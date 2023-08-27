In this article, we discuss 10 best cosmetic surgery and aesthetics stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed discussion on the cosmetics and aesthetics sector, head directly to 5 Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Buy.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons noted that numerous celebrities adopted a perspective favoring larger proportions through plastic surgery, where fuller breast and buttock sizes became the preferred aesthetic. However, there appears to be a shift in this trend in 2023. If really bold changes from plastic surgery are becoming less popular, they are being swapped for a more natural and authentic look in general. Dr. Ashley Amalfi, MD, who specializes in procedures for the breasts and body, has pointed out this change. Apart from the growing preference for a natural appearance, there are additional plastic surgery treatments that are becoming popular this year. Liposuction remains consistently trending, yet Amalfi has noticed a recent influx of patients seeking a distinct and tailored liposuction technique. She has shaped specific areas, like the lower part of the leg and the ankle, as per her patients’ requests. In addition to surgery, nonsurgical procedures remain popular in 2023. ASPS President Gregory Greco, DO, FACS, stated:

"People are influenced by influencers. And I think we're seeing the more subtle, understated aesthetic in many celebrities."

According to Forbes, a report from 2021 about cosmetic surgeries and treatments in North America predicted that the market would keep growing steadily, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.34% between 2021 and 2028. This number is on track to becoming a reality. Hollywood has often been seen as a major driving force behind the cosmetic surgery field. The fact that numerous celebrities have chosen cosmetic procedures to improve their appearance has naturally influenced others to do the same. One positive outcome of this trend is that it is gradually reducing the negative opinions often associated with cosmetic surgeries. As the field of cosmetic surgery continues to thrive, there have been significant advancements in technology for improving the quality of procedures. This progress is noticeable in the adoption of advanced tools like ultrasonic saws for different cosmetic treatments. The market is increasingly being linked with the fashion and beauty sector, even more than the medical field. Although cosmetic surgeries are accessible to everyone, 94% of procedures are sought by women. Furthermore, 43% of college-age individuals have expressed their readiness to consider more surgeries in the future. Cosmetic surgery is known for its relatively higher costs. Reports highlight that procedures like facelifts can begin at around $8000, excluding facility and additional expenses. However, the expense trend for cosmetic surgeries is shifting. The cost of procedures is decreasing mainly due to the increased number of available cosmetic surgeons and alternative treatments. Dr. Ali Esmail, an esteemed specialist in facial plastic reconstruction surgery, observed that this change is a direct response to the growing cultural acceptance of cosmetic surgeries. He commented:

“Cosmetic surgeries are no longer such a taboo, it has become a popular option for people who want to improve their looks or well-being. The regularity means more demand and more supply, which affects cost.”

According to Alliance Cosmetic Center, surgical enhancements for beauty have become a widespread practice worldwide, with the global cosmetic surgery market anticipated to reach $43.9 billion by 2025. Notably, around 20% of all cosmetic procedures take place in the United States. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) noted a 200% rise in non-invasive treatments such as botox and dermal fillers since 2000, with millennials showing the most interest. Such procedures are becoming increasingly popular in the United Kingdom. Dr. Jonquille Chantrey, a cosmetic surgeon and international aesthetic lecturer, stated:

“Non-invasive procedures continue to rise in the UK far more than any other sector. People want comparable surgical results but without the risks and downtime. Botox remains extremely popular, but I’m seeing a huge increase in non-invasive body contouring and fat removal through machines such as CoolSculpting.”

Fortune Business Insights reported that in 2022, the worldwide market for cosmetic surgery was worth $55.68 billion. This value is expected to rise from $57.67 billion in 2023 to about $75.20 billion by the year 2030. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% over the forecast period. Every year, more and more people are turning to cosmetic procedures to enhance their looks. Additionally, the rise in dermatological issues and a substantial number of patients in need of treatment are driving up the demand for these procedures in the market. In addition to a number of patients going through surgeries, many people are now opting for simple and painless methods to achieve a youthful and healthy look without any issues. This trend is leading to a higher demand for non-surgical procedures. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a decrease in the global demand for cosmetic procedures. However, the market is expected to experience growth from 2023 to 2030 due to the relaxation of lockdown measures, a rising interest in home care procedures, and a focus on introducing advanced products to cater to this demand.

To benefit from the growth potential in the fields of cosmetic surgery and aesthetics, some of the best stocks to buy include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD), and Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR).

Our Methodology

We selected the following aesthetics stocks based on hedge fund sentiment toward each stock. We have assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 910 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the second quarter of 2023. The list is arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund investors in each firm.

10 Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Buy

Poznyakov/Shutterstock.com

Best Cosmetic Surgery and Aesthetics Stocks to Buy

10. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 1

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) delivers aesthetic medical services in both the People's Republic of China and Singapore. Their services include a range of surgical aesthetic procedures like eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction. Additionally, the company offers non-surgical aesthetic treatments, as well as other aesthetic medical services. Established in 1997, the company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. On May 17, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) announced a Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.0006 and a revenue of $21.7 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 1 hedge fund was bullish on Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH), same as the last quarter. Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies held 13,000 shares of the company worth $14,000.

In addition to Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD), and Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH) is one of the best aesthetics stocks to buy.

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), one of the best aesthetics stocks to buy, is a company specializing in medical aesthetics. It creates and markets medical aesthetic products both within the United States and globally. Its customer base includes hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other specialized medical fields. On August 10, Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.85, exceeding estimates by $0.03, and a revenue of $23.13 million, falling short of Wall Street consensus by $1.85 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 3 hedge funds were bullish on Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN), compared to 5 hedge funds in the previous quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management is the leading position holder in the company, with 25,777 shares worth $75,527.

8. Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 3

Next on our list of the best aesthetics stocks is Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS), a company focused on the research and advancement of biomedical technology. It holds patents, designs, creates, and brings to market injection technologies and devices meant for medical, dental, and cosmetic purposes. These innovations are utilized in the United States, China, and globally. The company functions in two segments – Dental and Medical. On August 15, Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) reported a Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.03, falling short of Wall Street estimates by $0.01. On a positive note, its revenue came in at $2.9 million, outperforming market expectations by $0.23 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 3 hedge funds were bullish on Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS). This number increased from the previous quarter when 1 fund was invested in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS). Israel Englander’s Millennium Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 234,770 shares valued at $204,367.

7. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 5

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) manages a digital platform for accessing healthcare services in China and internationally. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s platform empowers individuals to explore information and exchange their own experience concerning medical aesthetic procedures. Furthermore, it guides users towards booking treatment services offered by providers of medical aesthetic services for in-person procedures. So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) is one of the best cosmetic surgery and aesthetics stocks to buy. On August 21, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) announced a Q2 GAAP EPADS of $0.00 and a revenue of $56.8 million, up 33.3% year-over-year.

According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 5 hedge funds were long So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY), same as the prior quarter. Seth Fischer’s Oasis Management held the largest position in the company, with 2.5 million shares worth $4.6 million.

6. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) serves as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC, which delivers body contouring procedure services within the United States. On August 11, AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) announced a Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.13, falling short of Wall Street estimates by $0.02. The revenue increased 12.1% year-over-year to $55.7 million, in-line with market consensus.

According to Insider Monkey’s second quarter database, 8 hedge funds were bullish on AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS), compared to 7 funds in the preceding quarter. Stephen White’s SW Investment Management is the leading stakeholder of the company, with 3.4 million shares valued at $29.4 million.

Like Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH), InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD), and Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR), AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) is one of the top aesthetics stocks to watch.

