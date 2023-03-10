Zscaler Appoints Global Sales and Alliances Veteran to Grow Worldwide Zero Trust Ecosystem Sales

Zscaler, Inc.

Former Palo Alto Networks, Imperva, and Aruba Channel Executive Karl Soderlund Joins Leader in Cloud-based Zero Trust Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that Karl Soderlund has been appointed as the company’s Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners, and Alliances. In his role at Zscaler, Soderlund will be responsible for advancing and modernizing the Zscaler partner program by developing and executing a competitive go-to-market strategy, and leading a world-class channel team.

“As the leader in cloud security, Zscaler continues to become a destination for top talent,” said Dali Rajic, Chief Operating Officer, Zscaler. “Karl’s deep partner expertise and proven track record with the execution of highly strategic partner programs at top networking and cybersecurity companies demonstrates that he is the right industry veteran to take our channel partner program to the next level. As we continue to make meaningful investments in our partner model, I am excited to welcome Karl to the company and am confident that his contributions will deliver results and support company growth.”

The Zscaler partner program is comprised of leading system integrators, managed service providers, solution providers, and distributors, and continues to add new classes of partners that are expertly suited to help enterprises take advantage of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform. The partner program is responsible for delivering 95 percent of the company’s business. The Zscaler partner program goes beyond providing access to offering broad-based enablement across the lifecycle of Zscaler’s customers.

“Zscaler is an innovator and leader in cloud security that has consistently delivered on the promise of zero trust while redefining network security with the world’s largest inline cloud security platform,” said Karl Soderlund, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners and Alliances at Zscaler. “With a total addressable market of $72B, it was a clear choice to join Zscaler. I look forward to bringing my experience to dramatically elevate Zscaler’s partner program.”

Soderlund joins Zscaler from Palo Alto Networks where he served as a Senior Vice President. Soderlund’s time at Palo Alto Networks was marked by strong accomplishments, including attracting and retaining top talent, architecting award-winning channel programs, and securing new partners. Soderlund has been awarded channel chief eight times over his career and for the past three years, he's been recognized as one of the top 50 most influential leaders in the industry.

Prior to Palo Alto Networks, Soderlund also held senior roles at Aruba Networks, Avaya, HP, Cisco Systems, and Fortinet. Soderlund received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Anna Maria College.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. These forward-looking statements include the potential impact of the hiring to Zscaler's partner program, go-to-market strategy, and channel team. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A significant number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including those factors related to our ability to successfully integrate Canonic Security technology into our cloud platform and our ability to retain key employees of Canonic Security after the acquisition.

Additional risks and uncertainties are set forth in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 8, 2023, which is available on our website at ir.zscaler.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to Zscaler as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and Zscaler will not necessarily update the information, even if new information becomes available in the future.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SSE-based Zero Trust Exchange™ is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler™ and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Natalia Wodecki

press@zscaler.com



Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Choi, CFA

ir@zscaler.com



