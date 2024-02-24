11 Best Copper Stocks To Invest In According To Analysts

In this article, we discuss 11 best copper stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our discussion on the copper industry, head over to 5 Best Copper Stocks To Invest In According To Analysts.

Due to the explosive growth in the electrical and electronics, construction, industrial machinery manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and infrastructure sectors, the copper market is expected to grow from $166.25 billion in 2023 to $179.84 billion in 2024, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate of 8.2%. Similarly, the copper market is projected to reach $240.52 billion in 2028, indicating a CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period of 2024-28.

Global copper producers experienced strong demand from China in the first half of the year due to decarbonization efforts, countering a weak property market. However, the future outlook depends on Beijing's stimulus measures. The copper market may shift into a modest, multiyear surplus until 2025, driven by increased mined supply. Similarly, South America's challenging regulatory and political environments may support the market in the midterm. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, near-term copper prices could dip below $8,000 a ton, with marginal cost support around $7,400. Miners anticipate a significant output increase in the second half of this year, with 2024 showing a potential 4-4.5% growth in mined supply. However, Bloomberg suggests that the benefits of greenfield and brownfield projects may start to diminish from 2027. Regulatory approvals could become more protracted, potentially causing a slowdown in mined copper supply growth by the middle of the decade, leading to market deficits by the end of the decade unless development speeds up.

According to a January 2024 CNBC report, copper prices are projected to surge by over 75% in the next two years due to disruptions in mining supply and increased demand for the metal, particularly driven by the global push for renewable energy. The rise in demand, fueled by the green energy transition, coupled with an expected decline in the US dollar in the latter half of 2024, is expected to contribute to the upward trend in copper prices. Market expectations of potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year, leading to a weaker dollar, are seen as a factor making US dollar-priced copper more appealing to foreign buyers.

Over 60 countries endorsed a plan at the recent COP28 climate change conference to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030. Citibank sees this development as highly positive for copper. In a December report, the bank predicted that the increased targets for renewable energy would lead to an additional demand for 4.2 million tons of copper by 2030. This surge in demand could potentially drive copper prices to $15,000 per ton in 2025, surpassing the previous record peak of $10,730 per ton reached in March 2023. Citi analysts project a positive scenario for copper prices, contingent on a very soft economic landing in the US and Europe, an earlier rebound in global growth, and substantial easing measures in China. The analysts also emphasize the importance of ongoing investments in the energy transition sector for this future.

Some of the best copper stocks to buy include Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Our Methodology

We shortlisted the top copper stocks by considering their upside potential, relying on analyst price targets as of February 24. We have assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 933 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The list is arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders in each firm. Hedge funds’ top 10 consensus stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here).

11 Best Copper Stocks To Invest In According To Analysts

An aerial view of a copper mine, showing the intricate workings of heavy machinery.

Best Copper Stocks To Invest In According To Analysts

11. Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Average Upside Potential: 15.80%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) is based in Saint Helier, Jersey, with a primary focus on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. One of its active operations includes the CSA copper mine located in Cobar, Australia. On October 17, 2023, Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) announced that it is set to raise approximately $20 million through a private placement financing by selling 1.83 million ordinary shares at a price of $11 per share. The funds generated will be directed towards expediting exploration drilling and mine development at the CSA copper mine.

Like Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL) is one of the best copper stocks to buy.

10. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Average Upside Potential: 23.33%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), a Canadian mining company established in 1966 and headquartered in Vancouver, is engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for various minerals including copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver. Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) is one of the best copper stocks.

On January 16, Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) entered into a $50 million royalty sale agreement with Taurus Mining Royalty Fund, involving 1.95% of the gross revenue from copper sales at its Florence copper project in Arizona. The anticipated proceeds, scheduled for receipt in February, will be used to expedite construction activities at the Florence site, which has so far concentrated on site preparations, earthworks, and civil work for the commercial wellfield.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 7 hedge funds were long Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), compared to 5 funds in the prior quarter. Ric Dillon’s Diamond Hill Capital is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 4.60 million shares worth $6.4 million.

