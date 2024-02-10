In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most advanced countries in computer technology. If you would like to skip our detailed discussion of the topic, head on over to 5 Most Advanced Countries in Computer Technology.

According to an IBIS World report, by the end of 2024, 94.6% of households in the US will have at least one computer in their homes. With the growing importance of computer technology, household computer ownership has been growing simultaneously — rightfully so.

Computer technology allows for tasks to be automated, excessive extensive data to be processed within a few seconds, and for the entire world to remain connected despite the distance. Although it has become as common as fresh air itself, computing technology has helped mankind greatly. A 21st-century individual can perform tasks that their ancestors wouldn’t even dare to think about or what they deemed to be too time-consuming — for instance, online shopping, data organization, banking, communication, and so much more.

Alongside day-to-day lives, computer technology has transformed every other aspect of the world too, including key industries like finance, education, and healthcare. With computer technology, financial analysts can analyze enormous data and market trends more accurately and make better-informed decisions. Students can access various study materials from anywhere in the world with the help of their computers. Healthcare providers can diagnose diseases more accurately and efficiently. The list goes on and on. If you look around, you will find every industry infiltrated deeply by computer technology. Mostly, it’s because computer technology primarily allows for more efficient working and solving complex problems in no time.

Like with anything, the computer technology we are familiar with today has gone through many, many periods of innovation and advancements. The history goes all the way back to 1801 when Joseph Marie Jacquard used punched wooden cards to weave fabric designs. Years later, in 1821, Charles Babbage started working on the Difference Engine, funded by the British Government and unfortunately failed. Fast forward to the late 19th century, Herman Hollerith designed a punch-card system to help the government calculate the 1890 U.S. Census. According to Columbia University, the machine also saved approximately $5 million for the US taxpayer and several years of calculation for the government. Later in the early 20th century, Herman Hollerith established a merger company with Charles Ranlett Flint, a financier and businessman, and the company is now known as the International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) developed its first ever personal computer, “Acorn,” in 1981 and released it into the market for $1,565. Acorn used the MS-DOS operating system from Windows and had optional features, including a display, printer, two diskette drives, extra memory, a game adapter, and more. IBM was not the only company in the race to bring revolution in computer technology. In fact, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) developed the first ever microprocessor chip named “Intel 4004” in November 1971. A microprocessor, also known as a semiconductor chip, is one of the most important components in a computer. Now, after 53 years, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has become one of the leading manufacturers of semiconductor chips.

Intel’s competitor, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), also started in the late 80s and is now the world’s largest semiconductor producer. Morris Chang, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM), was supported by the Taiwan government and many private investors to start the company. Soon after, in 1993, the company established its first-ever 8-inch wafer fabrication facility. After years of development and evolution of computer technology, it now stands face-to-face with even more advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Hybrid Clouds, and the Internet of Things.

With the rise of these technologies, one might think the end of computing technology is near. However, it only seems to be going up. Since semiconductors lay the foundation of the electric components used in Computing technology and nanotechnology helps with the miniaturization process of those components, innovations in both these fields translate to advancement in computing technology. Computing tech giants are now looking into specialized chips and faster algorithms to help meet the ever-increasing needs of the market and the field.

Right now, the next big thing in the industry is the 2-nanometer fabrication process, which aims to achieve a 45% higher performance and consume 75% less energy than a regular 7nm chip. In 2021, the International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) produced the world’s first 2nm chip. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (NYSE: TSM) has already started pre-production on the 2nm chip and aims to begin mass production by 2025, whereas Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) aims to begin production this year as well.

Furthermore, traditional computing is also branching off to quantum computing, which is not limited to binary states like making billions of on/off or 0/1 calculations by turning its transistors on or off. Therefore, it delivers an unmatched performance. Between 2024 and 2028, the computer technology field is expected to grow at an impressive 2.62% CAGR while bringing in a revenue of US$314.2bn in 2024 alone.

Some key players in all four of these computing markets are International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM), Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Systems Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

Our Methodology

We used data from the OECD patent database to sift out the top computing technology countries in the world and ranked them on the basis of number of patents between 2000-2020 in computer technology. The patents are under the WIPO's Computing Technology filing category.

