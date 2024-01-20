In this article, we look at 15 countries with the most battle tanks in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis on the technological advancement of this critical ground combat equipment and head over directly to the 5 Countries with the Most Battle Tanks in the World.

The conflict in Ukraine, where several tanks are being destroyed every day on both sides, have raised questions over the utility of tanks in modern warfare. According to defense analysts, battle tanks continue to be an important military equipment, especially when they are used in synchronicity with other weapons.

Tanks are armed with powerful weapons that offer strong protection from dangers on the battlefield, and their presence alone intimidates any enemy in front of them. They do, however, have limitations, being easy targets for improvised explosive devices (IEDs), drones, anti-tank missiles, and artillery. To counter these threats, modern tanks come equipped with sensors and technologies to detect hazards in order to tackle them.

The M1 Abrams, developed by General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), are the main battle tanks used by the United States. These include advanced electronics, improved self-defense systems, and powerful weapons. These third-generation tanks are also known for their thick armor that enables them to withstand explosive rounds and even chemical and nuclear conditions, apart from enemy fire. Moreover, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) separated the fuel and ammunition compartments in the M1 Abrams, which further enhanced the tank’s superior protection.

M1 Abrams are among the most advanced battle tanks in the world today. The US in January 2023 announced to provide Ukraine 31 of these tanks worth $400 million to assist Kyiv in its defense against Russian invasion. Later in October that year, officials of the US military confirmed to VOA News that all promised tanks had been delivered to Ukraine.

Germany’s Leopard 2A7+ (Leo2A7+) is another highly promising modern battle tank that is capable of undertaking both low and high intensity military operations. It is an improved version of the Leopard 2, having a dual-kit on the turret, whereas its frontal protection is enhanced by the introduction of a hull front. The Leo2A7+ offers 360 degree protection against landmines and rocket-propelled grenades. Other modern battle tanks that are much talked-about for their sophistication and capabilities like the M1 Abrams and Leo2A7+ are Russia’s T-14 ARMATA and Israel’s Merkava battle tanks.

Militaries are also rapidly integrating combat vehicle protection systems to keep tanks safe from battlefield threats. In 2021, the American army selected Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to provide base-kits for testing on Abrams, Bradley and Stryker vehicles. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)'s Modular Active Protection System base kit integrates vehicle sensors that detect and defeat anti-tank guided missiles and rocket-propelled grenades.

In July 2023, RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) received a $117.5 million contract from the US Army, under which it is to provide 3rd Generation Forward Looking Infrared B-Kit sensors for the Abrams battle tanks. These advanced sensors that will be developed by RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) are expected to enhance lethality and survival prospects of manned fighting vehicles to provide a critical edge to the US military on the battlefield against its adversaries. According to RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX), these advanced sensors would provide high resolution images that would aid in target detection and identification. The company has delivered more than 25,000 second-generation Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) sensors to the US military over the last 20 years.

15 Countries with the Most Battle Tanks in the World

Methodology

Countries with the most battle tanks in the world are listed in ascending order of the size of their tank fleet. Data has been sourced from Global Firepower Index's 2024 Military Strength Ranking.

Let’s now head over to the list of countries with the most battle tanks in the world.

15. Algeria

Tanks: 1,632

We begin our list with Algeria, which has one of the most powerful militaries in Africa. Due to its strained relations with Morocco, Algiers has raised a strong armed forces. According to a report, the Algerian army’s fleet of battle tanks includes 572 T-90SA, 325 T-72M1, and 270 T-55AMV battle tanks. The first delivery of the T-90 tanks was made by Russia in 2008 for a deal worth $1 billion.

14. Eritrea

Tanks: 1,756

Eritrea ranks among countries with the most battle tanks in the world, with a fleet comprising 1,756 tanks – most of which are of Russian or Soviet origin. The T-55 and T-62 are the most notable tanks operated by the Eritrean armed forces.

