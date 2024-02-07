In this article, we will take a look at the 15 highest quality essential oil brands in the world. If you would like to skip our analysis of the essential oils market, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Essential Oil Brands in the World.

The global essential oils market was estimated to have a value of nearly $11.4 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach $22.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 10%. The market for essential oils has received a boost from the natural health trend initiated during COVID-19. Many people started using essential oils as a means of relaxing, as well as to support a better immune system. The most common essential oils used in aromatherapy are eucalyptus, tea tree, peppermint, apricot kernel, and other fragrance-based oils like rosehip and lemon. Orange and lavender are also among the top-selling essential oils, mainly used in oral products. Citrus accounts for a significant 41.97% market share as of 2022 and these variants are commonly marketed as aromatherapy essential oils.

The global trend of aromatherapy is on the rise, driven by increasing demand for products that promote self-awareness and self-care. Essential oils, when combined in specific formulations, have been clinically proven to enhance moods and cognitive abilities. The essential oils market is experiencing a shift in demand from the fragrance and cosmetics industry to the wellness and natural health sectors. Despite being highly concentrated extracts of natural substances, essential oils pose challenges in terms of stability during use and manufacturing processes. The increase in demand has led to difficulties for producers in meeting production targets and ensuring a consistent supply.

Furthermore, the production of essential oils is an expensive process, with approximately 250 pounds of lavender flowers needed to produce one pound of lavender oil. The significant buyers of essential oils include many sectors such as food and beverages, personal care and cosmetics, relaxation and self-care, pharmaceuticals, medical formulations, and others. The food and beverage segment is expected to maintain its leading position due to the increasing use of essential oils as additives and flavoring agents for naturally preserving various food items such as candies, confectionery, meats, pickles, and beverages. Currently, this segment makes up 40.42% of the market.

Essential oils are distributed through different channels, including direct distribution, retail selling, and multi-level marketing (MLM) distributions. Direct distribution holds the largest share, with the European market leading the way and contributing $4.58 billion in 2022. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are significant consumers of grade A essential oil brands and other aromatherapy products. The market's manufacturing landscape has been largely fragmented across different regions due to localized production strengths. However, the growing interest in the industry is resulting in consolidation, with major players like Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT), International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), and Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) exploring acquisitions of local brands to improve their market share.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.’s (NYSE:IFF) CEO, Frank Clyburn, gave an update regarding the financial condition of the company during the Q3 2023 earnings call. Here’s what Clyburn shared:

"Sequentially, our adjusted operating EBITDA margin finished at 17.9%, which is a 50 basis point improvement versus the second quarter of 2023. And our focus on ongoing working capital improvements drove strong free cash flow generation. In particular, the continued execution of our inventory reduction program has resulted in more than a $600 million reduction in inventory since the end of 2022. This was the largest driver of our free cash flow, which improved $320 million versus the second quarter of ’23."

With this context in mind, let's take a look at our list of the 15 highest quality essential oil brands in the world.

15 Highest Quality Essential Oil Brands in the World

Agnes Kantaruk/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We have used the consensus methodology to shortlist the 15 highest quality essential oil brands in the world. We referred to various well-known sources such as Vogue, Luxatic, Spruce, and Essential Oil Haven to shortlist these brands. The brands were assigned a score based on their ranking and frequency of appearance across different lists. The highest quality essential oil brands in the world have been ranked in ascending order of their scores. To provide more perspective, we have also included the average ratings, where applicable, for these brands on Amazon, company websites, and other review portals.

The 15 Highest Quality Essential Oil Brands in the World

15. Neom

Score: 2

Average Rating: 4.5

NEOM Organics is a UK-based essential oil brand known for its wide selection of 100% pure essential oils. The brand’s tagline reads, “100% natural fragrances to improve your well-being.” NEOM Organics places emphasis on clean sourcing, transparency about ingredients, and sustainable production practices. The brand offers free shipping directly to the United States for orders exceeding $55.

