15 Biggest Recycling Companies in America

Waste Recycling Services Industry: An Analysis

According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global waste recycling services market was valued at $60 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% and reach $110 billion by 2033. The growth can be attributed to the growing awareness of waste management systems and advancements in technology in the recycling industry. Moreover, the rise in government initiatives toward recycling waste is also contributing to the expansion of the market.

One of the major trends in the market is the adoption of smart recycling technologies. These technologies include sensitive systems and robotic waste separation. The rise in the demand for recycled materials will create new opportunities for companies across industries including construction, automotive, and packaging. Waste-to-energy conversion technologies such as anaerobic digestion and thermal treatment are gaining traction. These treatment technologies are expected to revolutionize the waste recycling landscape by generating energy from both non-recyclable and organic waste streams.

The United States is expected to grow significantly over the forecasted period. The growth can be attributed to increased awareness about environmental issues, strict regulations, government-led recycling initiatives, and the rising focus on sustainable development. On September 13, 2023, the US EPA announced $100 million in grants for recycling and waste management projects in the country for the first time in 30 years. The US EPA is targeting a rate of 50% recycling by 2030 in its National Recycling Strategy. The current recycling rate is nearly 32% in the country. However, the rate of recycling plastic is only around 5% in the US. 25 communities, selected by the EPA, will receive more than $70 million in grants to enhance their recycling facilities. The agency will offer an additional $32 million to states and territories to deploy their waste management plans. The grants approved for communities range from $500,000 to $4 million. These funds will support multiple projects, ranging from upgrading equipment to funding composting programs.

The rise in advanced recycling technologies and increasing adoption of circular economy principles are some other factors that are driving the growth of the recycling market. Moreover, regional and local players also have a crucial role in serving specific industries. Companies in the market can gain a competitive edge by employing key strategies that are fueling market growth such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships, and investments. On December 4, 2023, Reuters reported that a leading construction and mining equipment company, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced that it had decided to invest in a technology-driven metal recycler, Nth Cycle. The investment of $44 million, aims to boost the recycling of metals for manufacturing batteries and metal equipment. The technology-based platform of the Nth cycle, Oyster, uses an electrochemical process to extract nickel and cobalt from batteries and scraps. The company is currently marketing the recycling solution to EV manufacturers and mining companies. The first Oyster facility is expected to open in 2024 in Ohio.

Major Players in the Waste Recycling Market

Some of the key players in the waste recycling market include Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), and Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN).

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is a leading waste management and environmental services company. On December 2, 2023, the company reported its earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $1.74 and surpassed estimates by $0.21. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) reported a revenue of $5.22 billion and outperformed forecasts by $21.85 million. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 5.71% on a year-over-year basis. The core prices of the company increased by 7.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Over the past 6 months, the stock has surged 39%, as of February 15.

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is a top waste disposal and recycling company in North America. On January 24, the company reported that it had opened a recycling center in Arizona to serve Phoenix and Valley communities. The recycling facility will utilize advanced technology such as AI-powered sorting to segregate and sort waste streams. The facility aims to boost recycling rates in the Valley with its high capacity and advanced recycling technologies. The recycled plastics from the center will be sent to Republic Services, Inc.'s (NYSE:RSG) Polymer Center in Las Vegas, where they will be upcycled into new bottles and containers, fostering circularity and sustainability.

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) is a leading waste management and recycling company. On February 1, the company announced that it had completed the acquisition of 30 assets including energy waste treatment and disposal facilities from Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTC:SECYF) in Western Canada for CA$1.075 billion. The assets acquired by Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) include disposal caverns, saltwater disposal wells, landfills, disposal facilities, and treatment and recovery facilities. This strategic step by the company adds an estimated CA$300 million to its annual revenue.

With this context, let's take a look at the 15 biggest recycling companies in America.

15 Biggest Recycling Companies in America

Methodology

To compile our list of the 15 biggest recycling companies in America, we exhausted our research by reviewing multiple industry reports and rankings, including our own, and collated a list of 50 companies. Then, we looked for additional companies using Finviz and Yahoo Finance stock screeners. Finally, we ranked public companies in ascending order of their market cap as of February 15, 2024. We have ranked private companies according to their estimated valuation or annual revenue, subject to availability of data.

15. Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Market Cap as of February 15: $109.31 million

Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) is a leader in sustainable textile manufacturing. The company specializes in the synthetic and recycled fibers. As of February 15, Unifi Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has a market cap of $109.31 million. It is ranked 15th on our list.

14. Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI)

Market Cap as of February 15: $669.01 million

Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI) is ranked among the biggest recycling companies in America. The company provides innovative products and solutions to refine recycling methods. As of February 15, Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI) has a market cap of $669.01 million.

13. Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Market Cap as of February 15: $688.60 million

Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is one of the biggest manufacturers and recyclers of metal scraps. It was founded in 1906 in Portland, Oregon. As of February 15, Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has a market cap of $688.60 million.

Market Cap as of February 15: $789.39 million

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) is a market leader providing sustainable and resilient flooring. The company owns the 3rd party certified recycling system, RenEntry. The company has been collecting and recycling vinyl-backed carpet tiles for over 20 years. As of February 15, Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has a market cap of $789.39 million.

11. Waste Pro USA

Annual Revenue (2023): $1.05 billion

Waste Pro USA is a leading recycling company in America. Headquartered in Longwood, Florida, the company provides recycling services for materials including paper, cardboard, aluminum, plastic containers, newspapers, and steel. The company reported an annual revenue of $1.05 billion in 2023.

10. AMG Resources Corporation

Annual Revenue (2021): $1.64 billion

AMG Resources Corporation is a major manufacturer and supplier of recycled and new metal products. The company specializes in ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recycling. The company reported an annual revenue of $1.64 billion in 2021. It is ranked 10th on our list of the biggest recycling companies in America.

9. Covanta Holding Corporation

Annual Revenue (2022): $2.20 billion

Covanta Holding Corporation is a waste management company, headquartered in New Jersey. The company engages in recycling and repurposing of products and packaging, for sale and energy production. The company reported an annual revenue of $2.20 billion in 2022.

8. Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTC:SECYF)

Market Cap as of February 15: $2.25 billion

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTC:SECYF) is a leading environmental services and waste management company. It specializes in waste management, recycling by-products, and other environmental solutions. As of February 15, Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTC:SECYF) reports a market cap of $2.25 billion.

7. Plastipak Packaging

Annual Revenue (2023): $3.90 billion

Plastipak Packaging is ranked 7th on our list. The leading plastic manufacturing and recycling company is headquartered in Michigan. The company operates through 60 sites all over the world and provides sustainable and innovative products. The company reported an annual revenue of $3.90 billion in 2023.

6. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Market Cap as of February 15: $5.37 billion

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is ranked 6th on our list of the biggest recycling companies in America. Headquartered in Vermont, the company provides waste management, integrated solid waste services, and recycling services. The company recovers 650,000 tonnes of materials including plastic, metal, glass, and paper, annually. As of February 15, Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is worth $5.37 billion.

