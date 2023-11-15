In this article, we will discuss 15 developed countries with lowest autism rates. If you want to skip our discussion on the autism industry, you can go directly to the 5 Developed Countries with Lowest Autism Rates.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the autism spectrum disorder market was assessed at $1.93 billion in 2022. The autism therapeutics market is expected to grow significantly to reach a value of $3.42 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The expansion expected in the forecast period can largely be attributed to the increased awareness and understanding of autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Autism is a complex developmental disorder that is characterized by challenges in behavior, social interaction, and communication. It is crucial to provide therapy and, in certain instances, medication to enhance the overall quality of life for individuals affected by autism. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic initially led to the closure of autism centers, and this disruption of autism therapy services led to increased anxiety among autistic patients and caregivers. However, the impact of COVID-19 prompted caregivers to explore and embrace telehealth services as a viable alternative, particularly in countries with highest rates of autism.

This shift to online healthcare led to an upsurge in the demand for autism therapy and prescription medications, including antipsychotics and sleep aids. Consequently, companies operating in the ASD treatment market experienced substantial growth in their sales. For instance, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. reported an impressive 14% increase in sales during the fiscal year 2019. Furthermore, the expansion of the autism spectrum disorder market can be attributed to several key factors, including advancements in biotechnology, higher healthcare spending, increased access to healthcare services, and a surge in government initiatives. Reports indicate that the healthcare expenditure in the US in 2020 increased by 9.7% to $4.1 trillion.

Key Players in the Autism Industry

A prominent player in the Autism therapeutics market is Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC). The company specializes in the research, development, and sale of traditional Chinese medicines. Their focus lies in creating treatments specifically tailored for individuals on the autism spectrum, addressing a range of mild to severe symptoms. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) has shown a steady growth trajectory, with its stock value appreciating by an impressive 52.38% over the past five years.

Furthermore, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) stands out as another notable company committed to helping individuals dealing with disorders like ASD. Over the past five years, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has witnessed a stock price increase of 162.29%. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) specializes in developing treatments for a wide range of mental health disorders and neurological conditions. The company’s flagship candidate is the drug ITI-007, primarily designed for the treatment of schizophrenia, but it also holds potential in addressing neurodegenerative disorders like autism spectrum disorder. Further research is needed to explore its efficiency in these areas.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is another multinational healthcare and pharmaceutical company playing a significant role in developing advanced healthcare treatments for ASD. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stock has experienced a 12.8% increase in value over the past five years. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has introduced a drug called JNJ-5279, designed to address anxiety disorders and ASD. Currently, it is in the Phase II clinical trial stage, and it has shown a promising 49% success rate in transitioning to the next phase. This drug is engineered with the aim of enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by ASD.

Here's what ClearBridge Investments said about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

“The health care space provided some opportunities in the quarter, as we increased our exposure to medical device company Becton, Dickinson as well as large cap pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Johnson & Johnson recently spun out its consumer health care business, becoming a more focused yet broadly diversified pharmaceutical and medtech company.”

Our Methodology

We shortlisted the 15 developed countries with lowest autism rates using data from reputable sources such as the Global Health Data Exchange and World Population Review. The data was sorted in descending order of the number of autism cases per 10,000 children as of 2023.

Developed Countries with Lowest Autism Rates

15. Cyprus

Cases per 10,000 children: 73.9

Cyprus has witnessed an increase in efforts from organizations dedicated to the well-being of autistic children. A non-government organization, Voice for Change, is making efforts in the development of a national strategy to provide more support to people suffering from autism. They have made housing models that provide 24-hour care for autistic individuals. These models are designed to enable autistic children to lead independent lives while indulging in activities aligned with their personal interests.

