Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,604.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,256.00
    -24.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,073.25
    -25.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,881.40
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.20
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    2,009.20
    -5.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.22
    -0.06 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0764
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2700
    +0.0250 (+0.59%)
     

  • Vix

    13.11
    +0.76 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3290
    +1.4360 (+0.99%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,986.45
    -1,903.15 (-4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.17
    -30.54 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,517.88
    -36.59 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,791.80
    +483.94 (+1.50%)
     
COMPANY OF THE YEAR:

Novo Nordisk is Yahoo Finance's 2023 winner

UPDATE 1-BlackBerry appoints new CEO

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details on strategic review in paragraphs 2-3)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry on Monday named insider John Giamatteo as its chief executive officer, succeeding John Chen, who stepped down in November.

The technology company also shelved its plan to pursue a public listing for its internet-of-things (IoT) business.

BlackBerry said it would streamline its centralized corporate functions so that each business unit may operate independently and on a profitable and cashflow-positive basis going forward.

Following a strategic review, the company earlier said it would separate the IoT and Cybersecurity businesses and establish them as standalone divisions. Giamatteo has served as the president of the company's Cybersecurity unit since October 2021. (Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

Advertisement