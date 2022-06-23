The Worldwide Microinsurance Industry is Expected to Reach $111.8 Billion by 2027

Company Logo

Global Microinsurance Market

Dublin, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microinsurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microinsurance market reached a value of US$ 78.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 111.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



As a component of microfinance, microinsurance is the coverage offered to low-income households with limited income access and low-valued assets. It aids individuals belonging to the financially weaker section of the society by formulating a tailored plan with low premiums and provides compensation for illness, injury, disabilities and death.

It also covers various property risks against crops, cattle and fire. It merges multiple small financial units into a more massive structure and provides a cushion against unexpected losses and exorbitant interest rates charged by unorganized money lenders. Microinsurance can be delivered through various models such as the partner-agent model, all-in-one-insurance model, full-service model and community-based model which can be administered through certified institutions and intermediaries.



Growth of the insurance sector across the globe and increasing access to financial services among all classes of the society are the chief factors driving the market growth. Recent advancements such as peer-to-peer models and other such consumer-friendly insurance models are also positively influencing the market.

These new trends provide consumers with access to flexible products and an end-to-end digital experience ensuring transparency between the insurance taker and service provider. Additionally, as more products are becoming digitally available, microinsurance policies have gained preference amongst individuals in higher income segments as well.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global microinsurance market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global microinsurance market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global microinsurance market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global microinsurance market?

5. What is the breakup of the global microinsurance market based on the product type?

6. What is the breakup of the global microinsurance market based on the provider?

7. What are the key regions in the global microinsurance market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Microinsurance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Provider

5.6 Market Breakup by Model Type

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Property Insurance

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Health Insurance

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Life Insurance

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Index Insurance

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Accidental Death and Disability Insurance

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Provider

7.1 Microinsurance (Commercially Viable)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Microinsurance Through Aid/Government Support

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Model Type

8.1 Partner Agent Model

8.2 Full-Service Model

8.3 Provider Driven Model

8.4 Community-Based/Mutual Model

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x4smp

