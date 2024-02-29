UPDATE 1-Chilean conglomerate Copec's annual profit tumbles on forestry troubles

(Adds detail from statement)

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Chilean industrial conglomerate Empresas Copec's 2023 annual profit fell 76% to $348 million after a tough year marked by lower prices for its wood products and extreme weather hitting its forests, the firm said on Thursday.

The firm's revenues jumped 2% last year to $29.18 billion.

The results come after Copec's forestry arm, Arauco , suffered a series of extreme weather events such as floods, droughts and forest fires, which were exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon and climate change.

Copec said Arauco's operating income shrunk due to lower pulp and timber prices, though it shipped larger volumes.

The forestry sector accounts for the bulk of Copec's earnings, largely through wood panels and pulp shipped to Asia and North America. It also has a significant fuel distribution business, as well as mining stakes and a fleet of fishing ships and factories.

Its energy division also saw earnings shrink, dragged down by a negative accounting effect after it revaluated inventories, as well as lower sales volumes, Copec said. (Reporting by Sarah Morland and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Kylie Madry and Anthony Esposito)