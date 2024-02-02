In this article, we will discuss the 12 high quality headphones under $100. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 High Quality Headphones Under $100.

The Headphones Industry to Reach $164 Billion by 2030

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global earphones and headphones market was valued at $71.4 billion in 2023. The global earphones and headphones market is expected to grow to $163.83 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 12.6%. Headphones are primarily used during working out and gym-goers are expected to dominate the market in the coming years. Notable earphone and headphones producers target fitness-conscious customers by offering them built-in fitness monitoring and tracking features. Moreover, the rising popularity of music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music has boosted the demand for earphones and headphones with enhanced audio quality. Earphones held the largest market share of 90% in 2022, and the headphones market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% over the forecasted period. The Asia Pacific held the highest share of 22% in 2022, with India being the primary market.

Companies that are Producing High Quality Headphones

Some of the companies that produce some of the highest quality headphones include Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY), Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI), and Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC:PCRFY). Let's discuss some recent updates from these companies. You can also take a look at the best cheap wireless earbuds under $50.

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is a notable name in the electronics market. The multinational conglomerate produces a range of products including headphones, phones, TVs, cameras, and video cameras. One of the leading headphones by Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is the Sony WH-1000XM5. The headphones come with an Auto NC optimizer enabling optimized noise-cancelling technology. The headphones have a battery life of 30 hours. The company is also known for its exemplary partnerships. On January 23, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) signed a three-year agreement with the World Athletics for sponsorship of the World Athletics Series events taking place between 2024 and 2026. The sponsorship will also cover the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo in September 2025.

Story continues

One of the best headphones by Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) is the Logitech G PRO X 2 LIGHTSPEED Wireless. The headphones come with a USB dongle and have a more comfortable design. The headphones have a battery life of up to 50 hours and come in three colors including black, pink, and white. The headphones are available for $249.99 on the official Logitech website. On January 30, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) announced that all devices used for video collaboration will now be produced using next-life plastics. Products already developed including the Rally Bar, Rally Bar Mini, Tap IP, Tap Scheduler, and Scribe are being reinvented with materials that help reduce their carbon footprint significantly. The company believes that making new sustainable products is not enough, instead, companies should be a step ahead and rethink ways to reinvent existing products to make them more sustainable. The existing products by Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) are being reinvented without any additional cost and quality change.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC:PCRFY) is a multinational electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. The company produces a range of electronic products including headphones, appliances, and cameras, among others. One of the prominent headphones by Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC:PCRFY) is the RB-M700B Deep Bass Wireless Headphones. The headphones have a 20-hour playback and come with voice assistant activation technology. The company's commitment to innovation explains its popularity across the globe. On January 26, Panasonic Holdings Corporation (OTC:PCRFY) announced the launch of a firmware license in the United States to enhance the workflow of high-volume photography. Some of the most prominent features include integration with photography applications such as PhotoLynx and Flow, upgraded barcode scanners by Opticon enabling the inclusion of error-free data, and precision framing.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 12 high quality headphones under $100. You can also read our piece on the best cheap wireless earbuds under $50.

12 High Quality Headphones Under $100

12 High Quality Headphones Under $100

Our Methodology

We employed a consensus approach to come up with the 12 high quality headphones under $100. We sifted through 4 online stores including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Ali Express. We applied a price filter to shortlist headphones with a listing price of under $100. We sourced the rating and the number of reviews from the sources for each of the headphones in our list.

We then tabulated the average customer rating and total number of reviews across all four sources. The customer rating and number of reviews are a good representation of the quality and popularity of a certain headphone. The average rating was calculated by averaging the individual ratings across the sources. Total reviews were found by adding up the individual review count for each of the headphones across 4 sources. The list of the 12 high quality headphones under $100 is in ascending order of the average customer rating, as a primary metric, and the total number of reviews, as a secondary metric.

Note: We included items that were priced under $100 and were readily available in online stores with customer reviews and ratings. Such may result in items from popular brands such as Sony not making it to the list.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using different consensus approaches, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

12 High Quality Headphones Under $100

12. AILIHEN C8 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Microphone

Average Customer Rating: 4.3

Total Number of Reviews: 30,925

With an average rating of 4.3, the AILIHEN C8 Wired On-Ear Headphones with Microphone rank 12th among the high quality headphones under $100. The headphones have a list price of $21.98 on Amazon. The headphones have a 47-inch braided cord and a 3.5mm stereo plug. The headphones are available in several colors including black, blue, indigo, pink, white, green, and purple. More than 5,000 items of the product were sold during the past month on Amazon.

11. BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Noise Cancelling Headset

Average Customer Rating: 4.3

Total Number of Reviews: 104,339

The BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Noise Cancelling Headset is one of the highest quality headphones under $100. The product is a number one best seller and has a list price of $39.99 on Amazon. More than 10,000 items of the product were sold during the past month on Amazon. The headphones support the PlayStation 4, New Xbox One, PC, Nintendo 3DS, and PSP. The headphones come in a range of colors including blue, black, green, pink, purple, red, and white.

10. OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over Ear Wireless Headphones

Average Customer Rating: 4.4

Total Number of Reviews: 13,633

With an average rating of 4.4, the OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over Ear Wireless Headphones rank 10th among the highest quality headphones for under $100. The headphones have a list price of $54.99 on Amazon. The headphones have a playtime of 72 hours and come with an audio jack for studio monitoring and mixing. The headphones have cumulative reviews of 13,633 across all four sources.

9. Logitech H390 Wired Headset with Noise-Cancelling Microphone

Average Customer Rating: 4.4

Total Number of Reviews: 58,147

The Logitech H390 Wired Headset with Noise-Cancelling Microphone ranks among the highest quality headphones under $100 with an average customer rating of 4.4. More than 10,000 items of the headphones were sold during the past month on Amazon. The headphones have a list price of $39.99 on Amazon. The headphones are available in three colors including black, white, and rose. The noise-canceling headphones have a premium sound quality and a rotating microphone with a frequency response of 20 Hz.

8. OneOdio Wired Over Ear Headphones Stereo Headsets

Average Customer Rating: 4.4

Total Number of Reviews: 70,363

The OneOdio Wired Over Ear Headphones Stereo Headsets rank among the highest quality headphones under $100. The headphones have a list price of $37.99. More than 10,000 items of the headphones were sold during the past month on Amazon. The headphones come with a 3.5mm jack for AMP computer recording. The total number of reviews for the product across all our sources amounted to 70,363.

7. KVIDIO Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Microphone

Average Customer Rating: 4.5

Total Number of Reviews: 3,123

The KVIDIO Active Noise Cancelling Headphones with Microphone rank seventh among the highest quality headphones under $100. The headphones have an average customer rating of 4.5. The headphones block out 95% of outside noise and have a playtime of 65 hours, with 40 hours of non-stop playtime. More than 5,000 items of the product were sold during the past month on Amazon.

6. Uliptz Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Microphones

Average Customer Rating: 4.5

Total Number of Reviews: 6,246

With an average rating of 4.5, the Uliptz Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Microphones ranks among the highest quality headphones under $100. The headphones have a playtime of 65 hours. The headphones have a list price of $28.99 on Amazon, and are available in four colors including black, silver, purple, and rose gold.

Click here to continue reading and check out 5 High Quality Headphones Under $100.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 12 High Quality Headphones Under $100 is originally published on Insider Monkey.