15 Best Home Printers in 2023

This article reviews the top 15 home printers of 2023. If you are only interested in the five top-ranked, you can directly proceed to the 5 Best Home Printers in 2023.

The digital age has brought about many changes in how we communicate and consume information, but one thing that remains constant is the need to print documents and images. While the use of print media may have declined in recent years, home printers are still a popular choice for many people.

Home Printers Relevance in the Digital Age

With the rise of digital media and the decline of print media, many people assume that home printers have become obsolete. However, this is not necessarily the case.

Print media continues to hold a prominent position despite the rise of digital platforms. In addition, the News Media Alliance's audience trend report revealed that a considerable 44% of the print newspaper audience did not consume their local newspaper's digital version.

This data indicates that traditional print journalism remains a significant source of news and information for a large population segment. These findings highlight the continued relevance and impact of print media, even amidst the ongoing evolution of the media industry.

Wray Ward, a company specializing in marketing and communications, has reported on the survey results, demonstrating that a significant proportion, almost 90%, of the participants reported better comprehension, retention, and application of information when reading print materials instead of digital outlets.

The survey also revealed that 81% of respondents found print media to be more personal and relaxing to read, and a majority of 81% even preferred print on paper when given the option.

Furthermore, the study uncovered that a significant majority of more than 70% of the participants exhibited higher receptiveness towards reading newspapers in print, while only 36% felt the same way towards digital content. These results indicate that print media possesses a unique appeal and could potentially have a stronger impact on readers than digital platforms.

While the use of print media may have declined, there are still many situations where printing is necessary, such as resumes, contracts, legal documents, school assignments, photos, and more. Moreover, home printers have evolved to keep up with the digital age, with many models now offering features such as wireless printing, cloud printing, and mobile printing.

Printing at Home vs. at a Print Shop

Choosing whether to print at home or a print shop depends on various factors, including the specific needs of the print job. Below is a comparative analysis of printing at home versus printing at a print shop, highlighting the pros and cons of each option.

Printing at Home:

Pros: Convenient and time-saving, no need to travel to a print shop Allows for personalization and customization of print materials Cost-effective for small print jobs Can print at any time, day or night



Cons: Limited range of printing options and capabilities Quality may be compromised due to the limitations of home printers Not ideal for large-scale print jobs, as it can be expensive and time-consuming Lack of technical support and expertise for complex print jobs



Printing at a Print Shop:

Pros: High-quality printing options with a wide range of paper types and finishes are available Advanced equipment and technology available for complex print jobs Professional expertise and technical support provided Ideal for large-scale print jobs, as it can save time and money



Cons: Inconvenient due to travel to and from the print shop It may require a longer turnaround time for large print jobs It can be expensive for small print jobs Limited personalization and customization options



With the advent of home printers, it has become increasingly convenient to print from the comfort of our homes. However, print shops still offer a range of high-quality printing options.

To sum it up, home printing may be a better option for smaller, personal print jobs, while a print shop is ideal for larger, complex print jobs requiring high-quality prints and professional expertise.

Emerging Digital Printing Trends for 2023

As per the findings of R.C. Brayshaw & Company, LLC, print continues to experience a rise in popularity, and during 2022, 72% of companies adopted direct mail campaigns. Consequently, marketers are now required to effectively manage both print and web to offer the optimal customer experience while ensuring a high return on investment for their businesses. In light of this, below presented are printing trends in 2023:

Adoption of 3D Printing Across Various Industries

According to GlobeNewswire, in 2021, the worldwide 3D printing market was valued at approximately USD 15.10 billion, with North America accounting for USD 5.72 billion. It is expected to surge significantly and grow at a CAGR of 24.3% during the forecast period, reaching a value of USD 83.90 billion by 2029.

Digital Printing Services & IT Expertise: Key Combo to Success

As stated by E-ARC, digital printing services are anticipated to surpass traditional printing by the conclusion of 2024, heightening the significance of IT knowledge. Moreover, the global digital market is projected to grow by 7.3% by 2025, driven by a focus on delivering superior quality products, exceptional customer service, and affordable prices.

Sheet-fed Digital Printing: A New Concept in the Printing Industry

The concept of sheet-fed digital printing is a recent development in the printing industry, which several top vendors have adopted. E-ARC notes that the advantages of this trend are most significant for commercial companies as they gain the ability to achieve near-perfect printing on B2 (707 X 500 MM) sheets, leading to superior printing solutions. As the format size expands, the cost of digital printing is expected to decrease, transforming the printing requirements of companies.

Cost-Effective Printing: Tailored to Personal Requirements

The affordability of printing largely hinges on tailoring to the needs of individual users rather than solely on the advanced features of modern printers. As printing needs become increasingly personal rather than exclusively professional, printing companies are developing more cost-effective solutions to meet the demands of their customers.

Erasable Printing Technology: Revolutionary and Convenient

As we look toward the future of digital printing, erasable printing technology stands out as a promising trend capable of revolutionizing the market in 2023. This cutting-edge approach allows printed content to be easily erased from paper, providing a convenient way to correct errors and reuse the same sheet multiple times, thus reducing paper waste and promoting sustainability.

Special Effects and Finishes: Metallic, Laminates, Gloss, Matte, and Neon

Special effects and finishes have been popular in the printing industry and are expected to become even more prevalent in the coming years. These effects can include a variety of finishes such as metallic, laminates, gloss, matte, and neon, among others. Furthermore, laser cutting technology and shimmering techniques that create a 3D effect on the printed material are also anticipated to become increasingly popular in various industries.

Cloud Printing Solutions: Cost-Effective and Convenient

Cloud printing solutions will be a major printing trend in the coming years. This new technology offers the convenience of using smartphones and tablets to send designs and is expected to be widely adopted.

