In this article, we will take a look at the 12 highest quality gold plated chains in the US.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global jewelry market reached a valuation of $216.48 billion in 2022. Projections indicate that by 2030, the market is expected to surpass $300 billion, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. However, the US jewelry market faced challenges in 2023, experiencing a decline of 5.8%. This downturn was driven by a number of factors, such as the waning impact of the extraordinary COVID-driven demand witnessed in previous years, consumer fatigue in the jewelry sector, and concerns about the overall economy. The US jewelry market can be broadly categorized into three primary segments. Fine jewelry, made from precious metals such as platinum, gold, and silver, constitutes one category. Fashion jewelry, made from non-precious metals like steel and gold-plated metal, combined with semi-precious stones, forms the second category. Luxury jewelry, comprising high-end and often customized pieces, represents the third segment. A relatively recent addition is the online retail segment, characterized by competitive pricing, a vast product variety, and high-quality offerings.

Market Growth Expectations

Economic concerns are expected to shape jewelry sales, with a shift towards the "less is more" concept. Consumers are inclined to reduce the quantity of jewelry they purchase while allocating a higher budget for each item. While established brands continue to dominate the industry, specialty stores focusing on sustainability and customization are also emerging as a significant market segment alongside the growing influence of online retailers. Between 2011 and 2019, the online jewelry market witnessed an average annual growth rate of 8.64%. Projections suggest that from 2020 to 2027, this market is expected to experience a CAGR of 19.56%. You can also check out the 20 Best Online Jewelry Stores In the World here. In terms of geographical distribution, the Asia Pacific market has reached a valuation of $85.26 billion as of 2022, establishing its dominance in the global jewelry market. Key regional players like Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Tanishq, and Wallace Chan, among others, play a vital role in driving consumption. The North American region is also expected to witness significant growth due to the high number of millionaires, who play a key role in the rising demand for luxurious products.

Some of the popular companies operating in the industry include Cartier, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG), Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT), Burberry Group plc (LSE:BRBY.L), Tiffany & Co., and Harry Winston. Here’s what Signet Jewelers Limited’s (NYSE:SIG) CEO, Gina Drosos, shared during Q2 2024 earnings call:

“Fashion merchandise sales increased sequentially in the second quarter, up 4 points year-over-year compared to the first quarter results. This was led by stronger performances at Kay and Banter which saw improved same-store sales for much of the second half of the quarter. While overall fashion sales improved modestly, we saw a robust improvement through the quarter for fashion merchandise below $1,000. For example, Kay drove great performance in our refreshed basics assortment, comprised of timeless core product like [soups] (ph) and diamonds and gold as well as classic styles in neck and bracelet pieces. We’ve seen the same trend at accessible price points in Banter, pieces that provide customers with versatility and that they can wear every day.”

Insights into Consumer Preferences

According to jewelry market statistics, the global top-selling jewelry segment is necklaces, while earrings are the preferred choice for women in the US. The most active buyer segment in the industry consists of married women in the 25–34-year bracket with above-average salaries, who allocate a substantial portion of their spending on jewelry. The 12-inch gold plated chain price can show significant variability, ranging from as low as $50 during sales and promotions to over $1000, particularly for 14k gold-plated chains designed for both men and women. The highest quality gold-plated chains in the US can command prices up to an impressive $4,500 or even higher. Necklaces, being a versatile accessory for fashion, are expected to remain in high demand. The trend of layering multiple styles of necklaces to achieve a specific look has increased their popularity and they made up around 36% of total jewelry sales in 2022. Gold necklaces, in particular, hold significant popularity. Beyond its physical attributes, gold also holds emotional significance as it is often tied to special traditions. With this context in mind, let's take a look at the best gold plated chains in the US.

12 Highest Quality Gold Plated Chains In The US

NAR studio/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We used the consensus methodology to shortlist the 12 highest quality gold plated chains in the US. We consulted a number of well-known sources such as GQ, New York Post, Time, CNN, and Reddit threads to gain experts' and consumers' insights. We also analyzed the ratings received by these gold plated chains on Amazon, company websites, and other review portals. The chains were given a score based on their ranking and frequency of appearance across different lists. The highest quality gold plated chains in the US have been ranked in ascending order of their scores.

12 Highest Quality Gold Plated Chains In The US

12. Amyo Celeste Marina Layered Duo

Score: 2

Average Rating: N/A

Amyo has gained recognition for providing durable, minimalist, and sophisticated pieces at an affordable price range. As a woman-owned brand, Amyo takes pride in its commitment to sustainability and ensuring ethical production practices. It caters to individuals who appreciate thin and delicate gold jewelry with a touch of vibrancy. Amyo's chains and other jewelry items are not only timeless but also great for enhancing various looks through accessorizing.

11. 8 Other Reasons Swoon Choker

Score: 2

Average Rating: 5

8 Other Reasons, or 8OR, was launched in 2010. The brand offers a range of high-quality jewelry designs at affordable prices. 8OR has managed to develop a strong following among its loyal users and enjoys support from various celebrities and influencers. The brand's predominant style offerings fall under the category of "bohemian chic." OR’s Swoon Choker has recently gained popularity as one of the highest quality gold plated chains in the US.

10. AURATE X MACENNA: Rose Garden Pendant Necklace

Score: 2

Average Rating: 4.8

Aurate prioritizes ethical practices by using conflict-free diamonds and sustainable gold in the creation of each piece, ensuring both quality and sustainability. The brand offers a variety of options in gold vermeil, with the Rose Garden Pendant Necklace being a popular choice.

9. Gorjana Women's Parker Paperclip Link Chain Necklace

Score: 2

Average Rating: 4.2

Gorjana, headquartered in Laguna Beach, California, is a family-operated business led by Gorjana and Jason Reidel. Specializing in everyday women's jewelry, the brand focuses on smart and casual pieces designed for both standalone wear and layering. "Layering" in fashion refers to the practice of combining multiple jewelry pieces to create a unique look. The brand is highly praised for the quality of its gold plated necklaces.

8. Hey Harper Easy Necklace Dainty 14k Gold Cable Chain Necklace

Score: 3

Average Rating: 4.7

Hey Harper is based in Lisbon, Portugal. Specializing in gold-plated and silver jewelry designed for daily wear, the brand highlights its products as waterproof and sweatproof. Numerous reviews on popular fashion sites confirm the brand's claims of the resilience of its jewelry even after exposure to water, soapy water, and scrubbing. These factors have made the brand’s 14k gold cable chain necklace secure the eighth position on our list of the highest quality gold plated chains in the US.

7. Jewlpire Diamond Cut Miami Cuban Link Chain

Score: 3

Average Rating: 4.4

Jewlpire markets its jewelry collection on Amazon and is recognized as one of the top 8,000 sellers on the US Marketplace. With over 2,000 customer feedback and reviews within the last year, the brand has gained considerable attention. The brand’s gold-plated items maintain an average rating of 4.4. Jewlpire provides a diverse selection of elegant options in gold-plated chains, catering to a range of pricing preferences.

6. Miabella Diamond-Cut Cuban Link Curb Chain Necklace

Score: 3

Average Rating: 4.4

Miabella was founded in 2014 with the mission to bring fine jewelry designed using sophisticated technology and the craftsmanship of Italian artisans to the world. The brand follows sustainable production practices and aims to reduce the emissions produced during jewelry manufacturing. Miabella uses 100% recycled silver and gold in its pieces. The price point for the brand is also competitive compared to other luxury brands. Miabella has received positive reviews on platforms such as Amazon and various fashion retailers, highlighting the durability and quality of its gold-plated chains.

