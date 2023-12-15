$1,000 Invested In Cardinal Health In 2001 Would Be Worth $3,514.67 Today

Cardinal Health Inc. has the tendency to slide under the radar. It doesn't receive as much attention from everyday retail investors as tech stocks like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp., but people who have invested in the healthcare services company over the years have achieved massive returns.

Cardinal Health: A Long History Of Strong Returns

Cardinal Health is the 14th highest revenue-generating company in the United States. With this success, the company has performed just as well for its investors.

Its most recent stock split occurred on April 23, 2001. Investing $1,000 in the company the next day — when it was trading at $30.32 — would have been good for 32.98 shares.

Today, with the stock trading at $106.57, your initial investment would be worth $3,514.67. That's a total return of $2,514.67 for doing nothing more than holding your investment for 22 years.

In addition to its strong growth, the company continues to pay dividends to its investors. Its dividend yield stands at 1.88%, reflecting a strong return on investment. This is complemented by an annual dividend of $2.0024, signifying a steady income stream for shareholders.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is reported at 174.21, indicating investor confidence in the company’s earnings potential and its future growth prospects.

And finally, the company has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. This consistent growth in dividend distribution showcases Cardinal Health’s financial stability and solidifies its status as a Dividend Aristocrat.

Cardinal Health’s journey from 2001 to today is an example of a stellar investment opportunity. An initial $1,000 investment growing to $3,514.67 reflects the company’s strong financial performance and enduring appeal to investors.

Its consistent dividend increases and robust P/E ratio further cement its status as a sound, long-term investment choice, especially for those seeking stable returns and income through dividends.

