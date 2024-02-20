12 Best Gold Mining Companies to Invest In According to Analysts

In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 best gold mining stocks to buy according to analysts. If you want to skip our overview of the latest trends in the world of gold and minerals, then you can take a look at the 5 Best Gold Mining Companies to Invest In According to Analysts.

Gold serves as a safe-haven investment, sought by investors to mitigate risks associated with factors like inflation, geopolitical tensions, and financial instability. These variables often contribute to gold price volatility, as witnessed in 2022 and early 2023. Gold surged to over $2,000 per ounce during this period due to concerns regarding inflation and geopolitical uncertainties. However, the market experienced significant price fluctuations as investors evaluated the possibility of a recession against the backdrop of increasing interest rates, inflation, and other dynamics.

A Bloomberg report released earlier in 2023 unveiled a notable trend among global sovereign wealth funds and investors toward accumulating gold. Invesco's analysis was based on a survey encompassing 85 sovereign wealth funds and 57 central banks, collectively managing assets totaling around $21 trillion. The report underscored the sentiment surrounding gold, noting that "a significant portion of central banks express concerns about the precedent set by the US freezing of Russian reserves, with the majority (58%) agreeing that this event has heightened the appeal of gold." The survey findings underscored gold's enduring role as an inflation hedge, with a considerable number of central banks indicating intentions to bolster their gold reserves over the next three years.

Amidst forecasts of persistent upward trends in gold prices fueled by geopolitical tensions and uncertainties, Netherlands-based ING Group predicts a continuation of the surge witnessed in 2023 into 2024. The initial surge in gold prices followed the outbreak of conflict in Israel earlier in the year, and despite tensions easing, prices have remained high. ING Group anticipates that the Federal Reserve will begin reducing interest rates in May 2024, with a total expected reduction of 150 basis points throughout the year, and an additional 100 basis points in early 2025. These rate cuts are forecasted to bolster gold prices in 2024.

Considering this outlook, let's explore some of the best gold mining stocks to invest in according to analysts, which include the likes of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM).

Best Gold Mining Companies to Invest In According to Analysts

Our Methodology

To make our list of the best gold mining stocks to buy according to analysts, we used a stock screener to list down a number of gold and gold mining stocks, ranking the firms by their average analyst share price target upside. The top stocks were chosen as the best gold mining stocks.

For these best gold mining stocks according to analysts, we have also mentioned hedge fund sentiment. Hedge funds’ top 10 consensus stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). That’s why we pay very close attention to this often-ignored indicator.

12. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Average Analyst Share Price Upside: 17.46%

Average Analyst Share Price Target: $81.19

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) stands out as one of the premier diversified mining companies globally, dedicated to the exploration, extraction, and processing of a diverse range of mineral resources. With an extensive portfolio, Rio Tinto operates in various minerals including lithium, aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, and molybdenum.

As of the end of the last quarter of 2023, 34 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO). The biggest stakeholder of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during this period was Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management which owns an $1.19 billion stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) joins the ranks of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) in our list of the best gold mining stocks according to analysts.

11. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (NYSE: SBSW )

Average Analyst Share Price Upside: 21.67%

Average Analyst Share Price Target: $5.67

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is a multinational mining and metals processing Group, renowned for its diverse portfolio of mining and processing operations, projects, and investments across five continents. As one of the world’s leading primary producers of platinum, palladium, and rhodium, it also holds a prominent position as a top-tier gold producer. Additionally, the company is a significant producer of other platinum group metals (PGMs) such as iridium and ruthenium. Moreover, it extracts chrome, copper, and nickel as valuable by-products of its operations.

In a notable move on November 9, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) grabbed attention with its announcement of the acquisition of US metals recycler Reldan for $211 million. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Reldan is esteemed for its recycling operations, particularly in re-processing various waste streams, including industrial waste.

As of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, 21 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), up from 16 funds in the previous quarter. This shows a spike in hedge fund sentiment for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW).

10. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC )

Average Analyst Share Price Upside: 21.89%

Average Analyst Share Price Target: $6.18

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC), a Canadian mining company established in 1993 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, specializes in gold and silver extraction. Presently, Kinross oversees operations across six active gold mines. The company has demonstrated strong financial performance in recent quarters, consistently surpassing analyst expectations for earnings per share.

A total of 36 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. The most notable stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is owned by Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

9. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM )

Average Analyst Share Price Upside: 24.66%

Average Analyst Share Price Target: $55.36

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is a Canadian multinational company primarily engaged in precious metals streaming. The company holds a substantial position in the production and sale of precious metals, especially silver, with over 26 million ounces produced and more than 29 million ounces sold. These metals are usually acquired as by-products from the primary operations of other mining companies.

On December 6, Canaccord analyst Carey MacRury reiterated a Buy rating on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) stock and raised the price target to C$74 from C$67.

A total of 28 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

8. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD )

Average Analyst Share Price Upside: 26.40%

Average Analyst Share Price Target: $137.33

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) is renowned as a leading global player in the precious metals streaming and royalty sector. Specializing in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar production-based interests, the company has solidified its position in the industry.

On February 15, National Bank Financial analyst Sameer Keswani upgraded Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) from Sector Perform to Outperform, signaling a notable shift in their assessment of the company's prospects within the precious metals market. This upgrade indicates Keswani's belief that Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has the potential to outshine its sector counterparts and deliver superior returns to investors.

As of the end of the last quarter of 2023, 23 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey had stakes in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). The biggest stakeholder of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) during this period was Jean-Marie Eveillard's First Eagle Investment Management.

7. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE: FNV )

Average Analyst Share Price Upside: 26.91%

Average Analyst Share Price Target: $138.43

Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company with a diverse portfolio of cash-flow-producing assets. As of February 18, the stock yielded a dividend of 1.31%.

BMO Capital revised Franco-Nevada Corporation's (NYSE:FNV) price target to C$200 from C$214 on December 4, while retaining an Outperform rating on the shares.

Insider Monkey’s database of 933 hedge funds shows that 30 funds had stakes in Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV). The most notable stakeholder of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) was First Eagle Investment Management which owns a $348.9 million stake.

6. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR )

Average Analyst Share Price Upside: 31.87%

Average Analyst Share Price Target: $18.66

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR), a Canadian firm, specializes in holding royalties in gold, silver, and diamond mines, primarily through net smelter returns and streams. Additionally, the company engages in investments in mineral exploration companies through share purchases.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) recently released its Q4 results in January, reporting an acquisition of approximately 23,300 gold-equivalent ounces, marking a roughly 7% decline from the year-ago period. However, the higher gold price partially offset this weakness, with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) reporting quarterly revenue from royalties/streams of C$65.2 million ($50.9 million) and achieving a record quarterly cash margin of 94%.

A total of 214 hedge funds in Insider Monkey’s database had stakes in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) as of the end of 2023. The biggest stakeholder of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) was Millennium Management.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR), Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD), and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) are some of the best gold mining stocks to invest in according to analysts.