14. Young Living

Score: 2

Average Rating: 4.6

Young Living Essential Oils was founded in Utah in 1993 and currently has offices in Australia, Europe, Canada, Japan, and Singapore. The company sells through a multi-level marketing model. The brand uses a registered Seed to Seal process in its manufacturing to control the entire flow of the oil production process. To meet its strict quality standards, the company owns several farms globally for specific plants.

13. Garden of Life

Score: 3

Average Rating: 4.7

Garden of Life is a famous nutritional supplement brand, and its USDA-certified herbal supplements are well-rated by users. This brand sells a select group of commonly used essential oils like lavender, lemon, peppermint, and tea tree. These are organic and non-GMO-rated. The brand is well known for its carbon neutrality and responsible business practices, particularly in the sourcing process for its range of wellness products.

12. Mountain Rose Herbs

Score: 4

Mountain Rose Herbs started as a small retail herb shop and now operates from Eugene, Oregon. It is a full-scale herbal products manufacturer and has multiple certifications like organic, non-GMO, fair trade, and zero-waste facility. The product family includes spices, teas, bath and body products, aromatherapy products, and essential oils. The brand offers a number of hard-to-find essential oils as well as some significantly expensive ones. However, customers should be mindful that the brand's shipping times may be longer compared to other brands, and delivery duration can vary based on the specific items ordered.

11. Aromatherapy Associates

Score: 4

Average Rating: 4.4

Founders Geraldine Howard and Sue Beechey started off as aromatherapists in the 1970s and launched their first Aromatherapy Associates store in 1985. The brand operates from London, Britain, and sources its oils from all over the world. The brand specializes in selling essential oil blends for specific purposes like skincare, relaxation, destressing, wellness, and hair care. Customers in the US benefit from free shipping on orders exceeding $110.

10. Pura D'Or

Score: 4

Average Rating: 4.5

PURA D’OR specializes in organic and effective plant-based products that help users with skin, hair, and body care concerns. The brand’s oils are USDA Organic and have vegan accreditations, although the test documentation is not public. Pura D'Or manufactures its oils in small batches to ensure the quality standards are followed. The brand is affordable, and its products are well-packaged.

9. Revive Essential Oils

Score: 4

Average Rating: 4.6

Revive Oils, a USA-based brand offers a cost-effective selection of 100% therapeutic-grade alternatives to pricier brands. The brand’s variety of oils is huge, with multiple sizes and kits available to choose from. The brand sells directly to customers through online platforms and states that its oils are clean and pesticide-free. To support this claim, it provides gas chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC/MS) tests for each batch.

8. Aura Cacia

Score: 4

Average Rating: 4.6

Aura Cacia operates under a co-op structure as a part of the Frontier Co-Op. This means that the leadership input is based on a community feel and direction. Established in Iowa in 1976, the co-op introduced essential oils in 1979. While the complete product range is not entirely organic, the brand offers a selection of certified organic oils. Known for its affordability, Aura Cacia packages its oils in classic amber bottles to maintain their stability.

7. Edens’ Garden

Score: 4

Average Rating: 4.8

Edens Garden, founded and led by women, has become a key player in the essential oil industry. Over the years, it has formed partnerships with distillation hubs and agricultural experts, building a portfolio of over 250 oils and blends. The brand maintains a commitment to 100% therapeutic grade and is certified organic. While the pricing tends to be slightly higher, Edens Garden remains a popular choice for those seeking premium essential oils.

6. Now Essential Oils

Score: 5

Average Rating: 4.7

Now Essential Oils is a family-owned company that has been operating for over fifty years. The brand’s manufacturing practices are focused on transparent and sustainable sourcing. It also conducts rigorous testing to ensure quality for every batch. The company is known for its affordable pricing and widely available products.

Some of the major companies operating in the essential oils industry include Sensient Technologies Corp (NYSE:SXT), International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), and Symrise AG (ETR:SY1).

