12 $10 Stocks That Will Triple

According to JPMorgan, the global outlook for securities markets in 2024 suggests a more positive scenario compared to the previous year, with expectations of easing inflation and interest rates. Investors expect central banks, including the Federal Reserve, to lower interest rates, but concerns persist about potential disruptions from geopolitical tensions, supply chain issues, and strong growth leading to inflation spikes. The technology and health care sectors are performing well globally, with positive long-term trends supporting their growth.

In the corporate sphere, merger and acquisition activity is on the rise, doubling last year's pace, driven by reduced macroeconomic uncertainty, lower interest rates, and higher equity valuations. JPMorgan noted that the technology and healthcare sectors are rallying due to strong earnings and supportive long-term trends. The healthcare sector, which experienced negative earnings growth last year, is expected to rebound, with the worst seemingly over. M&A activity is also expected to continue, supported by a favorable economic environment, as evidenced by notable deals such as the Synopsys and ANSYS software tie-up, BlackRock's acquisition of Global Infrastructure Management, and Sekisui House's purchase of MDC Holdings. Overall, the macroeconomic backdrop of stable inflation, declining policy rates, and robust corporate earnings growth is seen as favorable for multi-asset portfolios, providing a constructive environment despite uncertainties in specific trends.

In 2023, market timing proved challenging as investors initially sold stocks despite a 17% rally in the S&P 500 by mid-year, as per Blackrock’s Market Insights. Flows into stocks resumed in November, coinciding with a 14% S&P 500 increase through year-end. Bond commitment persisted throughout most of the year, but $22 billion flowed out during late summer/fall as the 10-year Treasury note peaked at 4.99% in October. In 2024, both stocks and bonds may find success with easing inflation and a pivot in Fed policy. Resilient growth could benefit stocks, while falling interest rates may favor bonds. However, cash may become less attractive with anticipated Fed rate cuts. Potential winners include smaller cap US quality companies, healthcare, financials, and opportunities in India, Mexico, and Japan, with the possibility of a surprising market leader emerging, similar to AI names in 2023.

As of December 2023, the US equity market, based on a composite of over 700 stocks on US exchanges, has been trading at a price/fair value of 1.00, indicating alignment with fair value estimates. Anticipating a year of economic recovery and normalization in 2024 after the disruptions caused by the pandemic, there are still undervalued opportunities with substantial safety margins. Small-cap stocks are particularly attractive, at a 16% discount, followed by mid-caps at 6%, while large caps are slightly above fair value. According to Morningstar, small-cap stocks, experiencing significant discounts compared to larger counterparts, are poised for outperformance in 2024. Previous concerns about small-cap viability during the pandemic have eased, and despite pressure related to rising interest rates, the stage is set for small caps to excel. The forecast for 2024 and 2025 includes a more normalized economic environment, alleviating solvency fears for small caps, and a decline in interest rates, mitigating refinancing risks.

Some of the stocks that market experts expect will triple include Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU).

We chose consensus picks of credible websites and compiled a list of stocks priced $10 or less that are expected to triple. We have also assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 933 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The list is arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders in each firm. Hedge funds’ top 10 consensus stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here).

12. Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 2

Share Price as of February 26: $9.94

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) is a clinical stage drug platform company focused on developing drugs for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Their lead product candidate, Buntanetap, is in Phase 3 clinical trials targeting Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative conditions. In the third quarter of 2023, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million. Research and development expenses for the quarter amounted to $13.8 million, a notable increase from $4.1 million in the same period in 2022. The net loss for the quarter was $14.7 million, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million during the same quarter last year.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 285,347 shares worth $5.3 million.

In addition to Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU), Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) is one of the stocks that is expected to triple.

11. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 6

Share Price as of February 26: $4.92

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutics for central nervous system diseases. Their lead product candidate, ANAVEX 2-73, targets Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and other CNS disorders, including rare conditions like Rett syndrome. It is one of the top stocks that will triple. On January 16, Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) commenced a Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical study for its drug Anavex 3-71, targeting the treatment of schizophrenia. The biotech company anticipates the study to commence in the second quarter of 2024.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 6 hedge funds were long Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL), compared to 9 funds in the last quarter. Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group is a significant position holder in the company, with 273,310 shares worth $2.5 million.

10. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Share Price as of February 26: $2.85

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) offers wireless transport solutions using microwave and millimeter wave radio technology for cellular operators and wireless service providers. Their solutions facilitate the transfer of telecommunication traffic between various base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider networks. On February 20, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) reported a Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 and a revenue of $90.4 million, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.02 and $5.43 million, respectively. Revenue for the period increased 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is one of the stocks that is set to triple.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 7 hedge funds were bullish on Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), compared to 6 funds in the earlier quarter. Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 1.14 million shares worth $2.47 million.

9. Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Share Price as of February 26: $10.85

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) ranks 9th on our list of the stocks that will triple. Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and project-based services worldwide. The company utilizes satellite technology to offer aircraft tracking data, ship monitoring, vessel updates, port operations, safety, and route optimization. On February 21, Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) announced that it has secured two framework contracts from the European Maritime Safety Agency, with a maximum combined budget of €8.4 million. In addition to the framework contracts, Spire also received two specific awards, totaling multi-million euros within the scope of these contracts.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 7 hedge funds were long Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR), compared to 5 funds in the last quarter.

8. Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Share Price as of February 26: $4.30

Next on our list of the stocks that will triple is Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), which is involved in exploring and developing lithium properties in the United States and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project situated in northern Nevada and has investments in exploration properties in both the United States and Canada. On December 12, 2023, J.P. Morgan analysts initiated coverage of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) stock with a Neutral rating. The analysts noted that lithium miners, crucial for rechargeable batteries, are encountering competition from alternative suppliers.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 9 hedge funds held stakes in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC), same as the prior quarter.

Massif Capital made the following comment about Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“During the first quarter, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) had several positive events, including a favorable record of decision ruling for Thacker Pass, paving the way for construction of the mine to start, a revised Thacker resource/cost estimates, and GM’s financing/offtake agreement. Even though LAC is non-producing and its stock is down 34% over the past year (compared to the larger lithium producer’s 3%), the stock remains one of our favorites with multiple catalysts (and still up roughly 600% from our initial purchase price): As Cauchari-Olaroz in Argentina and Thacker Pass come online, volumes will effectively be marked at leading-edge pricing. As such, it seems prudent to continue underwriting growth, especially given the firm’s experienced management team with a visible pipeline to incremental supply before 2025. These qualities make one or both post-separation entities attractive buyout targets for numerous suitors…” (Please click here to read the full text)

7. ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Share Price as of February 26: $7.88

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with a focus on developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is one of the $10 stocks that will triple. On February 13, ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) reported financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 ended December 31, 2023. The company announced GAAP earnings per share of -$0.14, as well as cash and cash equivalents of $35.34 million.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database, 9 hedge funds were bullish on ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX), compared to 12 funds in the prior quarter. Mark Lampert’s Biotechnology Value Fund is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 8.7 million shares worth $57.7 million.

6. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 10

Share Price as of February 26: $3.02

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) is involved in cryptocurrency mining, operating in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. The company owns and runs server farms dedicated to validating transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain, earning cryptocurrency through block rewards and transaction fees. On January 24, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) announced that it has successfully acquired land for its new 100 MW production facility in Yguazu, Paraguay. This marks a significant milestone in the company's fleet upgrade, expanding its portfolio in Latin America with low-cost renewable hydropower. The company plans to commence construction on the Yguazu farm and anticipates completing the facility's build-out in the second half of 2024.

According to Insider Monkey’s fourth quarter database,10 hedge funds held stakes in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF), compared to 5 funds in the prior quarter. Israel Englander’s Millennium Management is the leading stakeholder of the company, with 2.5 million shares worth $7.3 million.

Like Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR), and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU), market experts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) will triple. It ranks 6th on our list.

