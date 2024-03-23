10 Best Selling Used Cars of 2024

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Consumers in search of a used car will find a mixture of good news and bad news in 2024. The good news is that average used car prices have fallen for two years in a row, according to the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index. The bad news: Prices are still much higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic rattled the market.

Check Out: 10 Affordable Compact Cars That Will Last 300,000 Miles

Read Next: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Cox Automotive expects the 2024 used vehicle market to grow by less than 1% year-over-year, with 36.2 million used cars and trucks projected to be sold for the year. Certified pre-owned (CPO) sales are expected to reach 2.7 million units, up 3% from 2023. Limited production between 2020 and 2022 has “led to a scarcity of prime, available CPO products” despite strong demand, Cox Automotive noted in a recent report.

Meanwhile, the used electric vehicle market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the wholesale/used-vehicle market.

So far in 2024, trucks and SUVs have dominated the list of best-selling used vehicles, according to a CoPilot analysis of national sales data. Here’s a look at CoPilot’s 10 best-selling used cars so far in 2024 (CoPilot did not cite specific years for each model). The ratings and descriptions below are provided by Edmunds, with the model year in parentheses.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

1. Ford F-150 (2019)

Overall review score: 8.1 out of 10

Reliability: 3.5 out of 5

MPG: 22

“Like other top-tier full-size pickup trucks, the F-150 is available in a wide variety of trim levels, comes with many available powertrains, and delivers big-time towing and hauling capabilities.”

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (2018)

Average review score: 7.2 out of 10

Reliability: 3.5 out of 5

MPG: 20

“[The Silverado] is sold with three cab layouts, three bed sizes and three engine choices across six distinct trim levels. Whether you want a bare-bones work truck or a luxurious cruiser, there’s probably a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for you.”

Story continues

3. Ram 1500 (2019)

Average review score: 8.6 out of 10

Reliability: 3.5 out of 5

MPG: 22

“Perhaps the Ram 1500’s greatest feat is serving as a blank canvas to build your truck needs around. From work truck to luxury truck, the Ram 1500 offers a broad skill set.”

4. Toyota Camry (2018)

Average review score: 7.6 out of 10

Reliability: 4.5 out of 5

MPG: 34

“The Camry is the archetypal midsize family sedan. Though it has grown larger over many generations, the… redesigned 2018 model checks in at roughly the same exterior dimensions as its predecessor. That’s fine — it’s plenty big enough already.”

5. Toyota RAV4 (2020)

Average review score: 7.7 out of 10

Reliability: 4.5 out of 5

MPG: 30

“The RAV4 is a pleasant SUV that rides smoothly, has a roomy interior that’s easy to live with, and offers plenty of utility. It brakes and handles in a confident way, and it’s fuel-efficient. The merely satisfactory engine and indifferent steering, however, prevent it from being a top choice for a small SUV.”

6. Honda CR-V (2018)

Average review score: 8.1 out of 10

Reliability: 4.5 out of 5

MPG: 28

“The Honda CR-V was redesigned [in 2017] and, frankly, we were surprised by how deep the changes went. Rather than phone in some superficial tweaks to a top-selling model, Honda gave it a ground-up overhaul that decisively parted ways with its predecessor.”

7. Chevrolet Equinox (2018)

Average review score: 7.4 out of 10

Reliability: 4.0 out of 5

MPG: 28

“The [2018] Equinox is smaller and lighter than the vehicle it replaces, and it’s powered exclusively by turbocharged four-cylinder engines with standard engine stop-start technology…The downsizing has barely impacted the Equinox’s spacious interior. There’s plenty of legroom for tall passengers in all outboard seats.”

8. Ford Escape (2017)

Average review score: 3.5 out of 5

Reliability: 4.0 out of 5

MPG: 24

“The Ford Escape is a smart, safe choice among a crop of great contenders. The 2017 Escape receives style and power upgrades, improved small item storage, and an updated tech interface that packs plenty of connected punch.”

9. Jeep Grand Cherokee (2017)

Average review score: 3.5 out of 5

Reliability: 3.5 out of 5

MPG: 21

“It’s hard to find a truly off-road-ready SUV these days, especially at a reasonable price. But if you’re shopping for one, Jeep has you covered with the 2017 Grand Cherokee… The base 3.6-liter gasoline V6 delivers decent power and fuel economy.”

10. Ford Explorer (2018)

Average review score: 3.8 out of 5

Reliability: 3.5 out of 5

MPG: 20

“The Explorer doesn’t have the biggest cargo capacity in its class, and its third-row seat isn’t tremendously spacious…. Overall, though, the 2018 Ford Explorer gets most things right, and we see it as a respectable choice for a three-row midsize SUV.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Selling Used Cars of 2024