10 Electronics To Buy at Costco If You Want To Save

Laser1987 / iStock.com

When it comes to electronics, Costco doesn’t stock the same huge selection that some of its competitors do. However, that doesn’t mean you won’t find great deals on your next computer, gaming system or audio products.

Here: 8 Companies Behind Costco’s Kirkland Brand Products

More: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

If you’re in the market for electronics — and a member of the warehouse club — wander the aisles or surf the website before making a purchase. Costco has some of the best bargains on electronics, as well as a bonus should your purchase not work for you.

“You can find great deals at Costco all year long,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com. “The store basically has monthly savings events both for in-store and online, so you can find good deals on different electronics practically every 30 days or so.”

Plus, Ramhold said, the return policy is extra-generous.

“Many retailers will only offer return policies for 14 days or so when it comes to electronics; Costco will accept returns within 90 days on electronics in select categories including televisions, projectors, computers, touchscreen tablets, smart watches, cameras and more,” she said.

So what are some of the best deals waiting for you at Costco?

Accessories

Even our gadgets need gadgets, and Costco has some great values when it comes to accessories. Take the highly rated Belkin BoostCharge PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger sold by Amazon for $169. You’ll save a ton of money if you buy it at Costco, where it’s currently listed on its website for just less than $100, including the shipping charge.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Apple Products

“While Costco might not have the biggest selection compared to other stores, they still offer a decent amount of Apple products to choose from,” Ramhold said. “For instance, you may be able to save on the latest versions of AirPods, iPads and MacBooks, but another area Costco shines is with subscriptions to Apple services that beat shopping direct. Ordinarily Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month, but through Costco you can get a 6-month sub for $33.99 (about a 19% discount) or a 12-month sub for $62.99 (about a 25% discount).

Story continues

Audio Systems

Ramhold said Costco is a good place to turn for your home audio needs, too.

“While you’re upgrading your TV, consider upgrading your sound system as well,” she said. “Costco carries simple soundbars, but if you want to go big, the club has you covered there. You can buy receivers and build your own system, or spring for something like a full-blown cinema system with Dolby ATMOS to turn your living room into a true home theater if you want.”

Computers

Costco’s website outlines the reason why it’s wise to check out the warehouse store before buying a computer.

There’s the 90-day return policy and free technical support, along with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and a Costco extended warranty. Plus, if you buy with your Costco-branded Visa card, you’ll earn a 2% cash-back reward as well as 2% annual reward if you’re an executive member.

Game Consoles

“In many cases, if you purchase a current console at Costco, you’ll get far more than just the console,” Ramhold said. “The Switch bundle available now includes the console, a wireless controller with two magnetic faceplates, and a slim travel case.”

Office Phones

We’re shedding our landlines at home, but your office or small business likely still has one — and could require a replacement. At about $60, the AT&T three-handset cordless phone kit could answer the communication needs at your office. A similar AT&T system, with fewer features, costs about 33% more at Staples.

Smart Lighting

Switching your home to smart bulbs? The Feit Electric Wi-Fi Smart color changing bulb four-pack currently is selling for $24, or $6 per bulb. A similar bulb is nearly $10 each at Home Depot.

Smart Watches

If a smart watch is on your shopping list, Ramhold recommended checking out the inventory at Costco.

“In general, Costco basically has a small selection of Apple, Samsung and Fitbit smart watches to choose from, but they often boast better prices than shopping elsewhere,” she said. “But even then some products at Costco come with extra perks, like bonus watch bands, but these are typically Samsung or Fitbit products rather than Apple. Not all of these will come with extra bands, though; sometimes a Samsung watch may come with two fast chargers to sweeten the deal.”

Televisions

Ramhold said Costco has “excellent” prices on TVs throughout the year. Right now, the store has a 65-inch Samsung model for $449.99, a 65-inch Hisense for $349.99 and an LG 55-incher for $369.99. All have consumer reviews of 4.0 stars (out of five) or better.

“It should come as no surprise that the discounts are even better when Black Friday rolls around. They carry several of the big brands, and have a number of models to choose from, both in-store and online,” she said.

Wireless Earbuds and Headphones

“These are super easy to find but that doesn’t mean they’re always quality made,” Ramhold said. “However, at Costco, you can shop with confidence because they carry a variety of true wireless earbuds from a variety of brands. Whether you want Apple AirPods, Beats, Bose, JBL or Skullcandy, you can find a pair at Costco that fit your budget.”

More From GOBankingRates

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Electronics To Buy at Costco If You Want To Save