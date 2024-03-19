Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,207.50
    -7.25 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    39,218.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,177.50
    -54.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,046.60
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.64
    -0.08 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,157.80
    -6.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0855
    -0.0021 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.49
    +0.16 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2696
    -0.0032 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1990
    +1.1010 (+0.74%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    64,576.80
    -3,601.76 (-5.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,722.55
    -4.87 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,003.60
    +263.20 (+0.66%)
     

UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca to buy Fusion Pharma for $2 billion in cash

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds background on deal and Fusion throughout)

March 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will buy clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $2 billion in cash to boost its oncology portfolio.

The drugmaker will pay $21 per Fusion share, a premium of more than 97% to the U.S.-listed company's closing price on Monday.

AstraZeneca will also pay a non-transferable contingent value right of $3 per share, taking the combined transaction value to about $2.4 billion.

Fusion, which is developing "next-generation" radioconjugates (RCs) to treat cancer, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations continuing in Canada and the U.S., it said.

RCs have emerged as a promising modality in cancer treatment over recent years, AstraZeneca said. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Mrigank Dhaniwala)

Advertisement