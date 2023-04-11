11%of this Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) insider's holdings were sold in the last year

Viewing insider transactions for Becton, Dickinson and Company's (NYSE:BDX ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net sellers. This means that a larger number of shares were sold by insiders in relation to shares purchased.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Becton Dickinson

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & President of Life Sciences Segment, David Hickey, for US$122k worth of shares, at about US$256 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$254. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was David Hickey.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Becton Dickinson insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$119m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Becton Dickinson Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Becton Dickinson insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Becton Dickinson, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Becton Dickinson you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

