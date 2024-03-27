In this article, we will take a look at the 15 biggest semiconductor companies and suppliers in Europe. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Biggest Semiconductor Companies and Suppliers in Europe.

Europe's Position in the Semiconductor Industry: At a Glance

According to a report by the European Council, the Chips for Europe Initiative is expected to mobilize EUR 43 billion in investments, both public and private. Of this, EUR 3.3 billion will be generated from the European budget. The European Chips Act aims to double the region's semiconductor market share to at least 20% by 2030.

On September 23, 2023, Forbes reported that the European Chips Act intends to bring large companies like Intel and TSMC to invest in the region. Such will enable the development of new European Fabs. Secondly, the region is working to ensure the energy-intensive process of chip production complies with its Green Deal Ambitions. TMSC announced that it will invest $10 billion in a new chip site in Germany. Intel signed an agreement to invest $33 billion to develop two semiconductor facilities in Magdeburg, Germany. Lastly, 14 EU states have come together to invest almost EUR 8 billion in chip research and infrastructure under the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI).

Leading Names in the European Semiconductor Industry

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML), Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) are among the leading semiconductor companies in Europe. Let's discuss some recent updates and offerings from these companies. You can also take a look at the best semiconductor ETFs.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) is a leading semiconductor company based in the Netherlands. On January 30, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) announced that the company used generative artificial intelligence to make its latest brand film. The film, Standing on the Shoulders of Giants, is made with AI backed by ASML's advanced lithography systems. The film was made using 1,963 natural language prompts generating 7,852 images. ASML Holding N.V.'s (NASDAQ:ASML) commitment to push technology to new heights explains its strong financial results. On January 26, ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share of $5.66, beating estimates by $0.46. The company reported revenue worth $7.88 billion during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $372.8 million, with a year-over-year growth rate of 12.24%. Here are some comments from its Q4 2023 earnings call:

"We, therefore, continue to make investment this year, both in capacity ramp and in technology to be ready for the upturn in the cycle. While we see some positive signs of recovery, we feel it might be a bit too early to change our perhaps conservative view as communicated last quarter and therefore, still stay with our previously communicated expectation of 2024 revenue to be similar to 2023."

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in the United Kingdom. On March 13, Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) announced the launch of new automotive technologies to enhance the development of AI-enabled vehicles by two years. The company will be working on new safety-enabled automotive-enhanced processors to launch a range of products and compute subsystems.

On February 14, Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) reported earnings for the fiscal third quarter of 2024. The company reported earnings per share of $0.29, beating estimates by $0.04. The company reported revenue worth $824 million during the quarter, ahead of market consensus by $61.01 million. Here are some comments from the company's Q3 2024 earnings call:

"As with recent quarters, we expect to sign multiple new ATA deals in Q4, and demand for our latest technology remains high as customers need access to AI-capable CPUs and related technology such as our Compute Subsystems."

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) is a leading semiconductor manufacturing company based in the Netherlands. On March 18, the company announced a partnership with NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Such will help NXP accelerate the development of artificial intelligence by integrating the NVIDIA TAO Toolkit with NXP’s eIQ machine learning development environment. NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s (NASDAQ:NXPI) is on analysts' radars. On March 12, TD Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay maintained an Outperform rating on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) and raised his price target from $270 to $300. Over the past 3 months, 9 Wall Street analysts have given a buy rating on NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI). NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has an average price target of $249.76 and a high forecast of $300.

Now that we have discussed the semiconductor industry in Europe, let's take a look at the 15 biggest semiconductor companies and suppliers in Europe. You can also read our piece on the best semiconductor equipment stocks to invest in.

15 Biggest Semiconductor Companies and Suppliers in Europe

Our Methodology

To make our list of the 15 biggest semiconductor companies and suppliers in Europe, we went over several sources, including industry reports, our rankings, and multiple similar rankings. We also scanned the Finviz and Yahoo Finance stock screeners. For public companies, we checked each company's market capitalization, as of March 24, 2024, on Yahoo Finance. The market caps for foreign companies were converted to US dollars based on the exchange rates, as of March 24, 2024. We selected the annual revenue available for the most recent fiscal year to quantify the "value" or "size" of private companies. The annual revenue was sourced from official statements by the company and the company's website. Our list is in ascending order of market caps, as of March 24, 2024, for public companies, and annual revenue for the latest year available for private companies.

