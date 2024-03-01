Advertisement
UPDATE 1-CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month

Reuters
·1 min read

(Changes sourcing, adds details on pill dispensing in paragraphs 2 and 3)

March 1 (Reuters) - CVS and Walgreens, the two largest U.S. pharmacy chains, will start selling abortion pill mifepristone at their stores in several states this month.

Walgreens said it expects to begin dispensing the pills within a week, consistent with federal and state laws.

CVS will begin filling prescriptions for the medication in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the weeks ahead and expand to additional states, where allowed by law, on a rolling basis.

The New York Times first reported the news on Friday. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; editing by Paul Grant and Shinjini Ganguli)