14. Netherlands

Cases per 10,000 children: 73.8

The Netherlands places a significant emphasis on the mental well-being of its citizens. As a result, government websites offer a range of guidelines for parents and caregivers to support children diagnosed with autism. These resources highlight the importance of early detection and provide strategies for creating a healthy environment for children with autism. However, some reports indicate that certain laws may restrict children's access to autism services in the country. This limitation stems from the fact that local governments control the youth care budget, and a few of these authorities have opted to reduce funding allocated to mental health well-being.

13. Switzerland

Cases per 10,000 children: 73.8

Switzerland has previously faced challenges in the diagnosis of autism, with limited awareness of the condition. However, there have been notable improvements in recent years, with increased efforts to advance autism research in the country. Switzerland has shifted its focus towards early intervention for autism. The early intervention program includes a therapist working with a child for 20 hours a week. Once a child is diagnosed with ASD following comprehensive testing, they can apply for an early intervention program.

12. Denmark

Cases per 10,000 children: 73.8

Despite the low cases of autism in Denmark, researchers are constantly making efforts for the early detection and treatment of autism. A collaborative initiative called the DAN-PACT project has been established, bringing together psychiatry departments. This project received substantial funding of DKK 33 million from three different organizations and started in 2022 with a four-year study plan. Following the trial’s exceptional results in England, Denmark aimed to test children from ages 2-6 who have recently been diagnosed with autism. Prior to the full-scale implementation, a small-scale trial involving 15 families was conducted, yielding promising results that left caregivers and therapists satisfied.

11. Finland

Cases per 10,000 children: 73.2

Finland stands at the eleventh position on our list of the 15 developed countries with lowest autism rates. In Finland, there are noteworthy initiatives like PEICAS, which is managed by the University of Eastern Finland and funded by the Academy of Finland. This project is dedicated to the study of interactions that promote positive outcomes for children with autism. The project aims to gather input from individuals with autism, their caregivers or families, and professionals to understand how discussions about autism should take place and specific areas of the disorder that require further research.

10. Spain

Cases per 10,000 children: 73.0

Spain is actively making efforts to improve the well-being of individuals diagnosed with ASD. In Spain, a significant step has been taken to provide autistic children with the right to access free education without any form of discrimination. Moreover, specific policies have been developed to cater to the unique needs of autistic children. As an effort to raise awareness, the Spanish football team was recently seen walking with autistic children as their mascots against the Scotland team. They were seen wearing noise-cancellation headphones to help them cope with the loud and chaotic environment effectively.

9. Belgium

Cases per 10,000 children: 73.0

Belgium maintains a comprehensive approach to diagnosing autism. However, there is a concern among parents regarding delayed diagnoses due to lengthy waiting times. Unfortunately, the waiting time in certain regions of Belgium can extend to as long as 2 years and 7 months. This is forcing parents to turn towards private centers to detect ASD early.

8. Austria

Cases per 10,000 children: 72.6

Austria does not have specific regulations in place related to individuals with ASD. Nonetheless, the country is host to several globally acclaimed autism research centers, which significantly contribute to improving the quality of life for those with autism.

7. Greece

Cases per 10,000 children: 72.4

Researchers in Greece have dedicated significant efforts to better understand autism and explore potential treatment options. Moreover, numerous studies have concentrated on autism education and the concept of inclusion. However, findings reveal that the practice of inclusion is not consistently applied. While some educators support inclusion as a means to fight the stigma experienced by autistic children and their families, a substantial portion of teachers believe that children with autism should be educated in specialized schools tailored to their specific needs.

6. Germany

Cases per 10,000 children: 72.2

The autism diagnosis process in Germany is comprehensive. The process involves interviews with parents and the examination of social interactions of children. Autistic children receive special assistance in schools in Germany, including the presence of trained helpers and cognitive health treatments tailored to their specific needs. These dedicated helpers work closely with autistic children, providing 10 to 20 hours of support each week, with the aim of aiding their learning and helping them achieve their developmental goals.

Notable companies such as Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC), Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are among the key players developing advanced healthcare treatments for ASD.

