In this piece, we will take a look at the 14 largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy. For more largest manganese stocks, head over to 5 Largest Manganese Mining Companies and Best Manganese Stocks To Buy.

Manganese is one of the most important elements on Earth. For years, metals and mining companies have been digging and exploring manganese from the Earth's crust. To date, millions of tons of manganese have been explored, manufactured, and sold globally. The market size of the manganese market was more than $20 billion at the end of 2021. And the sector is anticipated to grow to at least $44 billion by the end of this decade. The reason is that there is a rising demand for steel items in the construction and infrastructure sector. According to the US Geological Survey, steel is made up of manganese.

"Although the amount of manganese used to make a ton of steel is small, it is just as essential as iron to produce this fundamental building block of modern industrial societies," the survey said. The survey also explained that US domestic consumption of manganese is roughly 500,000 metric tons each year. "As much as 90 percent of manganese consumption, both in the United States and globally, is accounted for by the steel industry," the US Geological Survey added.

In terms of production, South Africa is the largest manufacturer of manganese in the world. The African nation accounts for roughly 33.5% of global manganese production. It produces 6.2 million tons of manganese per year, according to NS Energy. The world’s largest manganese firm, South32, has a huge presence in South Africa. South32 is an Australian mining company that was spun out of BHP Billiton in 2015. With a market capitalization of around $15.6 billion, the mining giant trades at the Australian Securities Exchange as well as the London Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

According to data compiled by the Market Research Institute, the North American continent accounted for about $9.53 billion market share of manganese in 2021. The continent is expected to see a significant compound annual growth rate in the future.

In Asia, the demand for manganese is growing as China, India, and Japan are the main users of manganese-related products. A lot of investments have been taking place in these countries in Asia because of rapid urbanization. As a result, the demand for manganese is expected to surge in this decade. In the construction sector, the Asian market has a prominent share because a lot of major global firms have developed their headquarters and regional hubs in Asian nations including Hong Kong and Singapore.

In Europe, the manganese demand is anticipated to grow the fastest as major automobile production companies have set up their manufacturing factories in the European continent. According to the Market Research Institute, Germany retained the largest manganese shares followed by the United Kingdom.

In terms of production, Australia is the second largest manganese producer. The country manufactures about 3 million tons of the element annually. It is said that Australia has the 4th largest manganese reserves in the world. The biggest manganese production firm, South32, is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) topped the list of our 14 largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy now as per hedge funds.

A report published on Aug. 30 by Benchmark Source stated that the demand for manganese-led batteries is expected to accelerate by eight-fold this decade.

Chinese cathode companies are also increasing manufacturing of lithium manganese iron phosphate as China accounts for the third largest manganese producer globally with an annual production of about 2.9 million tons of the element. China’s manganese reserve in its Guizhou province is expected to contain at least 203 million tons of manganese ore, with a total value of over $10 billion. After China, Gabon and Brazil top the list of the five largest producers of manganese.

14 Largest Manganese Mining Companies and Best Manganese Stocks To Buy

Photo by Dominik Vanyi on Unsplash

Our Methodology

To compile the list of the largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy, we filtered the 50 largest manganese mining companies in terms of market capitalization and then we filtered to the top 14 largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks that had market capitalizations of more than $15 billion. The stocks were ranked based on Insider Monkey’s database of 910 hedge funds tracked at the end of Q2. The companies were ranked accordingly, and the top 14 largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy are listed below.

Largest Manganese Mining Companies and Best Manganese Stocks To Buy

14. South32 Limited (ASX:S32)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A

Market Capitalization: $15.9 Billion

One of the largest manufacturers of manganese, Perth, Australia-based South32 Limited (ASX:S32) is a diversified metals and mining operator in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. With a market capitalization of more than $15 billion, South32 Limited (ASX:S32) is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange as well as in London and Johannesburg. South32 is one of the largest manganese companies in the world.

13. POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Market Capitalization: $28.7 Billion

The South Korea-based POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) produces and sells rare Earth elements including iron, steel, and manganese. Incorporated in 1968, the firm has a strong share in the manganese market. POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) posted a 20.12 trillion Korean won consolidated revenue at the end of Q2, which was up 3.8% from the prior quarter. The company is also planning to produce 50,000 tons of high purity nickel under a joint venture with China.

