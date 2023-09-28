U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,288.52
    +14.01 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,621.91
    +71.64 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.40
    +36.55 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.14
    +7.24 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.92
    -0.76 (-0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.40
    -11.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6590
    +0.0330 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2200
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3560
    +0.3570 (+0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,863.60
    +587.48 (+2.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    577.08
    +12.29 (+2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,594.78
    +1.56 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,872.52
    -499.38 (-1.54%)
     

UPDATE 1-US FDA approves Amicus Therapeutics' muscle disorder treatment

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details on therapy in paragraph 3, background on disease in paragraph 4)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved its therapy to treat a muscle disorder called Pompe disease.

The approval comes after a long delay in bringing the therapy to market. The health regulator last October extended its review for a second time following delays in inspections caused by pandemic-related travel restrictions.

The company was seeking the health regulator's nod for the expanded use of its therapy, AT-GAA, which is combination of drug migulstat and lab-made protein cipaglucosidase alfa.

The therapy is indicated for use in adults living with late-onset Pompe disease and those without an improvement on their current enzyme replacement therapy, the company said.

Pompe disease is a rare genetic condition in which the body is unable to break down the complex sugar glycogen, leading to a buildup of the same, which causes muscular impairment. The condition may also lead to heart failure in young patients.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)