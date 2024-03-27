UPDATE 1-Chemours fourth-quarter loss narrows on lower costs

(Adds details throughout)

March 27 (Reuters) - Chemours Co on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter, helped by lower costs.

The twice-delayed results come a month after the company placed its top three executives, including CEO Mark Newman, on administrative leave and said it was looking into potential "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting.

Chemours reported a net loss of $18 million, or 12 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $97 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

Chemical companies have been trying to reduce costs to combat low demand and destocking trends in the past year that were driven by weaker-than-expected growth in China and across major economies.

Earlier this month, an internal review in Chemours revealed its senior executives manipulated some vendor payments and collections of receivables in the fourth quarter of 2023, in part to meet free cash flow targets tied to their incentives.

The company had said its preliminary results would not be impacted by the internal review and later appointed chemical industry veteran Denise Dignam as CEO. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal and Kabir Dweit in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)