13. Italy

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 2,626

Ranked number thirteen, the Italian Republic has made significant strides in the technological domain in recent years, especially in the computer technology field. In 2022, the country was ranked 28th on the Global Innovation Index and has continued to invest generously in IT since then. In 2024, the IT industry is expected to bring in US$8.86bn in revenue. Between 2000 and 2020 Italian inventors secured 2,626 computer technology patents to their names.

12. Sweden

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 3,018

Sweden is home to some of the world's most prominent technological firms, such as Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), Skype (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Spotify (NYSE: SPOT), which contribute greatly to its economic growth. Entering 2024, Sweden boasts an economy estimated at $616.3 billion with 1.7% annual growth, ranking 7th out of the 44 European countries. Between 2000 and 2020, the country has won 3,018 patents in computer technology.

11. Netherlands

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 3,947

Ranking No. 2 in the world for online connectivity, The Netherlands is one of the best countries for IT and tech firms. It is Europe’s most wired country, with 98% of households having a broadband connection. The country also hosts one of the world’s leading digital data distributors, Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMS-IX), through its robust digital infrastructure. As of 2023, the Netherlands’s GDP estimate was a whopping $1.046 trillion. Its computer technology patent numbers came at 3,947 between 2000 and 2020.

10. Republic of India

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 4,777

With over 1.428 billion people, the Republic of India became the largest country in terms of population in 2023. As of 2024, India is on track to becoming one of the world’s third-largest economies by 2030 and is expected to be the fastest-growing economy within the next three years. Due to the country’s large population, its telecommunications industry has grown to have one of the largest subscriber bases globally.

India is also the birthplace of computing technology inventions like microwave communication and programming languages like Kojo. Today, India has become a technological hub, advancing in space exploration, defense capabilities, and semiconductor manufacturing. Currently, the leading computer technology companies in the country are Compuage Infocom Limited (NSE: COMPINFO.NS), HCL Infosystems Limited (NSE: HCL-INSYS.NS), Vintron Informatics Ltd., and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited (NSE: CEREBRAINT.BO). Between 2000 and 2020, India won 4,777 computer technology patents.

We should note that in terms of per capita advancement, India is pretty far behind than other countries on the list, but due to the sheer size of its economy and population, it finds its place in our list in absolute terms.

9. Canada

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 7,457

Ranked ninth on the list, Canada is a well-developed North American country, known for its rich natural resources. It is also one of the world's most scientifically advanced nations, having made massive strides in the world of technology. Canada is also home to leading computer technology groups like The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGX) and CGI Inc. (NYSE: GIB).

Moreover, there are many prominent computer technology universities in the country like the University of British Columbia, the University of Waterloo, and the University of Toronto. The country has the world's largest cybersecurity innovation hub and has won 7,457 patents between 2000 and 2020, the third largest in North America after the U.S.

8. France

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 10,567

The French Republic, commonly known as France, has established itself as a vibrant technological hub in Europe, which also makes it one of the most advanced countries in computing, going by the number of patents. With robust tech foundations and strong political standing in the world, the country is experiencing rapid growth in the technology field, adding more foreign investors to its ecosystem. It won 10,567 patents for computer technology between 2000 and 2020, the second highest in Europe. Despite economic uncertainties during the pandemic, in 2022, the French Republic received 1.9% more patents than in 2021, showing its resilience and strength within the domain.

7. United Kingdom

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 11,382

By introducing one of the world's earliest modern computers at the University of Manchester in 1962, the United Kingdom became the pioneer of computer technology. Home to prominent scientists and inventors like Charles Babbage and Allan Turing, technology has always been a notable sector in the UK. In 2022, the combined value of tech companies reached US$1 trillion, making it the third country in the world to reach this milestone after the US and China. Moreover, compared to its European peers, the UK has more high-growth companies, such as ARM Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARM) and Sage Group (LON: SGE). With so much potential and market for tech, the United Kingdom won 11,382 patents between 2000 and 2020.

6. Germany

Number of Computer Technology Patents Between 2000 and 2020: 19,370

The Federal Republic of Germany, also known as Germany, is one of the most advanced countries in computer technology. It is also Europe's richest economy, with a GDP at $4.509 trillion GDP. While Germany is a pioneer of modern-day computing, it also has a rich history regarding technology. It is known for prominent computer scientists like Conrad Zuse who invented the first programmable computer in 1941.

Between then and now, Germany has made major advancements in technology and has one of the largest ICT markets in the world today. Between 2000 to 2020, Germany secured 19,370 patents.

