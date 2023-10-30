UPDATE 1-US SEC sues SolarWinds, top cyber executive for fraud

(Updates with details from court filing)

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday sued SolarWinds Corp and its top cybersecurity executive, saying they repeatedly misled investors and the public about a software product linked to one of biggest hackings targeting the U.S. government.

The SEC filed its lawsuit in Manhattan federal court, accusing SolarWinds and its chief information security officer, Timothy Brown, with repeatedly violating U.S. securities laws by failing to disclose vulnerabilities and cyber events in regulatory filings and other company statements.

Regulators found SolarWinds misled the public about repeated cybersecurity risks it was experiencing, beginning with its initial public offering in 2018 through its first disclosure about the attack in December 2020, the SEC said.

SolarWinds and Brown internally discussed known risks and vulnerabilities but painted a starkly different portrayal of its cybersecurity to the public, regulators said.

"The SEC’s determination to manufacture a claim against us and our CISO is another example of the agency’s overreach and should alarm all public companies and committed cybersecurity professionals across the country," the company said in a statement, saying it would fight the allegations in court.

