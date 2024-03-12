Advertisement
UPDATE 1-Pfizer's drug succeeds in late-stage blood cancer trial

March 12 (Reuters) - Pfizer said on Tuesday a combination treatment using its drug, Adcetris, met the main goal of a late-stage study of extending survival in patients with a type of blood cancer.

The combination therapy consisting of Adcetris and two other drugs was statistically significant compared to a placebo in extending survival in patients with the most common type of lymphoma known as diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Pfizer gained the drug, already approved to treat other types of lymphomas, through its $43 billion purchase of Seagen last year.

The U.S. drugmaker plans to discuss a submission for approval to treat these type of patients with regulators, it said, paving the way for a possible eighth approval for the drug.

