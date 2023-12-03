In this article, we will look into the 15 countries that produce the most genetically modified crops. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Countries That Produce the Most Genetically Modified Crops.

In the era of scientific innovation and development in practically every field, agriculture stands at the forefront of potential technological breakthroughs that can bolster food security, sustainability, and resource efficiency. Genetically Modified (GM) crops are among the technological breakthroughs in the agriculture sector, that have emerged as a catalyst for innovation. GM crops refer to crops that are genetically engineered utilizing techniques such as adding genes from other organisms, removing genes, or altering the order of genes. With the help of advanced biotechnology, scientists have created crops with enhanced features that provide resistance against pests and diseases. In 2022, the Food and Agriculture Organization reported that over 17 million farmers had adopted GM crops in 29 countries. The widespread adoption has led to higher yield, less use of pesticides, and improved weed management.

GM Crops in the United States

Genetically modified crops emerged for the first time in 1996 in the US. The most grown GM crop types in the US include herbicide-tolerant (HT), insect-resistant (Bt), and stacked varieties having both HT and Bt traits. According to the US Department of Agriculture, more than 90% of the US corn, soybeans, and upland cotton is produced utilizing genetically modified varieties. In 2023, 94% of cotton acreage and 95% of soybean acreage were planted utilizing HT seeds. HT crops are capable of providing high tolerance against potent herbicides including glyphosate, glufosinate, and dicamba. 85% of corn acreage and 89% of cotton acreage were planted using Bt seeds in 2023 in the US. Stacked varieties are also gaining traction in the US market with 86 percent of cotton acreage and 82 percent of corn acreage cultivated with stacked seeds in 2023.

Genetically Modified Crops: A Market Analysis

According to a report by the Business Research Company, the global GM crops market is expected to reach $22.29 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow further at a CAGR of 5.9% and reach $28.03 billion in 2027. The growth can be attributed to the exponential increase in world population, that led to the rising demand for modified crops.

Genome-editing techniques are becoming popular in the genetically modified crops market. For instance, techniques such as haploid induction are gaining traction as they reduce the time required for the development of commercial crop varieties and allow faster genetic improvements. In 2021, Syngenta, a Switzerland-based agriculture technology company, published their research "Nature Biotechnology, detailing their discovery of a genome-editing technique called haploid induction editing" in the international science journal. The technique discovered in the research enables crop modification at multiple stages in the seed research and development process.

With the increasing demand for GM crops, companies are expanding their biotech seed engineering services. On October 16, Syngenta announced the launch of its first-ever biological service center at The Seedcare Institute in Maintal, Germany. The center will be providing best-in-class service and application support to customers using biological seed treatment solutions. With its commitment to providing innovative biological seed treatment solutions, Syngenta plans to launch more biological service centers in the future.

Major Players in the Market

Some of the notable names in the GM crops market include Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:BAYRY), Sakata Seed Corp (TYO:1377), and Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:BAYRY) is a leading biotech and pharmaceutical company, specializing in agricultural chemicals, seeds, and biotechnology products. On October 16, the company announced that it had introduced the direct-seeded rice (DSR) system, a system combining seeds, crop protection, and digital solutions, at the 6th International Rice Congress. The DSR would help farmers reduce their water usage by up to 40%. It will also help reduce the GHG emissions by up to 45%. The company plans to launch the DSR to 1 million hectares in India by 2030. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:BAYRY) is also developing climate-resilient rice hybrids with higher yields by utilizing its advanced R&D capabilities.

Sakata Seed Corp (TYO:1377) is a Japanese multinational company leading the global genetically modified crops market. On November 3, Sakata Seed Corp (TYO:1377) announced its new hybrid cucumber variety, INVUCTUS. The cucumber variety has been thoroughly tested over the past few years. INVICTUS has exhibited a vigorous growth habit, healthy leaves, and high-yielding results in tunnels. The newly developed cucumber is resistant to diseases including Cucumber vein yellowing virus, Corynespora blight and target spot, and Scab and gummosis.

