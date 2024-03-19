UPDATE 1-AstraZeneca to buy Fusion Pharma for $2 billion in cash

(Adds background on deal and Fusion throughout)

March 19 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will buy clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $2 billion in cash to boost its oncology portfolio.

The drugmaker will pay $21 per Fusion share, a premium of more than 97% to the U.S.-listed company's closing price on Monday.

AstraZeneca will also pay a non-transferable contingent value right of $3 per share, taking the combined transaction value to about $2.4 billion.

Fusion, which is developing "next-generation" radioconjugates (RCs) to treat cancer, will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AstraZeneca, with operations continuing in Canada and the U.S., it said.

RCs have emerged as a promising modality in cancer treatment over recent years, AstraZeneca said.