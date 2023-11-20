In this article, we will be looking at the 10 most linguistically diverse countries in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the language learning market, you can go directly to 5 Most Linguistically Diverse Countries In The World.

According to SIL International, an evangelical Christian non-profit organization that aims to expand linguistic knowledge, there are 7,139 known living languages in the world.

Language diversity is a fascinating aspect of human civilization. The world's most linguistically diverse countries show us that language diversity is not limited to a particular region or culture, instead it is a global phenomenon. While over the years a number of languages have become extinct, some of the most linguistically diverse countries are still home to hundreds of stable as well as endangered languages. These countries are proof that many languages can coexist and contribute to a rich cultural fabric.

A Look at the Language Learning Landscape

In business, multilingualism can play an important role. Multilingual employees can help with marketing, customer service, and more while also offering a competitive edge. With better insights into their native cultures and multiple languages, they can also help businesses connect with international clients and travelers.

Previously, we saw the US rank among some of the most multilingual countries in the world. Multilingual employees are in high demand as they can help businesses reach a global audience and expand into new markets. Some businesses offer competitive salaries and benefits to attract and retain multilingual employees.

The growing demand for learning new languages is driving growth in the language learning market. According to a report by Global Market Insights, the language learning market was valued at $52.7 billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8% during 2023-2032, propelling the market to reach a value of around $337.2 billion by the end of the forecast period. Driven by globalization, the market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years as more and more people invest in learning different languages. The rise of online learning combined with the growing popularity of different languages around the world is further expected to augment market growth.

Story continues

More people are opting for digital language learning courses. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being integrated into e-learning to facilitate speech assessment and recognition as well as personalized learning plans. The rising integration of AI and new technologies is further enhancing the efficiency of e-learning. These technologies provide intelligent language tutoring, instant feedback on pronunciation and grammar, and chatbot assistance for conversations and practice.

Major Players in the Industry

Major companies operating in the language learning market include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), and Everybody Loves Languages Corp (CVE:ELL).

Everybody Loves Languages Corp (CVE:ELL) is a Canadian company that develops and delivers language learning solutions. Combining first class language learning content with technological innovation, the company offers e-learning for several of the world’s most popular languages. Everybody Loves Languages Corp (CVE:ELL) offers a wide range of products and services, including online and offline content, real time reports, and speech-recognition technology, among others. Language learning companies are partnering with other companies and developing new products and services to reach a wider customer base and expand their operations. On June 8, Everybody Loves Languages Corp (CVE:ELL) announced that it is teaming up with ELT Songs Plc to develop and sell engaging, interactive videos and content for the United Nations program of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) educational programs.

Similarly, Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is an American provider of language learning solutions that allow users to learn different languages online. As an educational technology company, it offers learning apps and provides language certification. On November 9, Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) announced the launch of a new multi-subject app experience. The company is bringing its new Music course and an updated Math course to its flagship app. The report mentions that iOS users can now easily switch between the updated Math course, the new Music course, and more than 40 different language courses. Adding new subjects and updating the already existing courses makes the application more valuable and helps attract new learners. These additions and updates also increasingly motivate the already existing learners to practice every day and continue learning.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) is a popular private educational service provider in China. Its wide range of products, services, and educational programs includes language training, online education, educational content, and overseas and domestic test preparation courses. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has built a strong presence in China with a network of 83 schools, over 700 learning centers, and access to a countrywide network of online and offline bookstores.

On October 25, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) reported strong earnings for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13, surpassing EPS estimates by $0.33. The company reported a revenue of $1.1 billion and outperformed revenue estimates by $94.86 million.

Now that we have looked at the latest trends in the language learning market as well as what some of the leading companies are up to, let’s take a look at 10 most linguistically diverse countries in the world.

10 Most Linguistically Diverse Countries In The World

romantitov/Shutterstock.com

Methodology

In this article, we have ranked the 10 most linguistically diverse countries in the world. To rank the top 10 countries with the most languages, we consulted Ethnologue. This database is the world’s most comprehensive catalog of languages, and it provides us with statistics and information on the living languages in each country. We used the data available for each country, and narrowed down our selection to rank the top 10 most linguistically diverse countries in the world based on the number of living languages. The 10 most linguistically diverse countries in the world are listed below in ascending order.

10 Most Linguistically Diverse Countries In The World

10. Brazil

Living Languages: 202

First up on our list of 10 most linguistically diverse countries in the world is Brazil with 202 living languages. Brazil is the largest country on the continent of South America. It also ranks among some of the largest and most populated countries in the world. Brazil’s official and national language is Portuguese, which is widely spoken by most of the population. Previously, Brazil was also home to another 22 indigenous languages that are now extinct.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), and Everybody Loves Languages Corp (CVE:ELL) are some of the most prominent names in the realm of language learning.

9. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Living Languages: 210

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, previously known as Zaire, is a country in Central Africa. By land area, it is the second largest country on the continent of Africa. The Democratic Republic of the Congo is one of the most linguistically diverse countries where an estimated total of 210 languages are spoken. However, French is the official language of the country. The Democratic Republic of the Congo was previously also home to 1 more indigenous language that is now extinct.

8. Australia

Living Languages: 214

Australia, consisting of the mainland of the Australian continent and a number of smaller islands, is the largest country in Oceania. It also ranks among some of the largest countries in the world by area. Home to 214 living languages, Australia ranks among the top 10 countries with the most languages. While Australia is a linguistically and culturally diverse country, its national language is English. Previously, Australia was also home to as many as 190 more indigenous languages that no longer exist in the modern world.

7. Cameroon

Living Languages: 273

Cameroon is a country in Central Africa that is known for its varied terrain, wildlife, and its native music styles. Home to 273 living languages, it ranks among some of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world. English and French are the official languages of Cameroon. The country had also been home to 9 more indigenous languages that have now died out.

6. China

Living Languages: 281

China is a country in East Asia that ranks among the largest and most populated countries in the world. As one of the most linguistically diverse countries in the world, China is home to 281 living languages. It was also previously home to 2 more indigenous languages that no longer exist in the modern world. The official dialect of China is Mandarin Chinese, which is spoken by most of the Chinese population.

Some of the top language learning stocks to consider researching and investing in include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU), Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL), and Everybody Loves Languages Corp (CVE:ELL).

Click to continue reading and see 5 Most Linguistically Diverse Countries In The World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 10 Most Linguistically Diverse Countries In The World is published on Insider Monkey.