52 billion based on Occidental stock's Wednesday close, which is down over 21% since it touched its year's high in May. However, Occidental's share prices are currently up over 90% this year, after more than doubling, as they benefited from Berkshire's purchases and rising oil prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Goldman Sachs: These 3 Stocks Have Over 40% Upside Despite Market Uncertainty

    The clouds are gathering on the global economic horizon. In a clear sign that the good times of easy money are well and truly over, last week three major central banks – the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and the Swiss National Bank – all enacted interest rate increases. For the Federal Reserve, it was a 0.75% hike, the largest bump since 1994, in reaction to news that the year-over-year inflation rate had reached a 40+ year high of 8.6%. So, how can investors ride out this hostile env

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • How bear market rallies trap dip buyers and frustrate investors: Morning Brief

    Here's what to watch in the markets on Thursday, June 23, 2022.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Here’s how much the average working boomer has saved for retirement

    Three news items that say a lot about the retirement crisis facing Americans and what we can do about it—if we want to. The first is a survey of 1,000 working Americans conducted recently showing much, or little, they have saved for retirement. Less than half of those surveyed have saved $100,000: Not even close to enough to support a median income of around $40,000 a year in retirement.

  • JPMorgan China Fund Ramps Up Bets on Tech as Bullish Calls Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Asset Management is doubling down on China tech stocks after enduring a tumultuous selloff, betting that an easing of regulatory crackdowns and attractive valuations will pay off well. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Ra

  • Microsoft Stock: When to Buy if the Selloff Continues?

    Microsoft stock tops most of FAANG in performance and all of that group in profit margin. But does that make the stock a buy right now?

  • Tech stocks: 'We haven't seen the potential second leg down,' strategist says

    There remains a lot more downside risk to the Nasdaq, warns one veteran investor.

  • Warren Buffett Can’t Keep His Hands Off Occidental as Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway purchased more than $500 million of Occidental Petroleum stock recently and now holds a 16.3% stake in the big energy company, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) CEO Warren Buffett began buying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock earlier this year and Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares after purchasing a total of 9.5 million shares this past Friday and Wednesday. Occidental shares were down 3.6% Wednesday to $55.77 as oil prices continued to retreat, falling 1.7% to $104 a barrel based on West Texas intermediate crude.

  • SoFi Stock: Near-Death Experience, or Deep Discount Bargain?

    It’s hard to put a positive spin on a stock that’s shaved 65% off its value since the beginning of the year – a feat achieved by SoFi Technologies (SOFI). The thing is, such a performance is not an anomaly in 2022. Many stocks are in the same predicament, which raises the question whether the scores of beaten-down names will eventually stage a comeback. Some will and some won’t. After meeting up with SoFi CEO Anthony Noto and CFO Chris Lapointe, Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev thinks SoFi is well-posit

  • Missed Out On Microsoft? My Best Cloud Stock to Buy and Hold

    Over the past eight years, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) transformed itself from an aging legacy software company into a high-growth cloud giant. Satya Nadella, who took the helm as Microsoft's third CEO in early 2014, spearheaded the company's "mobile first, cloud first" initiative which converted a large portion of its desktop software into mobile apps and cloud services. Between fiscal 2014 and fiscal 2021, which ended last June, Microsoft's annual cloud revenues rose from just 5% of its top line in fiscal 2014 to 41% in fiscal 2021.

  • NIO Stock Is Up 30% This Month. Morgan Stanley Sees More Gains Ahead

    “Share outperformance.” Now there’s a vintage term which on account of the stock market’s woeful action in 2022 might be somewhat forgotten. However, that appears to be the case for NIO (NIO) in recent times. This month, all the main indexes have continued to put in an abject display, but shares of the Chinese EV maker have defied the market and are up ~30%. Morgan Stanley analyst Tim Hsiao attributes the strong showing to a few key drivers. First off, Q1’s 18% gross margin might have amounted t

  • Crypto platform Voyager Digital shares plunge 60% after revealing $665 million exposure to embattled hedge fund; considers issuing default notice

    Voyager Digital said its subsidiary may issue a notice of default to embattled crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital for failure to repay its loan.