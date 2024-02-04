In this article, we will explore the 15 highest quality diamonds in the world. If you'd like to skip the market analysis of the diamond industry, feel free to jump ahead to the section on the 5 highest quality diamonds in the world.

The global diamond market, estimated to be worth USD 94.19 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 127.84 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, according to Fortune Business Insights.

In terms of demand for polished diamonds, the United States has been the dominant player, going from 42% in 2014 to almost 53% of the global demand in 2022. China closely follows as the second-largest consumer in terms of value. Despite predictions of a slowdown in the U.S. economy, which is the largest consumer market in the diamond industry, with a growth rate of 1.0% expected in 2024 compared to 1.4% in 2023, the market outlook remains dynamic.

In terms of diamond enterprises, while renowned brands like Harry Winston and Cartier remain privately owned, there are notable publicly traded companies such as Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) with a market capitalization of $174 million, Petra Diamonds Limited (LSE:PDL.L) with a market capitalization of $224 million, and the Anglo American plc (LSE:AAL.L) with a market capitalization of $48.7 billion as of the writing of this piece.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF)

Lucara Diamond Corp. is a diamond mining company that focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds full ownership of the Karowe mine in Botswana and operates the Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. Previously known as Bannockburn Resources Limited, the company changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp. in August 2007. Founded in 1981 and based in Vancouver, Canada, Lucara Diamond Corp. reported strong financial performance for Q3 2023.

During this period, revenue increased by 14% to $56.9 million YoY, while operating cash costs were lower than expected at $28.62 per tonne of ore processed. The company achieved its operational goals, including mining 0.9 million tonnes of ore and 1.0 million tonnes of waste, processing 0.7 million tonnes of ore, and recovering 98,311 carats from direct milled ore. These operations generated $15.9 million in cash flow. Notably, Lucara Diamond Corp. also recovered two large gem-quality diamonds during the quarter, weighing 1,080 carats and 692 carats respectively.

Story continues

Petra Diamonds Limited (LSE:PDL.L)

Petra Diamonds Limited is an investment holding company operating in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. Additionally, the company provides treasury, beneficiation, and other related services. Established in 1997 and headquartered in London, United Kingdom, Petra Diamonds Limited recently disclosed its financial results for the full year ending June 30, 2023.

During this period, the company reported sales of USD 325.3 million, a decrease from USD 563.7 million in the previous fiscal year. There was a net loss of USD 105.3 million compared to a net income of USD 69 million in the prior year. Basic loss per share was USD 0.5421, while diluted loss per share was also USD 0.5421, differing from the basic earnings per share of USD 0.3553 and diluted earnings per share of USD 0.3553 in the previous year.

In the world of luxury and prestige, diamonds hold a prominent position as enduring symbols of timeless beauty and exceptional craftsmanship. Among the vast selection of these exquisite gemstones, a select few sparkle with unrivaled brilliance, captivating the hearts of both connoisseurs and enthusiasts.

Let's now head over to the list of the Highest Quality Diamonds in the World.

15 Highest Quality Diamonds in the World

A detail view of a handcrafted diamond ring, placed atop a velvet pillow on a jeweler's tray.

Methodology:

In this exploration of the highest rated diamonds in the world, we embark on a journey to discover the crème de la crème of these precious gems, delving into the criteria that define their exceptional quality, rarity, and the allure that sets them apart.

Generally speaking, there are four factors that contribute to a diamond’s worth; these are known as the four C’s. Cut, Carat, Clarity and Color. According to Diamond Rocks London, carat weight is one of the foremost factors influencing a diamond's value serving as an objective gauge of its inherent value, a universal principle in the assessment of worth.

In a market saturated with numerous diamond companies showcasing a diverse array of precious stones, we aim to spotlight the cream of the crop – the top 15 diamonds in the world based on their price per carat.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15 Highest Quality Diamonds in the World

15. Lesotho Legend:

Price per Carat: $0.044 Million

The Lesotho Legend, a colorless diamond of exceptional quality and size similar to two golf balls, was discovered in the Kingdom of Lesotho in 2018. Within two months, it was sold to an unknown buyer in Belgium and has not been seen since, sparking speculation about its future potential. The Lesotho Legend Diamond, the fifth-largest diamond ever found, weighed 910 carats when discovered by Gem Diamonds and was later sold for about $40 million to an anonymous buyer in Lesotho, Africa. Despite its initial grandeur, the diamond has disappeared and its whereabouts remain a mystery. However, it is expected that this valuable gem will resurface in the future, as is often the case with such rare diamonds. The Lesotho Legend Diamond stood out not only for its impressive weight, but also for its flawless D color, exquisite crystallization, and coveted Type 2A chemical composition.

14. The Graff Lesedi La Rona:

Price per Carat: $0.175 Million

The Graff Lesedi La Rona diamond ranks as the fourth-largest diamond ever discovered, weighing over 1,000 carats. Unearthed in Botswana in 2015, it caught the attention of British jeweler Graff two years later, who acquired the rough diamond for around $53 million. Meticulously crafted into a magnificent 302.37-carat diamond and 66 smaller companions, the crown jewel, known as the Graff Lesedi La Rona, now stands as one of the world's most valuable diamonds. With its colorless brilliance, emerald cut, and exceptional clarity, it boasts the distinction of being the highest-color and highest-clarity diamond ever rated by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA). It is truly a marvel of skilled craftsmanship and natural beauty.