Future Market Insights quotes that the printed electronics market is poised to grow from $6.8 billion in 2018 to $13.6 billion by 2023, with an estimated increase of 14.92% during that period. Additionally, the global demand for cloud printing services is expected to rise at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2022 and 2032, with a total market value projected to reach $4.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.

With the comprehensive details out of the picture, let's shift our focus to the best home printers that 2023 has to offer.

15 Best Home Printers in 2023

Methodology

We employed a consensus-based approach to gather information for this article, which entailed conducting extensive research across multiple sources (CNN, Independent, Forbes, CNET, Tech Adviser, PC Magazine, People,Tom’s Guide and Techradar) to identify prevalent themes and trends related to home printing in 2023.

To identify the top home printers, we developed a systematic scoring system. Each printer we found through our research sources was assigned one point. To further refine our selection, printers with a single point were evaluated based on positive reviews on Reddit and awarded an additional half point.

Our approach resulted in a definitive list of the top home printers for 2023, which we have compiled below.

15. Brother Monochrome Laser Printer

Insider Monkey score: 1.5

The Brother Monochrome Laser Printer is a versatile and efficient option for office printing needs. It offers various connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, USB, and NFC, and can produce high-quality monochrome prints at a maximum speed of 32 pages per minute.

The printer also features an auto-duplex function, reducing paper waste and saving time. Compatible with Linux, Windows, and Mac operating systems, this printer is a reliable and convenient addition to any modern workspace.

14. Brother MFC-J6545DW

Insider Monkey score: 1.5

The MFC-J6545DW is a bulky all-in-one printer that needs ample space. It uses liquid ink that comes with a higher price point because of the built-in ink tanks. This design lets you easily refill the ink whenever the printer runs low. It is available on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for a minimum of $424.93.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the top choices for individuals seeking the finest home printers in 2023, as suggested by Clark. With most purchases over $25 eligible for free shipping, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers an excellent selection of home printers at competitive prices.

13. HP DeskJet 4155e

Insider Monkey score: 1.5

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPQ)'s HP DeskJet 4155e is integrated with HP+ smart features, which can be activated free of charge. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPQ)'s HP+, provides users with an array of advanced features, such as mobile printing, enhanced security measures, automatic updates, and more. It's worth noting that to benefit from HP+ features, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPQ) user account must be used, alongside an active internet connection, and original HP Ink throughout the printer's lifespan to make the most out of the HP+ features.

This printer is tailored to meet the needs of small businesses and home offices. It offers a seamless printing experience for producing high-quality color documents like presentations, brochures, and flyers.

12. Brother HL-L2350DW

Insider Monkey score: 1.5

The Brother HL-L2350DW printer is one of the best home printers in 2023. It has a compact size and offers versatile app printing options such as AirPrint, Cortado Cloud Print, Google Cloud Print 2.0, iPrint&Scan, Brother Print Service Plugin, and Mopria. It has a print speed of up to 30 pages per minute and can hold 250 sheets of paper up to A4 size. The printer supports USB, Ethernet, and Wi-Fi connectivity, making it convenient for personal and professional use.

11. Epson EcoTank ET-4760

Insider Monkey score: 1.5

The Epson EcoTank ET-4760 printer offers high-performance printing with PrecisionCore Heat-Free technology. Its low-cost replacement ink bottles can save up to 90%, and each set includes enough ink for up to 2 years of printing. Cartridge-Free Printing technology reduces waste, and the printer also has a 250-sheet paper tray, 2.4" color touchscreen, and features such as auto 2-sided printing, 30-sheet Auto Document Feeder, and borderless printing, making it a highly productive and efficient option.

10. Brother MFC-J1010DW

Insider Monkey score: 1.5

The Brother MFC-J1010DW printer offers a complete set of features in a compact size. With fast inkjet print speeds, it provides versatility in connection options, including wireless printing and scanning capabilities for convenient mobility. The printer also features an easy-to-use 1.8" color display and offers simple, intuitive cloud connections. Users can print and scan directly from popular cloud services such as Google Drive, Dropbox, Box, One Drive, etc.

9. Canon PIXMA TR150

Insider Monkey score: 2

Canon PIXMA TR150 is a professional-grade wireless mobile printer. Its compact, lightweight design makes it highly portable, while its sharp document and photo printing of up to 8.5” x 11” delivers exceptional quality. The intuitive 1.44-inch OLED display and range of wireless connectivity options make printing effortless and hassle-free. This is the ideal choice for professionals who demand high-quality and convenient printing while on-the-go.

8. Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850

Insider Monkey score: 2

The Epson EcoTank Pro ET-5850 is a cost-effective and versatile printer for businesses and home offices. It delivers fast print speeds and high-quality prints with pigment-based Epson DURABrite Inks. With low-cost replacement ink bottles, users can save up to 80% on printing costs, making it an eco-friendly option with zero-cartridge waste.

This printer also has a 500-sheet paper capacity and features two front trays and a rear feed for specialty paper, making it a convenient choice for a variety of printing needs.

7. Epson Expression Home XP-4100

Insider Monkey score: 2

The Epson Expression Home XP-4100 is an affordable printer that features auto 2-sided printing, a high-res 2.4" color LCD, and a complete wireless solution with Wi-Fi Direct. Its individual ink cartridges and hands-free, voice-activated printing help to reduce printing costs and increase convenience, while Claria ink produces instant-dry, touchable photos and documents.

6. Canon Pixma TR

Insider Monkey score: 2

This wireless inkjet Wi-Fi printer provides an easy setup process using Wireless Connect and the Canon Print app from your smartphone or tablet. Canon Pixma TR features a bonus set of ink and offers multiple color options. With Single Sided (Simplex) Printing and Auto 2-Sided features, it ensures outstanding quality results every time.

