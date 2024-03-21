In this article, we discuss 11 best healthcare ETFs to buy now. If you want to skip our discussion on the healthcare industry, head over to 5 Best Healthcare ETFs To Buy Now.

In 2023, the healthcare sector faced challenges as investors adjusted portfolios in anticipation of higher interest rates. Although the sector lagged behind others like technology and communication services, there were opportunities for significant growth. As per BlackRock’s latest report, within the pharmaceutical sub-sector, performance varied widely. Notably, GLP-1 drugs emerged as effective weight loss treatments, boosting leading developers Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO). However, many companies struggled due to tough year-over-year comparisons after revenue from vaccines and therapeutics surged past $100 billion in 2022 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the medical device and supplies sector, easing supply constraints and a return to elective procedures led to 7% returns by August 1, 2023. However, an announcement by Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) regarding cardiovascular benefits in their GLP-1 SELECT trial triggered a sell-off, erasing gains and resulting in negative returns for the sub-sector. Biotechnology faced continued pressure as interest rates rose, with several indices nearing multi-year lows. Providers and services also felt the impact of COVID-19 aftershocks, with utilization trends and rising medical costs remaining concerns. However, distributors saw improvements in fundamentals and the resolution of opioid litigation issues.

The global healthcare sector faces another year of significant change and challenges in 2024. Providers worldwide are grappling with ongoing labor shortages and rising costs stemming from the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is optimism fueled by the broader adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence, which hold promise in addressing some of these issues. Despite this, the ongoing existence of health disparities poses additional challenges and financial burdens for the healthcare sector in 2024. If not adequately tackled, Deloitte forecasts that these inequities could lead to a threefold increase in costs, reaching $1 trillion by 2040, equating to roughly US$3,000 annually per individual.

On a positive note, the integration of AI and machine learning technologies offers potential solutions to these disparities, provided providers address trust and bias issues. Moreover, the pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote technologies and telemedicine, transforming the delivery and nature of healthcare. Providers are extending care beyond traditional medical services to include holistic social care, recognizing the profound impact of social determinants on overall well-being. Consequently, there is a push to integrate social care into public health systems to address multifaceted patient needs. Moreover, addressing the escalating costs of healthcare remains a priority globally, with efforts focused on controlling costs while maintaining quality and accessibility. Strategies such as value-based care models and innovative pricing structures aim to ensure cost-effective healthcare delivery.

According to KPMG, on the pharmaceutical side, notable policy shifts by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Biden administration posed challenges alongside innovations in precision medicine. Diagnostics saw a decline in domestic mergers and acquisitions, with significant transactions involving international entities. Conversely, the medical devices sector anticipates recovery following a resurgence in elective surgeries and advancements in areas like cardiology and robotic surgery. Biopharma services continue to adapt post-COVID-19, with demand fluctuating and competition intensifying. Hospitals and health systems are focusing on efficiency and revenue enhancement through automation and strategic partnerships. Physician practices witnessed increased interest from strategic buyers, particularly in the latter half of 2023, amidst reimbursement pressures and regulatory changes. Lastly, healthcare IT, though fragmented, is witnessing a shift towards digital transformation, driving potential deal activity.

Some of the best healthcare stocks to buy include Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). However, we discuss the best healthcare ETFs in this article.

Our Methodology

We curated our list of the best healthcare ETFs by choosing consensus picks from multiple credible websites. We have mentioned the 5-year share price performance of each ETF as of March 19, 2024, ranking the list in ascending order of the share price. We have also discussed the top holdings of the ETFs to offer better insight to potential investors.

11 Best Healthcare ETFs To Buy Now

A healthcare provider holding an MRI scan of a patient with a traumatic brain injury.

