15 Highest Quality Hot Dog Brands in the US

The Global Hot Dog Industry: An Overview

According to a report by Market Data Forecast, the global hot dog and sausages market was valued at $72.27 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $95.13 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate of 3% over the forecast period.

Hot dogs tend to be a favored convenience food, popular among the youth and children. The growing inclination towards fast food is driving the market growth. Simultaneously, the increase in the working population is also supporting a trend of such convenience foods. Challenges posed to the market include health consciousness especially pertaining to the hot dogs containing red meat content and its effects on human health.

Region-wise, North America dominates the market as a result of a growing pattern of fast foods. The growth has been especially high in urban areas including Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Washington D.C., and Tampa.

The American Hot Dog Market

As reported by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans spent more than $8.3 billion on hot dogs and sausages in US supermarkets in 2022. The residents of Los Angeles consume more hot dogs than all other cities. During peak hot dog season, Americans typically consume 7 billion hot dogs. The trends depict the popularity of hot dogs in the United States. Well-reputed hot dog brands fulfilling the high demand for hot dogs in the American market are operated by Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), and Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is one of the largest retailers in the world. The company's private label Kirkland Signature sells hot dogs that are popular across the US. These hot dogs are made with 100% USDA-inspected beef and contain no fillers, byproducts, or corn syrup. On December 14, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) reported its operating results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended November 26, 2023. The earnings per share were recorded at $3.58, beating EPS estimates by 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $57.80 billion, up 6.18% year-over-year, and ahead of the revenue consensus by 10.51 million.

Ball Park Brand, another leading American hot dog brand, is owned by Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). The company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. On November 29, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) reported the official opening of a new $300 million fully-cooked food production facility in Danville, Virginia. This plant will be producing almost four million pounds of premium quality, fully-cooked poultry products weekly. It has also created approximately 400 new jobs for the southeastern Virginia region. The Danville facility is one of the most automated company plants to date. Hence, this development reflects the company’s commitment to driving long-term growth and operational efficiency in its business.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is a popular American grocery company. Safeway Inc., the leading banner operated by the firm, sells hot dogs and franks. On December 4, Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) reported that Safeway partnered with the top digital creator, MrBeast. This was done through a “Survive in a Grocery Store” challenge where a contestant was challenged to live inside a Safeway grocery store. Every day the contestant survived in the store, he won $10,000 but he had to choose $10,000 worth of products to donate to local charities each day. Through this challenge, over $450,000 worth of groceries, electronics, paper goods, and more were donated to local nonprofit organizations.

Now that we have analyzed the US hot dog market, let’s move to the 15 highest-quality hot dogs in the US.

Our Methodology:

In order to rank the 15 highest-quality hot dogs in the US, we used a consensus approach. We sourced data from multiple sources including The Washington Post, Delish, Pure Wow, Consumer Reports, and Bon Appetit. In order to find the hot dog brands most common across our sources, we calculated an average score represented as the ‘insider monkey score’. This score was found by dividing the sum of the respective rankings for a hot dog brand across all sources, divided by the number of sources across which it appeared. Since this was an average score, hot dog brands with a lower score tend to be more common across our sources. We have used average scores since most of the brands are owned by companies that operate other brands as well. Hence, using overall company revenue would not have been accurate for the representation of the firm’s hot dog business. However, we have enlisted recent sales figures for hot dog brands, those which were available.

Finally, we ranked the 15 highest-quality hot dogs in the US based on their calculated scores, using a consensus.

15. Hebrew National Beef Franks

Insider Monkey Score: 7.25

Hebrew National beef franks is a product offered by Hebrew National, a brand of kosher hot dogs and sausages made by Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). The parent company sells products under various brand names that are available in supermarkets, restaurants, and food service establishments. These beef franks are made with premium cuts of 100% kosher beef. They are known for their premium taste and high quality.

14. Oscar Mayer Turkey Franks

Insider Monkey Score: 7

Oscar Mayer is an American meat and cold cut producer reputed for its hot dogs, bologna, bacon, ham, and Lunchables products. It is a subsidiary of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC). The Turkey franks made by the company are made with less fat as compared to other franks. The product contains no added nitrates or nitrites. It is also free from artificial preservatives.

13. Safeway Signature Select Beef Franks

Insider Monkey Score: 7

The 15 highest quality hot dog brands in the US include Safeway Signature Select beef franks as well. The product is offered by Safeway, Inc., a subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI). It can be purchased from Safeway stores across the United States.

12. Nathan’s Angus Beef Franks

Insider Monkey Score: 6.75

Nathan’s Angus beef franks are another well-known hot dog brand in the United States. They are produced by Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH), an American company that operates a chain of fast-food restaurants specializing in hot dogs. These hot dogs are made with 100% Angus beef. They do not contain corn syrup or artificial flavors or colors. The company is quite popular in New York for serving its world-famous hot dogs and other products such as burgers, shakes, and fries.

11. Rastelli’s Round Dogs

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Rastelli Foods Group, a supplier of the highest quality food products and services, makes these round dogs. The original round dog is unique since it is a hot dog in the shape of a burger. It has more surface area which allows adding more toppings. The design of the hot dog also makes it easy and convenient to cook.

10. Bell & Evans Organic Chicken Hot Dogs

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Bell & Evans is a producer of chicken which is organic and raised without antibiotics. The chicken frankfurters from the company are made from whole breast and leg meat. They are fully cooked and do not include any fillers, additives, or preservatives. This makes Bell & Evans organic chicken hot dogs among other quality hot dog brands in the United States.

9. Open Nature Uncured Beef Franks

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Open Nature uncured beef franks are offered by the Open Nature brand. It is owned by Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), an American grocery company. These beef franks are free from nitrates or nitrites, fillers or by-products, and preservatives. They are 100% natural as well. Hence, Open Nature uncured beef franks rank among other high-quality hot dog brands in the United States.

8. Whole Foods 365 Uncured Beef Hot Dogs

Insider Monkey Score: 6

These uncured beef hot dogs are made with organic, grass-fed beef. They are produced by Whole Foods Market, Inc., a subsidiary of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The hot dogs are sold under the 365 by Whole Foods Market brand and are deemed one of the most popular hot dog brands in the United States.

7. Roseda Farm Beef Franks

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Roseda Farm offers all-natural, dry-aged beef products, including hot dogs. The beef hot dogs comprise all beef and are gluten-free. Roseda cattle are grass-fed and grain-finished while growth hormones or antibiotics are never used. Hence, Roseda Farm beef franks are one of the 15 highest quality hot dog brands in the United States.

6. Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs

Insider Monkey Score: 5.5

Ball Park Brand is an American brand of hot dog and hamburger buns and patties made by Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). In 2022, Ball Park Franks was the leading selling refrigerated frankfurter with 160.7 million dollars in sales. The hot dogs are made with 100% beef without any artificial color or flavors.

