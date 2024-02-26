In this piece we are going to look at 15 countries with declining birth rates in 2024. If you want to skip and jump directly to the top countries on our list, you can go to 5 countries with declining birth rates in 2024.

The global birth rate issue is a critical concern impacting countries worldwide. Over the past 70 years, there has been a significant decrease in birth rates across the nations. This trend is particularly evident in countries like China and South Korea, where birth rates have plummeted by over 80% since 1950. The decline in birth rates is a complex phenomenon with both positive and negative implications.

On the positive side, it signifies progress in socio-economic development. As countries advance and living standards improve, societal norms shift towards prioritizing education, career, and personal goals over starting families. This shift is empowered by factors such as enhanced opportunities for women, urbanization, and access to family planning services.

However, the downside of declining birth rates cannot be ignored. One of the significant consequences is the rapidly aging population. With fewer children being born, the proportion of elderly individuals increases, straining social welfare systems, healthcare, and pension schemes. Additionally, a shrinking workforce due to declining birth rates may lead to labor shortages, skill gaps, and reduced economic productivity. It is evident that declining birth rates have far-reaching implications, impacting not only demographics but also the labor market and global economy. Urgent action and strategic planning are needed to address these challenges and ensure sustainable development in the face of a changing population landscape.

By the end of this century, a worrying trend of declining populations may affect nearly every country worldwide. While advancements in healthcare and reduced poverty levels have resulted in increased life spans, the number of births per woman has significantly decreased. In the last five decades, the global fertility rate has dwindled by half to 2.3. In advanced economies, this rate falls below the critical replacement level of 2.1, necessary for population maintenance across generations. Developing nations are also witnessing a parallel decline in fertility rates. Immediate attention and action are imperative to understand and mitigate the implications of this demographic shift.

On the other hand, in the United States, the birth rate has been steadily declining since the onset of the Great Recession, plunging by nearly 23% from 2007 to 2022. Presently, the typical American woman gives birth to approximately 1.6 children, a stark drop from the three children per woman in 1950 and well below the crucial "replacement rate" of 2.1 children required to maintain a stable population. Immediate attention is essential to grasp the implications of this concerning demographic shift.

Let’s now look at some of the companies which are keeping their eyes on the birth rate trend globally, and adjusting their operations accordingly. We are going to discuss 3 such companies, namely, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is a renowned innovator and international authority in the realm of reliable baby and child care products and brands, encompassing diapers, wipes, and training pants. In the quarter ending 31st December 2023, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) reported modest gains in their Personal Care sales, reaching $2.6 billion, marking a 2% increase. Noteworthy advancements in innovation, effective commercial strategies, and supply chain enhancements resulted in notable volume growth, especially in North America, where sales surged by 4%. Throughout 2023, Personal Care exhibited a 1% growth overall, with organic sales soaring by 5%, showcasing widespread growth across various region.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), a key indicator of the health sector's performance, reported total sales of $21.40 billion in the last quarter of 2023 ending 31 December, showing an impressive 7.3% increase from the corresponding quarter in 2022. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), the pharmaceutical industry leader, disclosed a net income of $4.13 billion, equating to $1.70 per share in the quarter, a notable increase from the prior year's net income of $3.23 billion, equivalent to $1.22 per share.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG), another personal care products manufacturer, revealed a rise in net sales for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ending 31 December 2023, reaching $21.4 billion, marking a 3% increase from the previous year. Organic sales, which exclude the impacts of foreign exchange and acquisitions/divestitures, saw a more significant surge of 4%. Despite a dip in diluted net earnings per share to $1.40, a 12% decrease from the prior year, attributed primarily to a non-cash impairment of the Gillette intangible asset, core net earnings per share surged to $1.84, marking a notable 16% increase compared to the previous year.

Methodology

To come up with the list of 15 countries with declining birth rates in 2024, we referred to The World Factbook list of countries with their birth rates – comparison of the average annual number of births of countries in a year per 1,000 persons in the population at midyear; also known as crude birth rate. We took the birth rates for 2023 and 2022, respectively and then arrived at the percentage change between the two years’ rates, which provided us the basis for our ranking of 15 countries with declining birth rates in 2024.