13. Ukraine

Tanks: 1,777

Ukraine has one of the largest fleets of battle tanks in the world, which has further been strengthened with western military assistance in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in early 2022. According to the BBC, Kyiv has received dozens of tanks from its European allies and the United States. These include 31 Abrams tanks from the United States, 14 Challenger 2 tanks received from the United Kingdom, 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany, and 6 Leopard 2 tanks provided by Spain.

12. Iran

Tanks: 1,996

Iran has a sizable fleet of battle tanks with 1,996 tanks according to the Global Firepower Index 2024. Karrar, which is a version of Iran’s T-72S tanks, is the most notable tank that Tehran operates. The tank includes a remotely controlled weapon station and a new fire control system, which makes Karrar similar to Russia’s T-90MS tanks.

11. Vietnam

Tanks: 2,029

Next on our list of countries with the most battle tanks is Vietnam, with over two thousand tanks in its fleet. These include about 300 PT-76 and PT-76B tanks, along with 150 Chinese Type 63 tanks. In 2017, Vietnam announced that it was going to acquire 64 T-90 tanks from Russia, as part of modernization efforts of the armed forces to enhance their capabilities.

10. Turkiye

Tanks: 2,231

Turkey has the second largest standing military in NATO with a large fleet of battle tanks, which includes about 300 units of Leopard tanks it procured from Germany in the early 2000s. It also operates American tanks, M48 and M60. The country in April 2023 received its first Altay battle tanks, locally manufactured by BMC. These tanks come with 120 mm L/55 smoothbore guns, and can carry 40 120 mm rounds, according to a report by Janes. Moreover, the Altay tanks have a new protection system, improved armor, and vehicle-control system.

9. South Korea

Tanks: 2,501

South Korea’s military is equipped with some of the most advanced and sophisticated battle tanks in the world. The K2 Black Panther, a locally-developed Korean tank manufactured by Hyundai Rotem is often compared to General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)’s Abrams tanks in terms of the protection it offers. The tank comes with a CN08 120 mm, 55 caliber smoothbore gun, and its armor is able to withstand direct hits from close range. Several countries have shown interest in procuring these tanks from South Korea, and still continue to do so. In 2022, Poland announced to buy 1,000 K2 Black Panther battle tanks from Seoul, with each costing about $13 million.

8. Syria

Tanks: 2,720

Most Syrian tanks are of Soviet or Russian origin. According to the Middle East Institute, Syria had a little under 5,000 battle tanks in 2008. However, the country has been decimated by almost a decade of civil war, with the Syrian army losing more than 2,000 armored vehicles and tanks so far. The tank fleet size was measured by 2,720 by the Global Firepower Index in its 2024 ranking. A majority of these are 55/T-55/MV battle tanks.

7. Pakistan

Tanks: 3,742

Pakistan has a large fleet of main battle tanks (MBTs), divided into 50 armored regiments. The bulk of these tanks (more than 1,100) comprise of Al-Zarrar, second-generation battle tanks that are based on China’s Type 59 MBT. The army also operates about 50 T-54 and 400 Type-69 II battle tanks – the latter being based on Chinese designs, but license-built in Pakistan. Islamabad and Beijing also co-developed the Al-Khalid battle tanks. Pakistan currently has 350 of these, and according to a report in The Diplomat, both countries are working to develop a more advanced version of these tanks which will be called Al-Khalid III. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) in its 2022 report stated that Pakistan had entered into a contract with China to purchase 679 VT4, which will be license-built in Pakistan under the name of Haider. The monetary terms of the contract are not known.

6. India

Tanks: 4,614

Given the strength and size of India’s ground forces, it is no surprise that it finds itself among countries with the most battle tanks in the world. The most notable names in its large fleet of tanks include ARJUN MBT, T-90 BHISHMA, Vijayanta, K-9 Vajra, and T-72 Ajeya. The ARJUN MBT has a speed of 67 kmph, while the T-90 top speeds at 60 kmph. Most of the Indian tanks are of Russian origin. In 2001, New Delhi purchased 310 T-90 tanks from Moscow, and in 2019 the defense ministry signed a $2.8 million deal with Russia for another 464 T-90MS battle tanks from Russia.