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) is a leading American agriculture chemical company that is also making strides in the genetically modified crops market. On November 13, Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) announced a series of webinars to educate farmers on multiple topics including how to achieve effective weed control, tank-mixing options and recommendations, characteristics of 2,4-D choline in Enlist herbicides, field-planning scenarios, and application of best management practices and sprayer setup. The webinar series will continue till March, and will also include training on the Enlist Corn, Corteva Agriscience's corn trait. The corn trait is capable of delivering ultimate weed management flexibility with multiple herbicide trait tolerances.

Here are some of the comments from Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Q3 2023 earnings call:

"More to come on this soon. In Corn, we are delighted to say that we now have a decade view of corn trade technology, which represents a robust market opportunity, including out-licensing, all of which will translate to significant value creation. We’re also running ahead in cost and productivity across both of our businesses. Last September, we estimated cumulative run rate savings of $400 million, and we’re now set to deliver over $300 million in 2023 alone."

Now that we have discussed the GM crops market and talked about major players, let's look at the 15 countries that produce the most genetically modified crops.

15 Countries that Produce the Most Genetically Modified Crops

Methodology

To compile our list of the countries that produce the most genetically modified crops, we utilized the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA) report, "Global Status of Commercialized Biotech/GM Crops". We used the most recent data publicly available for the top countries and their total cultivation area for GM crops and ranked them in ascending order of the total area.

15 Countries that Produce the Most Genetically Modified Crops

15. Myanmar

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 0.3 Million Hectares

Myanmar is ranked among the countries that produce the most genetically modified crops. According to the ISAAA, Myanmar cultivated genetically engineered crops across 0.3 million hectares in 2014. Cotton was the top biotech crop in Myanmar in 2014.

14. Burkina Faso

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 0.5 Million Hectares

Burkina Faso is ranked 14th on our list. According to the ISAAA, Burkina Faso cultivated genetically engineered crops on an area of 0.3 million hectares in 2014. Burkina Faso is among the top producers of genetically modified cotton.

13. Australia

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 0.5 Million Hectares

Australia ranks 13th on our list. According to the ISAAA, Australia cultivated genetically modified crops across 0.5 million hectares in 2014. The most produced GM crops in Australia include cotton and canola.

12. Philippines

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 0.8 Million Hectares

The Philippines is ranked 13th on our list. According to the ISAAA, the Philippines dedicated 0.8 million hectares for the cultivation of GM crops in 2014. Maize is among the most produced GM crops in the Philippines.

11. Bolivia

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 1.0 Million Hectares

Ranked 11th on our list, Bolivia is among the top producers of modified soybeans. According to the ISAAA, Bolivia cultivated genetically modified crops across 1 million hectares in 2014.

10. Uruguay

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 1.6 Million Hectares

Uruguay is one of the top producers of genetically modified crops, with soybean and maize being the major crops. According to the ISAAA, Uruguay cultivated genetically modified crops across 1.6 million hectares in 2014.

9. South Africa

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 2.7 Million Hectares

South Africa ranks 9th on our list. According to the ISAAA, South Africa dedicated 2.7 million hectares for the cultivation of GM crops in 2014. The most produced GM crops in South Africa include soybeans, maize, and cotton.

8. Pakistan

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 2.9 Million Hectares

Ranked 8th on our list, Pakistan is among the top producers of genetically modified cotton. According to the ISAAA, Pakistan cultivated genetically modified crops across 2.9 million hectares in 2014.

7. Paraguay

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 3.9 Million Hectares

Paraguay is ranked 7th on our list. According to the ISAAA, Paraguay dedicated 3.9 million hectares for the cultivation of GM crops in 2014. The most commonly produced modified crops in Paraguay include soybean, maize, and cotton.

6. China

Area of Biotech Crops (2014): 3.9 Million Hectares

China is ranked among the countries that produce the most genetically modified crops. According to the ISAAA, China cultivated genetically engineered crops on an area of 3.9 million hectares in 2014. Cotton, papaya, poplar, tomato, and sweet pepper are among the most produced modified crops in China.