Best Healthcare ETFs To Buy Now

11. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:IHE)

5-year Share Price Performance as of March 19: 31.32%

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:IHE) aims to mirror the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index, which contains American pharmaceutical equities. It offers exposure to companies involved in producing prescription or over-the-counter medications and vaccines. As of March 18, 2024, iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:IHE) holds $654.5 million in net assets with an expense ratio of 0.40%. Its portfolio comprises 35 stocks and the ETF was founded on May 1, 2006. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:IHE) is one of the best healthcare ETFs to buy.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is the largest holding of the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSE:IHE). Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) surpassed Wall Street expectations with its Q4 2023 results. The outperformance was attributed to its pharma and MedTech segments following the separation of its consumer care division Kenvue. The company reported sales of $21.4 billion for Q4 and $85.2 billion for the full year, with year-over-year growth rates of 7.3% and 6.5%, respectively.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 81 hedge funds were long Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), compared to 84 funds in the prior quarter. Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 6.35 million shares worth $995.3 million.

Like Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is one of the best healthcare stocks to buy.

ClearBridge Large Cap Value Strategy made the following comment about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“The healthcare space provided some opportunities in the quarter, as we increased our exposure to medical device company Becton, Dickinson as well as large cap pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson & Johnson recently spun out its consumer health care business, becoming a more focused yet broadly diversified pharmaceutical and medtech company.”

10. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE:FXH)

5-year Share Price Performance as of March 19: 41.14%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE:FXH) is one of the best healthcare ETFs to buy. First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE:FXH) is designed to match the performance of the StrataQuant Health Care Index. Established on May 5, 2007, its objective is to achieve results corresponding to the index's price and yield, before fees and expenses. As of March 18, 2024, First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE:FXH) holds net assets totaling $1.30 billion with a net expense ratio of 0.62%. Its portfolio consists of 85 stocks.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is the largest holding of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSE:FXH). Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a global diagnostics company specializing in molecular testing services. Their products cover prenatal screening, carrier screening, single-gene disorders, preimplantation genetic testing, cancer detection, and organ transplant rejection assessment. On February 28, Natera reported a Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.65 and a revenue of $311.1 million, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.06 and $23.78 million, respectively.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 50 hedge funds were long Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA), compared to 49 funds in the prior quarter.

Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund stated the following regarding Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a specialty lab providing genetic testing services in the reproductive health, oncology and transplant markets. Reproductive health tests are run to screen for common genetic disorders such as trisomy 13, 18. and 21 in pregnant women these tests are also known as non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) The company’s oncology franchise is led by Signatera, a test used to detect minimal residual disease (MRD) the applications of this test are primarily to monitor therapy response and detect cancer recurrence Lastly Natera s transplant franchise is led by Prospera, a test used to monitor transplant organ rejection, Natera’s tests are all based on the company's proprietary liquid biopsy platform to detect cell-free DNA. During the quarter, shares contributed to performance primarily driven by strong fiscal third quarter results. Specifically. better-than-expected fiscal third quarter revenue, Signatera test volume, and gross margins all came in above analyst estimates, which led to management increasing their fiscal full year guidance.”

9. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

5-year Share Price Performance as of March 19: 47.54%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) ranks 9th on our list of the best healthcare ETFs. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) aims to mirror the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index, which includes companies engaged in different aspects of the pharmaceutical industry. As of March 18, 2024, the ETF holds net assets worth $547.82 million, with an expense ratio of 0.36% and a portfolio comprising 26 stocks. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) was established on December 20, 2011.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is the largest holding in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)’s portfolio. On February 6, Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) reported a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.49 and a revenue of $9.35 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates by $0.12 and $380 million, respectively.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 102 hedge funds were bullish on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), same as the prior quarter. Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 4.5 million shares worth $2.6 billion.

Aristotle Atlantic Core Equity Strategy stated the following regarding Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is a leading pharmaceutical company that develops diabetes, oncology, immunology and neuroscience medicines. The company generates over half of its revenue in the U.S. from its top-selling drugs Trulicity, Verzenio and Taltz. The company operates in a single business segment, Human pharmaceutical products. Eli Lilly has a deep pipeline in treatment areas focused on metabolic disorders, oncology, immunology and central nervous system disorders. Currently, there are two phase three assets, Orforglipron, an oral GLP-1 and retatrutide, a triple incretin agonist, which have the potential to expand upon the potential success of Mounjaro. We believe that Mounjaro has the potential to commercialize beyond type 2 diabetes and obesity, potentially in the areas mentioned above of heart disease, sleep apnea, fatty liver disease and chronic kidney disease. We believe the premium valuation is supported by this outsized growth profile.”

8. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSE:IHI)

5-year Share Price Performance as of March 19: 50.67%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSE:IHI) aims to mirror the performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Medical Equipment Index, which includes US medical device sector equities. As of March 18, 2024, the ETF holds $5.60 billion in net assets, with a portfolio of 52 stocks and an expense ratio of 0.40%. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSE:IHI), established on May 1, 2006, is one of the best healthcare ETFs.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is the top holding of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSE:IHI). Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is a global healthcare company that specializes in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and selling healthcare products worldwide. On February 16, the company declared a $0.55 per share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. The dividend is payable on May 15, to shareholders on record as of April 15.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 64 hedge funds were bullish on Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), compared to 69 funds in the prior quarter.

Polen Global Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), a globally dominant healthcare business serving a broad range of end markets, was another position we added to in the period. The stock has come under pressure in recent quarters as the company has experienced a significant (and expected) decline in sales tied to pandemic-era COVID testing. However, we feel this amounts to little more than a distraction, as the core business continues to perform very well. Nothing has changed around our expectations for long-term growth, yet the stock’s valuation has compressed, making for an attractive opportunity to add to the position given the long-term durable growth profile of this business.”

7. iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IXJ)

5-year Share Price Performance as of March 19: 51.85%

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IXJ) ranks 7th on our list of the best healthcare ETFs. iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IXJ) aims to replicate the performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index, comprising global equities in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. As of March 18, 2024, the fund holds net assets of $4 billion, featuring an expense ratio of 0.42% and a portfolio comprising 113 stocks.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), a diversified American healthcare company, is one of the top holdings of the iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSE:IXJ). UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) paid a $1.88 per share quarterly dividend to shareholders on March 19.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 113 hedge funds were bullish on UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), compared to 104 funds in the prior quarter. Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners is the biggest stakeholder of the company, with 3.4 million shares worth $1.80 billion.

Wedgewood Partners stated the following regarding UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in its fourth quarter 2023 investor letter:

“UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) contributed less to portfolio performance than the majority of our holdings during the quarter. The Company reported double-digit revenue, operating earnings and earnings per share growth during their third quarter. The Company has been able to adjust pricing in its health care segment to keep up with medical cost inflation while working with its Optum units to deliver more value-based care that replaces the traditional fee for service health care model. Value-based care is a sensible, long-term growth opportunity for the Company to pursue and also differentiates it from the vast majority of healthcare providers, particularly as it relates to Medicare patients. For example, the Company’s value-based care programs provide more preventative care opportunities and home-based care visits for patients which helps save the U.S. healthcare system billions in unnecessary spending while also providing patients with better outcomes, as diseases and behaviors are caught or corrected at earlier stages. The Company has invested in several core assets over many years to execute this value-based strategy and it will become the standard of care as the proportion of people in the U.S. with healthcare insurance coverage continues to reach new highs.”

6. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSE:FHLC)

5-year Share Price Performance as of March 19: 55.30%

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSE:FHLC) is one of the best healthcare ETFs. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSE:FHLC) aims to replicate the performance of the MSCI USA IMI Health Care 25/50 Index, which covers large, mid, and small-cap segments of the American healthcare industry. The fund holds $3,032.0 million in assets as of December 31, 2023, with an expense ratio of 0.084% and a portfolio comprising 370 stocks. The fund was established on October 21, 2013.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSE:FHLC)’s top holdings include Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). On February 1, Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) reported a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 and a revenue of $14.6 billion, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.14 and $120 million, respectively.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 98 hedge funds held stakes in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), up from 85 funds in the last quarter. Ken Fisher’s Fisher Asset Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 13.5 million shares worth nearly $1.5 billion.

In addition to Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), and AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is one of the best healthcare stocks to invest in.

Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) underperformed in the third quarter, based on what we view as largely macroeconomic-related factors. The company continues to execute well, both clinically and fundamentally, but much of the biopharmaceutical industry has been weak as investors are gravitating to other, more cyclical sectors.”