15. ams-OSRAM AG (OTC:AMSSY)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $1.20 Billion

ams-OSRAM AG (OTC:AMSSY), formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and ams AG, is a leading semiconductor company based in Austria. The company produces sensing, illumination, and visualization products using high-performance LEDs and lasers. ams-OSRAM AG (OTC:AMSSY) has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion.

14. Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NDCVF)

Annual Revenue (2021): $1.54 Billion

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NDCVF) ranks 14th on our list of the biggest semiconductor companies in Europe. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Norway. It is a fabless semiconductor company producing wireless technology for IoT. Some of the wireless products by the company include Bluetooth low energy, Bluetooth LE Audio, Bluetooth Mesh, Bluetooth Direction Finding, and Zigbee. Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NDCVF) has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion.

13. Alphawave IP Group plc (OTC:AWEVF)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $1.63 Billion

Alphawave IP Group plc (OTC:AWEVF) is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in Europe. It is a semiconductor IP company based in the United Kingdom. Products include chiplets, customer silicon solutions, silicon IPs, and DSP products to enhance data center connectivity. Alphawave IP Group plc (OTC:AWEVF) was founded in 2017.

12. AIXTRON SE (OTC:AIIXY)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $3.22 Billion

AIXTRON SE (OTC:AIIXY) ranks 12th on our list of the biggest semiconductor companies in Europe. The company is based in Germany and was founded in 1983. It specializes in the provision of deposition systems for the semiconductor industry. The company also produces compound semiconductors and held a 70% market share in 2022 for the MOCVD systems segment. AIXTRON SE (OTC:AIIXY) has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion.

11. Carl Zeiss SMT

Annual Revenue (2022/23): $3.84 Billion

Carl Zeiss SMT, a subsidiary of Carl Zeiss AG, reported revenue worth EUR 3.55 billion for the fiscal year ended 2022/23. The company specializes in the production of lithography optics and photomasks for chip manufacturers across the globe. Under its process control solutions, the company provides multiSEM and 3D tomography.

10. Melexis NV (OTC:MLXSF)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $4.47 Billion

Melexis NV (OTC:MLXSF) is a leading supplier of micro-electronic semiconductor solutions. Some of the products by the company include current sensor ICs, inductive position sensor ICs, latch and switch ICs, and magnetic position sensor ICs, among others. Melexis NV (OTC:MLXSF) was founded in Belgium and has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion.

9. Soitec SA (OTC:SLOIY)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $4.87 Billion

Soitec SA (OTC:SLOIY) ranks ninth on our list of the biggest semiconductor companies in Europe. The company is based in France and was founded in 1992. It designs and manufactures innovative semiconductor materials. It is home to six manufacturing fabs and owns over 4,000 patents. The company produces products that facilitate smartphone connections, power electric vehicles, and enhance IoT and cloud computing technologies. Soitec SA (OTC:SLOIY) has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion.

8. Technoprobe SpA (BIT:TPRO)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $5.44 Billion

With a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, Technoprobe SpA (BIT:TPRO) ranks among the biggest semiconductor companies in Europe. The company is home to four research and development centers and has over 600 proprietary patents. It specializes in the design and development of probe cards. Probe cards are hi-tech devices that facilitate the testing of chips. Technoprobe SpA (BIT:TPRO) is headquartered in Italy.

7. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESIY)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $12.42 Billion

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESIY), also known as Besi, is one of the biggest semiconductor companies in Europe. The company is based in the Netherlands. It engages in the development of edge assembly processes and equipment for leadframe, substrate, and wafer-level packaging applications. BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (OTC:BESIY) has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion.

6. ASM International NV (OTC:ASMIY)

Market Capitalization as of March 24, 2024: $31.55 Billion

ASM International NV (OTC:ASMIY) ranks sixth on our list of the biggest semiconductor companies in Europe. It specializes in the design, manufacturing, and sale of semiconductor wafer processing equipment. The company sells almost 1.1 trillion chips every year. ASM International NV (OTC:ASMIY) is based in the Netherlands and was founded in 1968.