15. Belarus

Change in Birth Rate: -5.3%

15th on our list of countries with declining birth rates in 2024 is Belarus, which is witnessing a distressing record low in the number of births in 2023, as reported by the Ministry of Justice, with just over 65,000 births recorded. This figure is alarmingly low, marking the lowest recorded in the country's history.

14. North Korea

Change in Birth Rate: -5.7%

North Korea is facing a concerning trend, with the United Nations Population Fund reporting a fertility rate of 1.8 in 2023, reflecting a continuous decline in recent decades. Despite this decline, the fertility rate in North Korea remains higher than in some neighboring countries also experiencing a downward trend.

13. France

Change in Birth Rate: -6.5%

In France, as of January 2023, the total population stands at 68.0 million, with a marginal increase of 0.3% in 2022. However, the number of births dropped significantly, with 723,000 babies born, 19,000 fewer than in 2021, resulting in its inclusion here in the list of countries with declining birth rates in 2024. After a brief rebound in 2021, births plummeted again in 2022, hitting a historical low. The total fertility rate in 2022 stood at 1.80 children per woman, down from 1.84 in 2021. This alarming trend requires immediate attention and action to address the implications for each respective country's demographics.

12. Ireland

Change in Birth Rate: -8.3%

Ireland observed a decrease in births in 2022, with 57,540 babies born, marking a 1.5% decline compared to 2021. A stark contrast can be seen from a decade ago in 2012 when 71,674 children were born, despite a smaller population. The peak of the Celtic Tiger baby boom was in 2009, with 75,554 births that year.

11. Republic of the Congo

Change in Birth Rate: -8.6%

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, cultural norms traditionally support large families, with recent surveys indicating that women desire an average of six children and men of seven. However, a shift is emerging in recent data trends.

10. Liberia

Change in Birth Rate: -9.9%

10th on our list of countries with declining birth rates in 2024 is Liberia. In Liberia, the government has been actively spearheading initiatives to reduce adolescent pregnancies and foster equal opportunities for girls. These efforts extend beyond the health sector, emphasizing the urgency of addressing these critical issues, resulting in the declining birth rate for the latest year.

9. Russia

Change in Birth Rate: -10.1%

Russia is currently grappling with its most severe demographic crisis in recent history, marked by a significant decline in births attributed to the prevailing uncertainty in the economic and political landscape. The demographic statistics are deeply concerning.

In August 2023, a sharp 29% decrease in Russia's natural population during January-June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 was reported, plummeting from 383,800 to 272,500. The number of births also declined by 3%, falling from 635,200 to 616,200, and the number of deaths registered a substantial 12.8% drop from 1,019,000 to 888,700. Furthermore, the natural population decrease in 2022 exhibited a staggering 42.5% decline from 1,042,675 in 2021 to 599,616. Immediate action is imperative to address this critical demographic crisis in Russia.

8. The Bahamas

Change in Birth Rate: -10.5%

The Bahamas is experiencing a concerning rise in maternal mortality rates, with 77 women per 100,000 live births succumbing to pregnancy-related causes. This ratio has deteriorated from 61 in 2000 to 77 in 2020. Despite being lower than the regional average, these figures highlight a critical need for immediate attention to address maternal health challenges in The Bahamas. Maternal mortality ratio reflects the number of women lost due to pregnancy-related causes per 100,000 live births. Immediate action is essential to combat this alarming trend.

7. Zimbabwe

Change in Birth Rate: -11.1%

Zimbabwe, 7th country on our list of countries with declining birth rates in 2024, is facing a dire situation with one of the world's highest maternal mortality rates. Pregnant women are forced to take risky chances by resorting to home births. This decision is often driven by the insufficient funding and resources in government hospitals or the inability to afford medical costs. Additionally, cultural norms compel some women to accept home births conducted by untrained family or community individuals, further exacerbating the risks and challenges faced by expectant mothers. Immediate action is required to address these critical maternal health concerns in Zimbabwe.

6. Norway

Change in Birth Rate: -13.3%

In 2022, Norway recorded 51,480 newborns, a figure that may appear substantial but, in reality, signifies a significant decline in the country's fertility rate. The actual number of newborns also decreased significantly, with 4,500 fewer births compared to the previous year and 1,500 fewer than in 2020. Shockingly, among the women from the '1992 cohort' who reached the age of 30 in 2022, a striking 54% had not yet experienced childbirth. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need to address and understand the implications of declining birth rates in Norway.