Insider Monkey took a look at 910 hedge funds portfolios for Q2 2023 investments and found out that 7 had a stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX). The largest shareholder was PEAK6 Capital Management which had 40,000 shares of the Korean firm that were valued at $3 million.

12. TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 20

Market Capitalization: $157.3 Billion

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is a France-based oil and energy giant that manufactures and sells fuel, natural gas, and other rare Earth elements globally. Founded 99 years ago, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has a market capitalization of more than $150 billion. At the end of Q2, the firm posted revenue of $51.53 billion and EPS of $3.75 beating analysts' expectation of $2.21 per share.

Insider Monkey took a look at 910 hedge fund portfolios for Q2 2023 investments and found out that 20 had a stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE). The largest shareholder was Alyeska Investment Group which had around 745,000 shares of the company that are valued at $42.9 million.

Along with The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) is one of the largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy.

11. BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Market Capitalization: $144.8 Billion

Founded in 1851, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) is one of the oldest mining companies in the world. Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) reported a whopping $13.4 billion underlying attributable profit for fiscal 2023 that ended on June 30. With a market capitalization of $144.8 billion, BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) ranks 11th in our list of largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy. One of the biggest manganese ore suppliers, the firm operates globally through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments.

Out of 910 hedge funds profiled by Insider Monkey, 23 had stakes in the company. The largest shareholder was Citadel Investment Group which owned 1.8 million shares of the firm that were valued at $105.9 million.

10. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25

Market Capitalization: $58.3 Billion

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) operates as a mining company across Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. Founded in 1952, Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) has a market capitalization of $58.3 billion. Its shares are currently trading at $71 on the New York Stock Exchange. Majority of the firm's mineralization corresponds to ore skarns: silicoaluminates of calcium, iron and manganese. Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) ranks 10th in our list of largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy.

9. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Market Capitalization: $15.6 Billion

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) in an Arizona-based diversified metal solutions provider which has been in the business since 1939. With a market capitalization of $15.6 billion, the firm ranks 9th in our list of largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy. It posted sales of $3.88 billion in the second quarter. Having customers of more than 125,000 with distribution of over 100,000 metal products, the firm operates globally.

Insider Monkey took a look at 910 hedge funds for their Q2 holdings and found that 26 funds had invested in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Donald Yacktman’s Yacktman Asset Management is the biggest investor among these with 1.2 million shares that are valued at $338.8 million.

8. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Market Capitalization: $101.7 Billion

London-based Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is one of the oldest mining firms globally. With a market capitalization of more than $100 billion, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) made a strategic investment of $10 million in Nano One, a clean technology innovator in battery materials. As one of the largest aluminum producers as well, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was founded in 1873.

As of June 2023, 29 hedge funds among the 910 profiled by Insider Monkey had bought the firm’s shares. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)’s largest hedge fund investor is Citadel Investment Group since it owns 993,000 shares that are worth $63.4 million.

Along with The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), and Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) is one of the largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy.

7. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

Market Capitalization: $56.8 Billion

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) operates as an international mining firm. Founded in 1942, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is one of the largest iron and rare Earth metals producers in the world. With a market capitalization of $56.8 billion, Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has iron and manganese ore mines in Brazil. It sold some of its ores last year to J&F Investimentos for about $1.2 billion. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) ranks 7th on our list of largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy. The firm also recently partnered with Manara Minerals Investment Company on accessing strategic geographies.

As of June 2023, 30 hedge funds among the 910 profiled by Insider Monkey had bought Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares. The company’s largest hedge fund investor is Orbis Investment Management since it owns 15.7 million shares of the firm that have a value of about $210.5 million.

6. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 36

Market Capitalization: $30.6 Billion

Ranked 6th in our list of largest manganese mining companies and best manganese stocks to buy, Texas-based LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was incorporated in 2009 and operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has a market capitalization of over $30 billion and posted a second quarter EPS of $2.44 that was ahead of analysts' expectation of $2.29.

"Through multiple acquisitions, partnerships and other arrangements, we are building a comprehensive business model with powerful competitive advantages that come from new technologies," Chief Executive Peter Vanacker said during the company's Q2 earnings call.

As of June 2023, 36 hedge funds among the 910 profiled by Insider Monkey had bought LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares. The largest hedge fund investor is Millennium Management since it owns 1.2 million shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) that are valued at $112 million.

