In this article, we look at 15 countries with the most attack helicopters in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on trends in the aerospace combat industry and head over directly to the 5 Countries with the Most Attack Helicopters in the World.

According to European Security and Defence (ESD), there are about 3,000 attack helicopters currently in operation in over 70 countries. With firepower, speed, and mobility becoming more critical in the battlefield than it has ever been, attack helicopters combine these three elements like no other land-conflict military equipment.

Programs dedicated to the development of attack helicopters began in the 1960s. The first notable deployment of the aircraft by the United States was in 1967 with the introduction of the Bell AH-1 Cobra in Vietnam. The single-engine helicopter manufactured by Bell Textron, a subsidiary of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT), was rapidly built in response to the needs of the American army during the conflict. More than 1,100 units of the helicopter have been built to-date.

Bell Textron is among the major military rotorcraft manufacturers in America’s defense industry. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s Bell in 2022 won the US Army’s contract for the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft programme, which is worth up to $1.3 billion, with plans to replace over 2,000 Black Hawk utility helicopters. This deal with Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) is set to be the largest helicopter procurement by the Army in four decades.

Another major player in the industry is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA), which is the maker of the AH-64 Apache turbo-shaft attack helicopter used by the US Army. Defense analysts consider it to be the best helicopter in service currently and expect it to remain in operation till at least 2048. The helicopter has been seen in almost every American and NATO operation since it was launched in 1986.

AH-64 Apache can be equipped with cannon, rockets, air-to-air missiles, as well as an advanced precision kill weapon system, which allows it to engage rival helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace, and also take out ground targets including main battle tanks.

Story continues

More than 2,400 units of the attack helicopter have been manufactured by The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) so far for the US and at least 17 other allies. Poland is set to be the latest country to acquire the AH-64 Apache, after the US in August last year approved a sale worth $12 billion for 96 of these attack helicopters along with other related equipment made by The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Apache’s performance can further be bolstered by using Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)’s Apache Fire Control products which, through their radar and sensor technologies, enhance situational awareness of these helicopters and improve survivability. Several countries have been making use of the company’s offerings. In January 2022, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) received a $102 million contract to upgrade Egypt’s 25 AH-64D Apache helicopters. Late last year, Longbow LLC – the joint venture between Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) – got awarded a $10.45 million deal to refurbish the Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (TADS/PNVS) equipment in the US’ Apache fleet.

15 Countries with the Most Attack Helicopters in the World

Pixabay/Public Domain

Methodology

Countries with the most attack helicopters in the world are ranked in ascending order of their fleet size. Data has been sourced from our recent article, 25 Countries With The Strongest Armies In The World. In case where two or more countries had the same number of attack helicopters in their fleets, we outranked one over the other on the capabilities of their helicopters.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

Let’s now head over to the list of countries with the most attack helicopters in the world.

15. Israel

Attack Helicopters: 48

Israel has 48 AH-64 Apache attack helicopters that it procured from the United States. These are the strongest combat helicopters in the world, and have been deployed in the ongoing military conflict in Gaza. Tel Aviv has recently requested the US for ‘slots’ in Boeing’s chopper plant to deliver new helicopters to Israel as a top-priority. The Middle Eastern country also has other helicopters in its fleet which are multi-purpose and used for missions such as scouting and reconnaissance. These include AS565 Panther, Bell 206, and Bell OH-58 Kiowa.

14. United Kingdom

Attack Helicopters: 52

The United Kingdom is among countries with the most attack helicopters in the world, with a fleet size of 52 as of 2023. In October last year, the British Army’s AH-64E attack helicopters passed the battlefield tests and were declared ready for frontline duty. According to the Ministry of Defence, these choppers destroy air defense units, tanks, and armored fighting vehicles of the enemies. Other military helicopters in service of the United Kingdom include the Boeing CH-47 Chinook, Wildcat Mk1, AW159, SA341 and Bell 212.

13. Germany

Attack Helicopters: 55

Next on our list of countries with the most attack helicopters is Germany, which has a fleet size of 55 – with the majority of them being the Eurocopter Tiger manufactured by Airbus Helicopters. According to a report in Janes earlier this year, the Bundeswehr is set to retire Tiger by 2032, six years earlier than its planned retirement in 2038. In July last year, the German government approved a $8.5 billion order for 60 CH-47F Chinook heavy-lift helicopters, followed by a deal with Airbus later in December for 82 multi-role H145M helicopters.

12. Pakistan

Attack Helicopters: 57

According to FlightGlobal, Pakistan had close to 250 military helicopters by the end of 2022. Of these, about 57 are considered to be attack helicopters, that are dedicated entirely to combat. These include 50 Bell AH-1F Cobra procured from the United States, three Z-10E attack helicopters from China, and 4 Russian Mi-35 choppers. Another 17 Z-10 helicopters are currently under order.

11. Italy

Attack Helicopters: 57

The Italian military has 57 attack helicopters. The main chopper used by Italy for combat operations is the A129 Mangusta, which entered service in 1990. According to a report, the Italian military plans to phase out the Mangusta starting 2025 and replace it with the AW249 Fenice built by Leonardo Helicopters.

10. France

Attack Helicopters: 69

France is among countries with the most attack helicopters in the world, with a fleet size of 69. All of these comprise the Eurocopter Tiger. Last year in July, the United States approved the sale of Hellfire missiles to France for its Tiger attack choppers in a deal valued at $203 million. Paris is currently assessing the possibility of upgrading its fleet with drones compatibility, according to reports. Other military helicopters operated by France for varying operations such as scouting, surveillance, transport, and reconnaissance include the Eurocopter Fennec AS555, Eurocopter EC725, and SA 330 Puma.

9. Algeria

Attack Helicopters: 75

Algeria is the third most powerful military in Africa, and relies on Russia for much of its equipment. With a fleet size of 75, it is among countries with the most attack helicopters in the world. According to the Global Firepower Index 2024, the African country has 298 helicopters that currently operate for military purposes. Its fleet of attack helicopters mainly comprise the Mil Mi-28 and Mil Mi-24.

8. Taiwan

Attack Helicopters: 91

Half way through our list is Taiwan, a country that right since independence has focused on building a potent military force amid China’s looming threat of invasion. The country currently operates 91 attack helicopters, which include 62 AH-1W Super Cobra and 29 AH-64E Apache. Taipei’s decision to paint its AH-64E Apache helicopters with tiger shark-inspired paint schemes have made these deadly choppers look even more sinister.

7. Egypt

Attack Helicopters: 100

Egypt is the most powerful military in Africa, and is equipped with large fleets of modern sophisticated equipment, ranging from battle tanks to fighter jets and attack helicopters. It recently became the first country to use the Russian KA-52 attack helicopters outside of Russia. These choppers comprise nearly half (46) of all its anti-aircraft helicopters. The African country also possesses dozens of Apache helicopters which it has procured from the United States.

6. Turkiye

Attack Helicopters: 111

Turkiye finds itself among countries with the most attack helicopters in the world, with a fleet size of 111, which is a mixture of American Cobra attack helicopters’ AH-1P/S and AH-1W models, as well as the homegrown T129s. The country has a rapidly developing defense sector at home, and last year’s launch of Turkiye’s locally-made T929 attack helicopter was testament to that. Defense analysts believe that the new chopper, powered with Ukrainian engines, is likely to be categorized in the same class as the Apache and Ka-52 attack helicopters. It is likely to enter service in 2025.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Countries with the Most Attack Helicopters in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Countries with the Most Attack Helicopters in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.