Diamond Hill Capital made the following comment about Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

“We have held Canada-based copper miner Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) for its attractive positioning as one of the only small copper miners operating in the US. The combination of low inventories relative to historical levels and still-low copper prices allows Taseko to capitalize on rising copper prices —as they did in Q4. The public comment period for Taseko’s second active mine in Florence, Arizona, also ended successfully in October, and the business capped off the year by announcing an attractive development partnership for Florence, bringing clarity for investors.”

9. Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

Average Upside Potential: 9.59%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) ranks 9th on our list of the best copper stocks. Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO), based in Vancouver, Canada, is involved in exploring, developing, and producing mining projects in Brazil. The company primarily focuses on the production and sale of copper concentrate, along with gold and silver by-products.

On November 6, 2023, Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) disclosed a deal where underwriters committed to purchasing 8.51 million common shares at $12.35 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $105 million. Additionally, the underwriters have an option to acquire up to 15% more of the offering. Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) intends to utilize the funds to advance growth initiatives at its Tucuma project and Caraíba operations, support regional exploration programs, and cover general corporate and working capital needs. The company anticipates that the Tucuma project in Brazil will contribute 326,000 metric tons of recovered copper over an initial mine life of 12 years, while its Caraíba operations produced 46,371 metric tons of copper concentrate in 2022.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 10 hedge funds were bullish on Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO), compared to 7 funds in the last quarter. Thomas E. Claugus’ GMT Capital is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 7.75 million shares worth over $123 million.

8. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Average Upside Potential: 95.57%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE) is a Canadian company based in Vancouver. The company specializes in the exploration and development of metals and minerals, with a focus on copper and gold. It offers the Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system known for providing primary signals in its exploration activities. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE) is one of the best copper stocks to buy.

On October 17, 2023, J.P. Morgan assigned an Overweight rating and a price target of $24 to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE). JPM stated that Ivanhoe Electric's valuable Santa Cruz asset, combined with its exclusive exploration technologies, offers a potential pathway to copper production by the end of this decade.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 15 hedge funds were bullish on Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE:IE), compared to 12 funds in the prior quarter.

7. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Average Upside Potential: 27.14%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), a diversified mining company based in Toronto, Canada, focuses on exploring, developing, operating, and optimizing properties in North and South America. The company produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver, as well as zinc concentrates, zinc metal, gold and silver doré, and molybdenum concentrates. It is one of the best copper stocks to invest in.

On February 23, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) reported a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 and a revenue of $602.2 million, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.08 and $57.63 million, respectively. In the fourth quarter of 2023, there was robust consolidated copper production of 45,450 tonnes and record-setting consolidated gold production reaching 112,776 ounces. This performance was driven by sustained elevated grades at the Pampacancha deposit in Peru, the Lalor mine in Manitoba, and the added contributions from the recently acquired Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 26 hedge funds were long Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), compared to 29 funds in the earlier quarter. GMT Capital is the biggest stakeholder of the company, with 42 million shares worth $232.6 million.

6. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

Average Upside Potential: 20.49%

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals segments. On February 21, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) declared a $2.58 per share final dividend, bringing the total annual dividend to $4.35 per share. The dividend is payable on April 18, to shareholders on record as of March 8.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 34 hedge funds were bullish on Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), compared to 27 funds in the prior quarter. Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management is the leading stakeholder of the company, with 16 million shares worth $1.19 billion.

In addition to Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK), and Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is one of the best copper stocks, ranking 6th on our list.

HL International Equity Strategy made the following comment about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in its first quarter 2023 investor letter:

“In terms of geographical performance, the eurozone emerged as the top-performing region, and our stocks did better still, fueled by the strong performance of Infineon, L’Oréal, and Schneider Electric. EMs, which lagged the index, were boosted by the improving outlook for semiconductor companies TSMC and Samsung. Mexico’s FEMSA also contributed strongly to relative returns. Europe ex EMU was the weakest region primarily due to the underperformance of SE Banken and UK miner Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO). The latter was affected by concerns over softer iron ore pricing in the current year, another reflection of manufacturing weakness in steelmaking giant China.”

