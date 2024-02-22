UPDATE 1-MP Materials swings to quarterly loss on falling rare earths prices

(Adds earnings comparison in 5th paragraph, context and background throughout)

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Rare earths miner MP Materials on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss due to slipping prices for the strategic minerals and rising production costs, although the loss was not as much as analysts had expected.

The company, which held unsuccessful merger talks earlier this year with rival Lynas Rare Earths, has struggled in recent months with falling prices and stiff competition from Chinese rivals.

The company's executives plan to discuss the results on a Thursday afternoon conference call. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trading after falling 2.7% on Thursday.

Las Vegas-based MP posted a quarterly net loss of $16.3 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a profit of $67 million, or 36 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, MP lost 2 cents per share. Analysts expected a loss of 4 cents, according to LSEG data.

For the past four years, MP has processed rock it extracts from its Mountain Pass mine in California into rare earths concentrate that is shipped to China for refining. The company sold 7,174 metric tons of that concentrate during the quarter, about 34% lower than the year-ago period.

MP said the drop was due in part to lower production at the California mine.

MP has been working to refine its own rare earths for some time. The company said its refining equipment in California produce 150 metric tons of neodymium and praseodymium - the two most in demand rare earths - during the quarter, with 10 metric tons sold.

MP also said it has finished construction on a rare earths magnet plant in Texas and has begun testing the equipment there. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Bill Berkrot)