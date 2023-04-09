11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon

slobo / Getty Images

It’s so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon — especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items. However, if you also pay for a membership at Costco, it’s to your advantage to comparison shop before you click the “Place Your Order” button on Amazon.

While Costco doesn’t have the mind-blowing variety of items that Amazon does, it does have competitive delivery options. You also might be surprised at how much you can save on daily-use items — savings that can add up month after month. To help you see the savings potential, here are a variety of items to buy at Costco, including current price comparisons.

Huggies Diapers

“Prices will range at both stores, but a 180-count package of diapers at Amazon will run around $84.99, which is about 47 cents per diaper,” said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews. “That’s not terrible, but you can get a pack of 192 Huggies diapers from Costco for $44.99, which is about 27 cents per diaper. When you’re having to buy a ton of these items, that 4-5 cents savings per diaper can really add up; plus, you’re getting more in one package, which should help to reduce how often you have to buy them when you shop at Costco.”

One A Day Women’s Multi-Vitamin

At Costco, you can purchase a bottle of 300 tablets for $22.99 or 3 cents per tablet. But when you compare the Costco price to what you’ll pay for the item at Amazon — only 200 tablets for $15.97, or 8 cents per pill — it’s a no-brainer to buy a larger quantity of these multi-vitamins at a lower price from Costco.

Baby Wipes

“This is another thing that new parents will likely be buying a lot of, and if you shop at Amazon, you can expect to find packages of around 560 wipes for about $28.67,” Ramhold said.

“That’s about 5 cents per wipe, which definitely isn’t bad. But if you shop at Costco, you can find boxes of 900 wipes for $22.99 — that’s about 3 cents per wipe. In addition to those savings, you’re also buying a large amount, and as with the diapers, it helps to reduce the amount of times you have to purchase them.”

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

You’ll pay a premium to get this from Amazon — $4.80 for 4 boxes, which equals about $1.20 per box. However, if you opt to buy them at Costco, you’ll pay just $18.99 for 18 boxes, which equals $1.06 per box.

Charmin Toilet Paper

“At Amazon, you can expect to pay around $34.98 for 24 rolls, but at Costco, you can buy a pack of 30 rolls for around $29.99,” said Ramhold. “While the outright savings don’t seem like that much — especially if you get free shipping via a Prime membership — the price per roll works out to be much better at Costco. You’ll pay $1 per roll at the warehouse club versus $1.46 per roll (or more) at Amazon.”

K. Bell No-Show Sock

You can get 20 pairs of K. Bell No-Show Socks for $15.99 at Costco. Plus, Costco’s website states that you might be able to get these socks at an even lower price in your local warehouse. At Amazon, however, the pack only contains ten pairs of socks, and you’ll pay $1.79 per pair — over double the cost you’ll pay at Costco.

Dixie Ultra Paper Plates

“If you prefer to use paper plates, whether for crafts or meals, Costco is the way to go,” Ramhold said. “At Amazon, a 172-count package of the Dixie Ultra plates will cost around $27.89, which is about 16 cents per plate. But at Costco, you can get a package of 186 for $25.96, which is a much more affordable 14 cents per plate. Getting more for less makes this a no-brainer.”

Tim Hortons Coffee Pods

“Sure, Amazon offers more flavors overall, and you can get a 30-count variety pack of the pods there for around $35.99, but that comes out to about $1.20 per cup,” said Ramhold. “At Costco, you’ll be able to find a 100-count box, and it’ll only set you back $41.99, or 42 cents per cup. And if you wait for them to go on sale at Costco, you’ll get an even better deal — prices can drop to $30 or less when they’re on sale at the warehouse club, which means you can get this excellent coffee for about 31 cents a cup or less depending on the sale.”

Kirkland Organic Peanut Butter

If you or someone in your family is a peanut butter fan, Costco has two 28-ounce jars of Kirkland Signature Organic Peanut Butter for $13.99, which is about $7 per jar. At Amazon, you’ll pay $31.91 for a pack of 3, or $10.64 per jar. Buying from the wholesale club will save you over $3.

Tide Pods

If Tide Pods are your go-to laundry solution, Costco definitely has a better deal. You can get 104 HE Laundry Detergent Pods with Ultra Oxi for $29.99, which equals 29 cents per pod. At Amazon, you’ll pay $20.42 for 61 pods, which is around 33 cents per pod or a 5-cent savings per laundry load.

Quaker Old-Fashioned Oats

“Costco only has a couple of varieties available — Fruit & Cream or another variety pack — but they’re both much better at the warehouse club than what you’ll find at Amazon,” said Ramhold.

“The online retailer offers 90 servings of the traditional cereal $16.88, which works out to 53 cents per serving. At Costco, the same oatmeal is $15.99 for 110 servings; that comes to 15 cents per serving which beats Amazon.”

Disclaimer: Prices are accurate as of April 3, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon