In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving a massive vote of approval from Wall Street analysts. If you want to see some more stocks on the list, go directly to 5 Stocks Receiving a Massive Vote of Approval From Wall Street Analysts.

Global equities were poised to conclude August with their poorest monthly performance in 2023 thus far, reported Reuters. The MSCI's broad index of worldwide shares, represented by (.MIWD00000PUS), increased by 0.2%. This positive trend aligned with Asia's markets benefiting from China's efforts to boost its struggling stock market and weak U.S. job data released on Tuesday, which suggested that the Federal Reserve might stop raising interest rates. European shares (.STOXX) also gained modestly on Wednesday, and the measure of Asian shares (.MIAPJ0000PUS) went up by 0.35%. Japan's main stock index, the Nikkei (.N225), reached its highest point in over two weeks. Wall Street also joined the optimistic trend, as all three major stock indexes surged on Tuesday. Notably, the data on U.S. job openings for July showed the lowest level in almost two and a half years. This drop indicated that the tight job market was easing inflation pressures and that companies were adjusting their strategies ahead of the Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled for September 19.

European bond markets experienced a decline in response to recent German inflation data, contributing to a fluctuating market environment on August 30. Alongside this, stocks and US equity futures faced challenges, and Treasury yields underwent a minor dip. The release of economic data from the US led to a reduction in expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in 2023. Notably, European bonds showed a slip in value, indicating that inflation might not fully retreat in the eurozone. The 10-year yield in Germany surged by as much as five basis points, reaching 2.56%, prompted by the consumer price index's rise in North Rhine-Westphalia, a significant indicator. Further reports unveiled an uptick in prices in two other states, even as inflation subsided in two regions. This trend also extended to Spain, where inflation also accelerated. The interconnectedness of these factors underscores the intricate dynamics at play in the global economic landscape, affecting various financial instruments and markets.

Oil prices have slightly increased on August 30, reaching their highest point in over a week, as traders anticipate forthcoming data that could reveal a significant reduction in US oil inventories. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil has experienced a fifth consecutive day of gains, nearing the $82 per barrel mark. This streak of gains is the longest since March. Notably, commercial inventories in the US declined by a substantial 11.5 million barrels, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry-funded organization. If this reduction is confirmed by official data expected later on August 30, it would mark the sixth decrease in inventories over the past seven weeks. These developments underscore the ongoing market focus on inventory levels, which can have notable implications for oil prices and market sentiment.

Meanwhile, across the stock market in the U.S., stocks such as Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) are receiving a massive vote of approval from Wall Street analysts. Check out the complete article to see the details of these and other stocks.

10. Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Price Reaction after the Upgrade: +0.02 (+0.20%)

On August 29, Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) received a noteworthy boost in its prospects courtesy of an upgrade by Barclays. Commencing from an initial value of $9.81, the stock demonstrated a marginal increase of 0.2%, accompanied by a revised price target projection by Barclays, which now stands at $10, up from the previous target of $8. This updated price target indicates Barclays' heightened confidence in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) potential for growth. Furthermore, the stock's rating experienced an enhancement, shifting from Underweight to Equal Weight, as recommended by Barclays, a reputable financial institution renowned for its insightful analysis. This shift in evaluation underscores a significant change in perspective, signaling that Barclays holds a notably more optimistic view concerning Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) future performance.

Similar to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP), Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is gaining substantial affirmation from analysts on Wall Street.

09. The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Price Reaction after the Upgrade: +0.24 (+0.84%)

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) functions as a bank holding company overseeing The First Bank, which delivers general commercial and retail banking solutions. Operating across several states, The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) was established in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. With three segments—Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company—it offers deposit services encompassing checking, savings, and time deposits, alongside individual retirement and health savings accounts.

On August 29, The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) garnered a significant show of confidence from Wall Street analysts, courtesy of an upgrade by DA Davidson. Starting from an initial value of $28.83, the stock experienced a modest yet encouraging uptick of 0.8%, with the analyst-set price target being $34. Notably, this valuation aligns with the newly set price target. What was once a Neutral rating for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) has now been revised to a Buy rating by the experts at DA Davidson. This shift in assessment underscores a substantial change in perspective, indicating that DA Davidson holds a notably more positive view regarding the future performance of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS).

08. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Price Reaction after the Upgrade: +1.45 (+1.39%)

On August 29, 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) encountered a substantial enhancement in its outlook, driven by an upgrade from Wolfe Research. With the stock trading at $105.57, it recorded a notable surge of 1.4%. However, what truly stands out is the transformative shift in the stock's rating – transitioning from Underperform to Peer Perform – as advised by the experts at Wolfe Research. This strategic modification underscores a significant alteration in perspective regarding 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) potential trajectory. Such transitions in ratings often mirror analysts' evolving perceptions of a company's performance, indicating that Wolfe Research now envisions 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) performance as more closely aligned with its industry peers, as opposed to the previous underperforming status.

Much like Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), and NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP), 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) is receiving a significant show of confidence from financial analysts on Wall Street.

07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Price Reaction after the Upgrade: +8.20 (+2.65%)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) witnessed a notable upgrade in its investment rating on August 29. Wells Fargo Securities raised the company's rating from Underweight to Equal Weight. This strategic upgrade comes alongside the company's current trading price of $317.25, which reflects a significant increase of 2.7%. The analysts' decision is based on their assessment that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK), operating in the industrial technology sector, is well-positioned for earnings growth. Moreover, Wells Fargo Securities believes that the shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are currently undervalued, signaling a potential for future appreciation. This shift in assessment underscores the analysts' changing perspective on the company's prospects. The updated price target of $317, up from $290, aligns with the new Equal Weight rating, indicating a more balanced outlook than the previous Underweight rating.

Artisan Mid Cap Fund made the following comment about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) is a leading provider of industrial automation technology. The company has a strong brand, installed base and distribution network and is expanding its product offering to include more cloud-based software to complement its leading hardware business. In the coming years, we expect the company to benefit from an acceleration in US manufacturing investment to support customers’ nearshoring initiatives and in response to federal government incentive programs to manufacture energy transition products domestically. In addition, we expect Rockwell to experience revenue and margin tailwinds in 2023 from easing supply chain constraints, which limited its ability to meet customer demand in 2022.”

06. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Price Reaction after the Upgrade: +3.81 (+3.26%)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL), a prominent player in database management, underwent a significant transformation in its evaluation on August 29, thanks to UBS Group analyst Karl Keirstead. Previously holding a neutral stance, Keirstead has upgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating to buy, showcasing his increased confidence in the company's performance and growth potential. This endorsement is accompanied by an upward adjustment of the price target, now set at $140 after a $20 increase. With Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) currently trading at $120.66, reflecting a notable increase of 3.3%, this strategic shift in assessment and price target indicates UBS Group's evolving perspective on Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trajectory. The transition from a neutral rating to a buy recommendation signals UBS Group's belief that Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is well-positioned to outperform in the market.

Disclosure: None.