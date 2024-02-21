Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,989.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,618.00
    -24.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,585.00
    -22.25 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,013.30
    +3.10 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.27
    +0.09 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    2,039.70
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0811
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.42
    +0.71 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2629
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1020
    +0.1760 (+0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,663.77
    -167.35 (-0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,719.21
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,262.16
    -101.45 (-0.26%)
     

UPDATE 1-Glencore's 2023 earnings halve on lower commodity prices

Clara Denina and Pratima Desai
·1 min read

(Adds details)

By Clara Denina and Pratima Desai

LONDON, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Glencore said on Wednesday lower commodity prices had halved its earnings last year, and slashed its payout to investors, as the company saves to fund the acquisition of a 77% stake in Teck Resources' metallurgical coal business.

After two consecutive record years, adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) halved to $17.1 billion from $34.1 billion a year earlier, in line with analysts' consensus estimates of $17.15 billion.

In preliminary 2023 results, the miner and trader said net debt stood at $4.92 billion at the end of the year, from just $75 million at the end of 2022.

London-listed Glencore's payout of $1.6 billion announced on Wednesday does not include a new buyback scheme, after the existing one ends this month, nor a special dividend, as the company uses its cash to fund the

$6.9 billion acquisition

of Canadian miner Teck's steelmaking coal unit.

(Reporting by Clara Denina And Pratima Desai)

Advertisement