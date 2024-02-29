Advertisement
UPDATE 1-International Game Technology to merge two units with Everi in $6.2 bln deal

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details from release in paragraphs 2, 3, 4)

Feb 29 (Reuters) - International Game Technology said on Thursday it was separating its global gaming and playdigital businesses and combining them with gaming machine maker Everi Holdings in a deal valued at $6.2 billion, including debt.

IGT shareholders are expected to own about 54% of the combined company, with the rest going to Everi stockholders.

The deal, which comes after IGT's board launched a strategic review of its Global Gaming and PlayDigital businesses, will separate the firm's offerings such as land-based gaming, iGaming, sports-betting and fintech, leaving it a pure-play global lottery business. (Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Devika Syamnath)