13. De Beers Centenary Diamond:

Price per Carat: $0.365 Million

The Centenary diamond is renowned for its exceptional qualities, earning the highest color grade (D) and possessing flawless clarity. Unveiled during the De Beers centennial celebration in 1988, the diamond derived its name from the milestone event. Although it was originally mined in South Africa's Premier Mine in 1986, it is presently unknown who holds possession of this illustrious gem, as De Beers no longer claims ownership. The Centenary Diamond, weighing 273.85 carats, is the third-largest diamond originating from the Premier Mine and features a stunning heart-shaped brilliant cut, adding to its allure and mystique.

12. The Regent Diamond:

Price per Carat: $0.434 Million

The Regent Diamond has a fascinating history dating back to the late 17th century. Legend has it that it was discovered by a slave in the Kollur Mine in India, who hid it in bandages from a leg wound. According to the story, a British sea captain allegedly killed the slave, stole the diamond, and sold it to a merchant. While unverified, the diamond passed through various owners over the years.

Weighing 140.64 carats and boasting a cushion cut with flawless clarity, the Regent Diamond possesses a captivating white hue and a mesmerizing bluish fluorescence. Since 1887, it has been housed in the Louvre and is currently owned by the French state. Valued at approximately $60 million, it stands as one of the world's most valuable diamonds, blending historical intrigue with breathtaking beauty.

11.The Cullinan Diamond:

Price per Carat: $0.754 Million

The Cullinan Diamond holds a place of regal splendor as one of the most coveted gems in the British Crown Jewels, with an estimated value surpassing $400 million. This magnificent diamond was unearthed in 1905 from Africa's Cullinan mine, weighing an astonishing 3,106.75 carats, securing its unrivaled status as the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found—a record it still holds over a century later. Weighing approximately 530 carats, it finds its eternal home set within the Sovereign's Sceptre with Cross, a regal scepter used in coronation ceremonies since King Charles II in 1661. Embedded in this historic artifact in 1910, the Cullinan Diamond continues to radiate opulence, carrying the captivating saga that enhances the allure of the British Crown Jewels.

10. The Princie Diamond:

Price per Carat: $1.134 Million

The Princie Diamond was unearthed around 300 years ago from India's Golconda Mines. Weighing a dazzling 34.65 carats, it holds the distinction of being the fourth-largest pink diamond ever discovered. Its captivating cushion cut and the GIA's designation of "fancy intense pink" contribute to its allure. What truly sets it apart is its unique orangey-red fluorescence under UV light, making it the largest diamond of its kind ever graded by the GIA. In a remarkable turn of events, this exceptional jewel found a new home at an auction in 2013, fetching an astounding sum of $39.3 million.

9. The Pink Star Diamond:

Price per Carat: $1.195 Million

Introducing the Pink Star Diamond, a stunning gemstone discovered in 1999 within the mines of South Africa under the supervision of De Beers. Originally weighing 132.5 carats, this exceptional diamond underwent a meticulous transformation process to become the largest known vivid pink diamond, now weighing 59.60 carats. The journey towards perfection took over 20 months, highlighting the rarity of this breathtaking gem.

The Pink Star Diamond showcases a mixed oval brilliant cut with a step-cut crown and brilliant-cut pavilion, truly manifesting itself as a remarkable masterpiece. In a captivating turn of events in 2017, this extraordinary gem was sold for an astonishing $71.2 million and found a new home with the esteemed Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

8. The Sakura Diamond:

Price per Carat: $1.853 Million

The origins of the Graff Pink Diamond are shrouded in mystery, with records indicating its ownership by Harry Winston in the 1950s before being sold to an unidentified collector. It remained with this collector until the 2010s when Graff acquired it. Under Graff's ownership, the diamond underwent polishing, trimming, and received certification from the GIA. Weighing 24.78 carats, this exceptional diamond boasts a high color rating and has been categorized by the GIA as a fancy intense pink diamond, placing it in the top 2% of the world's diamonds. With its emerald cut, the diamond is currently valued at approximately $46 million.

7.The Graff Pink Diamond:

Price per Carat: $1.864 Million

The origins of the Graff Pink Diamond remain unclear, with the earliest known records indicating ownership by Harry Winston in the 1950s, who later sold it to an unidentified collector. The diamond stayed with this collector until the 2010s when Graff acquired it. Under Graff's ownership, the diamond underwent polishing, trimming, and received certification from the GIA.

Weighing 24.78 carats, this exceptional diamond boasts a high color rating, specifically categorized by the GIA as a fancy intense pink diamond. Its unparalleled quality positions it within the top 2% of the world's diamonds. Fashioned in an emerald cut, the diamond is currently valued at around $46 million.

6. The Orange Diamond:

Price per Carat: $2.428 Million

Known as "fire diamonds," orange diamonds are incredibly rare and highly sought after. The Orange Diamond is an exquisite gem, boasting a vivid pure orange color that sets it apart from all others. Weighing 14.82 carats and featuring an impressive pear cut, this diamond is four times larger than the average orange gem, making it truly exceptional. Breaking records, it became the largest and most expensive orange diamond ever sold. While most orange diamonds are significantly smaller, this one stands out for its remarkable size. Valued at $21 million, it fetched an extraordinary $35.5 million at the time, setting a new world record for the highest price per carat for a colored diamond.

Click to continue reading and find out about the 5 Highest Quality Diamonds in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Highest Quality Diamonds in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.