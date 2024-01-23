In this article, we will look into the 12 highest quality protein powders of 2024. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Protein Powders of 2024.

Protein Powder Industry: A Market Analysis

According to a report by Future Market Insights, the protein powder market was worth $22.3 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% and reach $36.6 billion in 2032. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand from fitness enthusiasts and a health-conscious consumer base. Protein powder has plenty of advantages, such as allowing the development of healthy muscles and tissues, repairing tissue, weight management, enzyme development, strengthening the immune system, and sustaining healthy cholesterol levels. In 2022, the global protein supplements market was dominated by the protein powder market, accounting for over 63% of total sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged consumers to take more protein supplements in powder form for a healthy immune system. For instance, a notable nutrition goods company, Glanbia plc (OTC:GLAPF), conducted a 2-week poll in April 2020 to assess the impact of COVID-19 on consumer spending on food and nutrition products in the US. After the pandemic had hit, in the second week of March 2020, the number of respondents who opted for protein-based items to stay healthy and build stronger immunity increased from 21% to 23%. The demand for ready-to-drink protein shakes also boomed dramatically, contributing to the growth of the global protein powder market.

Category-wise, the plant-based protein powder market was worth $7.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% through 2032. The market is driven by the increasing traction of veganism. Plant-based products are considered healthier and safer, compared to animal-based products. The market is expanding due to the rising concern about animal welfare, forcing companies to manufacture plant-based alternatives to meet the rising demand. Within the distribution channel, the market is divided into hypermarkets or supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty sports stores, online retail channels, and drug stores. The online retailing channel is anticipated to hold a market value of nearly $10.8 billion by 2027.

Regionally, the US protein powder market is expected to reach $9.7 billion in 2032. The key market driver of the US protein powder industry is the increasing awareness among younger generations about a healthy lifestyle, high-protein diets, balanced meals, and healthy consumption. The Mexican market is opting for new methods to stay healthy. Women are shifting to new formulae that provide the optimum protein quantity to prevent stunted growth in children. The rising concern about animal cruelty is driving the plant-based protein powder market in Germany.

Key Market Players in the Protein Powder Market

Some of the companies leading the protein powder market include BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR), Myprotein THG Plc (OTC:THGPF), and Glanbia plc (OTC:GLAPF).

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) is a leading consumer product company. The company provides ready-to-drink protein shakes, protein powder, and nutrition bars. Premier Protein and Dymatize are the primary brands of the company. On December 4, 2023, the company announced that its leading protein powder brand, Dymatize, has teamed up with Dunkin' to launch a hydrolyzed whey protein isolate. The protein isolate will have a Dunkin' Glazed Donut taste and will be called ISO100 in Dunkin’ Glazed Donut flavor. The new protein powder will offer 25 grams of ultra-fast absorbing and top-quality protein per serving. BellRing Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:BRBR) new protein powder flavor is available for purchase.

Myprotein is a supplement company, owned by an e-commerce holding company, THG Plc (OTC:THGPF). The company provides products including Myvitamins, Myvegan, MyPRO, and MP Activewear. On October 31, the company announced its partnership with Chupa Chups, a global confectionary brand. The collaboration will pave the way for Chupa Chups flavored protein products to be included in the Myprotein's protein powder range. The newly integrated flavors will be available on the company's official website, Myprotein.com, in the UK and Europe. The company will introduce more flavors and products to the market in 2024. The iconic strawberry flavors of Chupa Chups will be utilized in Myprotein's best-selling whey protein, Clear Whey Isolate. The new flavor offers 87 calories per serving.

Glanbia plc (OTC:GLAPF) is a leading Irish nutrition company, operating in over 32 countries and distributing products in more than 132 countries. The company offers a variety of products including sports nutrition, specialty non-dairy ingredients, dairy ingredients, and vitamin and mineral premixes. The company owns the leading protein powder brands, Optimum Nutrition, Avvatar Whey Protein, Isopure, and Glanbia Whey Protein Isolate Provon among others. On July 12, 2023, Glanbia plc (OTC:GLAPF) announced that OptiSol 1007, its heat-stable whey protein concentrate, had won the Product Innovation Award for its exceptional properties at the Food Formulation Innovation show in Chengdu, China. The concentrate was among the 120+ shortlisted entries. Judged on the basis of several categories such as commercial value, innovation level, technical difficulty, project feasibility, and trends-fitting, OptiSol 1007 remained unbeatable.

With this context, let's have a look at the 12 highest quality protein powders of 2024.

Methodology

To compile our list of the 12 highest quality protein powders of 2024, we looked for the best-selling protein powders on Amazon and identified the ones with the highest rating and at least 10,000 customer reviews. Our list ranks the protein powders in ascending order of their rating on Amazon, with their number of reviews to break the tie.

12. Ancient Nutrition Protein Powder

Amazon Customer Rating: 4.3 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 14,893

Ancient Nutrition Protein Powder is ranked among the top 12 highest quality protein powders of 2024. The protein powder is available in nine flavors including vanilla, chicken soup, chocolate, and salted caramel among others. It has an average customer rating of 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon. One serving of the powder provides 20 grams of protein in 90 calories.

11. Vega Protein and Greens Vanilla

Amazon Customer Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 25,461

Vega Protein and Greens Vanilla is a vegan plant-based protein powder, available in a variety of flavors including chocolate, berry, and salted caramel. The low-carb and keto-friendly product provides 20 grams of plant-based protein per serving. It is ranked 11th on our list with a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5.

10. Isopure Unflavored Protein Whey Isolate

Amazon Customer Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 33,958

Isopure Unflavored Protein Whey Isolate is a product of the leading nutritional products company, Glanbia plc (OTC:GLAPF). The whey protein powder provides 25 grams of proteins per serving and helps you reach your weight management goals by providing 100 calories per serving. It is ranked 10th on our list with a customer rating of 4.4 out of 5.

9. Premier Protein Powder

Amazon Customer Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 49,654

Ranked 9th on our list, Premier Protein Powder is owned by the leading protein products supplier, BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR). The protein powder is available in three flavors including vanilla, chocolate, and coffee. Each serving of Premier Protein Powder provides 30 grams of protein and 150 calories. It has an average customer rating of 4.4 out of 5.

8. Muscle Milk Genuine Protein Powder

Amazon Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 17,657

Muscle Milk Genuine Protein powder is one of the leading products of the brand Gatorade, owned by PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). One serving of the Muscle Milk Genuine Protein powder contains 32 grams of high-quality protein and 3 grams of sugar. It is ranked 8th on our list of the 12 highest quality protein powders of 2024, with a customer rating of 4.5 out of 5.

7. Six Star Whey Protein Powder Whey Protein Plus

Amazon Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 10,949

Six Star Whey Protein Powder Whey Protein Plus is a protein powder, manufactured by the leading supplement company, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. The muscle-building protein powder contains 30 grams of protein per serving, made of 100% whey. Six Star Whey Protein Powder is one of the highest quality protein powders and is ranked 7th on our list.

6. Dymatize ISO 100 Protein Powder

Amazon Customer Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Number of Reviews: 61,961

Dymatize ISO 100 Protein Powder is ranked 6th on our list of the 12 highest quality protein powders of 2024. The Dymatize protein powder has 13 flavors including cookies and cream, vanilla, fudge brownie, chocolate, strawberry, and mocha among others. The Dymatize protein powder is one of the leading brands of the top consumer product company, BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR). The protein powder provides 25 grams of protein, 5.5 grams of amino acids, and 2.7 grams of Leucine per serving. It helps you reach your weight management goals and provides support for your keto diet, low-carb, or high-protein diet, with 120 calories per serving.

