12 Most Expensive Luxury RVs in the World in 2023

Market Analysis of the RV Industry

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the recreational vehicle market is expected to reach $30.73 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 8.15% and reach $45.57 billion by 2028. The projected growth can be credited to the rising number of campers opting for RVs, the convenience of peer-to-peer rental services, and the rising trend of road trips as a way to de-stress from daily routines.

With the post-lockdown resurgence of the travel and tourism sector, RVs have exhibited significant growth globally, particularly in North America and Europe. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth regionally. The growth can be attributed to the increasing popularity of recreational activities in the region.

The recreational vehicle market is anticipated to be dominated by North America, with more than 13,000 private and 1,600 public camping grounds facilitating the needs of RV campers in the region. More than 11% of households in America own an RV. With over one million full-time RV households in the US, it is becoming a growing market in the region with a contribution of $114 billion to the US economy. The United States is predicted to occupy more than 80% of the market share over the forecasted period. Canada is also expected to grow significantly and is expected to be more profitable as compared to the US. However, the United States remains the more desirable market owing to its favorable tax policies, and high disposable income.

Segment-wise, motorhome RVs are projected to dominate the market and are expected to grow at the highest rate. Further types of motorhomes are types A, B, and C. Type C are the most efficient and cost-effective. Type A motorhomes are predicted to dominate the market and hold approximately 50% of the total share in the RV market over the forecasted period.

The growth of the RV market is driving manufacturers to move towards the electrification of these vehicles to meet the demand for sustainable and comfortable living. For instance, on March 23, Forbes reported that Grounded, a Detroit-based RV manufacturing startup launched the first-ever all-electric RV, Grounded G1. The smart electric RV is built by a SpaceX veteran. The electric RV is built on a Ford E-Transit platform. The smart RV features 50-watt solar panels that allow it to use renewable energy as a source of power. The smart RV, Grounded G1 sets the foundation for the sustainable transition of RVs while ensuring the comfort and performance of these vehicles.

Major Players in the Industry

Some prominent names leading the global RV market include THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO), Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), and REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) is a leading RV manufacturing company. On September 25, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.68 and outperformed estimates by $0.72. The company reported a revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter and outperformed revenue consensus by $311.39 million. As of October 19, THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has surged 13% over the past six months.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) is one of the market leaders in the market. On October 13, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) subsidiary, Grand Design RV, and Camping World Holding, Inc. (NYSE:CWH), one of the biggest RV dealers in the market, announced the opening of the new exclusive Grand Design brand store in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The brand store will serve as a benchmark for providing excellent customer service. Customers visiting the store would be able to experience the exclusive showcase of Grand Design's signature travel trailers, fifth wheels, and toy haulers. The store also has a service center providing premium RV services and maintenance support. It also features a parts and accessories department all under one roof elevating the customer service experience in the industry.

While talking about the launch of the new brand store, Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and CEO of Camping World Holding, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) said:

"Our collaboration with Grand Design represents a significant milestone in our journey to revolutionize the RV market. The Green Bay store embodies our shared commitment to excellence and our vision for the future. We’re delighted to strengthen our alliance and introduce this first-of-its-kind RV retail experience in Wisconsin."

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) is among the top leaders dominating the global RV industry, On September 13, REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) reported its earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.35 and beat estimates by $0.12. The company reported a revenue of $680 million for the quarter and outperformed revenue consensus by $52.83 million. The company's revenue for the quarter grew 14.32% on a year-over-year basis. As of October 19, REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) has surged nearly 33% over the past six months.

Now that we have talked about the recreational vehicle market, and discussed the major players, Let’s look into the 12 most expensive luxury RVs in the world in 2023

12 Most Expensive Luxury RVs in the World in 2023

Methodology

To compile our list of the most expensive luxury RVs in the World in 2023, we reviewed articles from websites including The Wealthy Gorilla, and Luxatic, and videos featuring the most expensive luxurious RVs by YouTube pages including Top Discovery, Mostop, and Indigo Planet. We collated all the RVs mentioned in our sources and tabulated a list of 25 luxurious RVs. Then we narrowed down our list to the 12 most expensive luxury RVs by their estimated price tags. We obtained the estimated price of the RVs from sources including their official websites, J.D. Power, and Motorhomes Specialist. We ranked our list based on their price tags in ascending order.

12 Most Expensive Luxury RVs in the World in 2023

12. Newmar King Aire

Estimated Price: $1.6 million

The Newmar King Aire is one of the most luxurious RVs in the world. It offers a spacious interior, high-end finishes, and a variety of amenities including a lounge, bedrooms, fireplace, and top-notch appliances. The luxury RV is available in a variety of floorplans. The Newmar King Aire ranks 12th on our list with a price tag of $1.6 million.

11. EarthRoamer HD

Estimated Price: $1.9 million

The EarthRoamer HD is one of the most luxurious RVs in the world. It offers a spacious interior, high-end finishes, and a variety of amenities including a kitchen, a bedroom, and amenities for off-road travel. The luxury RV is based on a Ford F-750 chassis. The EarthRoamer HD is ranked 12th on our list of the most expensive luxury RVs in the world, with a price tag of $1.9 million.

10. Volkner Mobil Performance S

Estimated Price: $2.1 million

The Volkner Mobil Performance S is one of the most expensive luxury RVs in the world. It offers a spacious interior, sleek design, and high performance. It offers a variety of luxurious amenities including a hot tub, a garage, and a roof lounge. The Volkner Mobil Performance S is ranked 10th on our list. The luxury RV is valued at $2.1 million.

9. The Newell Coach P50

Estimated Price: $2.2 million

The Newell Coach P5 is a luxury RV with a spacious interior and an excellent design. The luxury RV is based on a customized chassis and has a horsepower of 605 hp. The RV offers a lot of amenities including, 4 air conditioner units, a washer, and dryer, a refrigerator, and an aqua hot system. The Newell Coach P50 is ranked among the most expensive luxury RVs, with a price tag of $2.2 million.

8. Liberty Coach Fairfax Edition

Estimated Price: $2.2 million

The Liberty Coach Fairfax Edition is one of the top luxury RVs that offers spacious and comfortable living with a top-tier design. The luxury RV has a triple-side configuration. The RV offers a wide array of amenities including an opulent bath, bedrooms, lounge, and storage. The Liberty Coach Fairfax Edition is ranked among the most expensive luxury RVs, with a price tag of $2.2 million.

7. Anderson Mobile The Heat

Estimated Price: $2.5 million

The Anderson Mobile The Heat is one of the top and most popular luxury RVs that was specifically customized for the actor, Will Smith. It offers a spacious and comfortable top-tier design. The luxury RV has two stories and features a screen room, a drop-down screen, a lounge, dining and kitchen, a makeup station, and an office among other features. The Anderson Mobile The Heat is ranked among the most expensive luxury RVs, with a price tag of $2.5 million.

6. 2020 Saint Germain Featherlite

Estimated Price: $2.5 million

The 2020 Saint Germain Featherlite is one of the most expensive luxury RVs in the world. The luxury RV has a comfortable and spacious interior. It is based on the Prevost chassis. The RV offers a multitude of amenities including a powder room, a salon, a gallery and dinette, a master bedroom, a master bathroom, and a stateroom. The 2020 Saint Germain Featherlite is ranked among the most expensive luxury RVs, with a price tag of $2.5 million.

Disclosure: None. 12 Most Expensive Luxury RVs in the World in 2023 is originally published on Insider Monkey.