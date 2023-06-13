In this article, we will be taking a look at the 15 most profitable drugs in the world. If you wish to see the top ones, feel free to skip our detailed analysis of the pharma industry and head straight to the 5 Most Profitable Drugs In The World.

The pharmaceutical industry has long been lucrative, with countless drugs generating substantial profits for pharmaceutical companies. However, within this realm, a select few medications stand out as the epitome of profitability. These exceptional drugs have revolutionized patient care and propelled the companies behind them to unprecedented financial success.

From breakthrough treatments for chronic diseases to life-saving therapies, the world's most profitable drugs have reshaped the healthcare landscape and become integral to the global pharmaceutical market.

Factors Driving Drug Profitability: Market Demand and Clinical Need

Market demand and clinical need are crucial factors driving drug profitability in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies analyze market trends and patient demographics to identify areas with high demand for specific medications. Diseases with a high prevalence or limited treatment options present opportunities for developing profitable drugs.

Factors such as aging populations, changing lifestyles, and increased awareness of certain health conditions contribute to the market demand for specific drugs. In 2022, the global pharmaceutical market was valued at approximately $1.48 trillion.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in demand for antiviral medications and vaccines, resulting in a significant increase in profitability for pharmaceutical companies. The global antiviral drugs market is expected to reach $51.4 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate of 4%.

Additionally, sales of COVID-19 vaccines are anticipated to decline sharply by 64% in the current year, reaching $13.5 billion compared to the previous year's figure of $37.8 billion, as reported by CNBC. However, it is important to note that profitability is not the only factor driving drug development, as clinical needs and patient outcomes should always remain a top priority.

Compared to existing therapies, superior efficacy, safety, and convenience also contribute to a drug's profitability. Pharmaceutical companies use rigorous clinical trials to demonstrate effectiveness and obtain regulatory approvals. The average cost of developing a new prescription from discovery to market launch is approximately $2.6 billion, with a success rate of just 12%.

However, successful drugs can generate substantial revenue, with the best-selling drugs of all time like Montekulas, Aspirin and Humira, among others generating over $50 billion in annual sales. By identifying unmet clinical needs and developing innovative solutions, companies can capitalize on the profitability of drugs that address critical healthcare challenges, benefiting the pharmaceutical industry financially and improving patient outcomes by providing effective treatments for previously unmet medical needs.

Blockbuster Drugs: Unveiling the Top Profit-Generating Medications

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed a surge in top-selling drugs, with some medications generating billions of dollars in revenue for their manufacturers. For instance, Humira, one of the top selling drug, used to treat autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, generated over $21.23 billion in sales in 2022 alone. Similarly, Keytruda, a cure for various cancers, generated $20.93 billion in revenue in the same year.

Enbrel, used to treat psoriasis and other inflammatory conditions, also caused over $4 billion in sales in 2022. These financial statistics are a testament to these drugs' effectiveness and the pharmaceutical industry's success in producing life-saving medications. Despite the challenges, the industry continues to innovate and invest heavily in research and development, undoubtedly leading to more breakthrough drugs and better health outcomes for patients worldwide.

Future Trends: Innovations and Their Potential for Profitability

The future of the drug market seems promising, with innovative changes driven by advancements in technology and research. Personalized medicine is gaining momentum and holds the potential for improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are revolutionizing drug development and clinical trial design, expediting the identification of promising candidates and reducing failure risks.

In fact, according to a recent report by Grand View Research, the global AI in healthcare market size is expected to reach $31.3 billion by 2025, with drug development being one of the key applications of AI technology in the healthcare sector.

Additionally, there is a growing focus on developing drugs that target specific disease pathways, which offers more effective treatments with fewer side effects. These trends are creating significant opportunities for businesses to capitalize on the profitability of innovative drugs in the evolving market.

In fact, according to recent financial statistics, the global personalized medicine market is expected to reach $3.92 trillion by 2026, whereas the demand for AI-powered drug development is expected to reach $5.1 billion by 2025. Businesses that invest in these areas can expect to reap the benefits of this growing market.

15 Most Profitable Drugs In The World

Our Methodology

For our methodology, we ranked the most profitable drugs in the world in ascending order of sales in 2022 as a proxy for their profitability. To ensure the accuracy of the data, we relied on Drug Discovery Trends.

Here is our list of the 15 most profitable drugs in the world:

15. Trikafta/Kaftrio

2022 Sales: $7.68 billion

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has established its market dominance in treating cystic fibrosis with its top-selling drug, Trikafta. Trikafta generated $7.68 billion in sales in 2022 and continues to experience significant growth. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has secured reimbursement deals in multiple countries and plans to expand its base, aiming to reach an additional 25,000 cystic fibrosis patients who could benefit from the drug.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) emphasizes its commitment to outperform Trikafta's market dominance and highlights its focus on non-opioid pain management and gene editing therapies as part of its future market prospects.

14. Darzalex

2022 Sales: $7.97 billion

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)'s multiple myeloma drug, Darzalex, has become the company's second-largest product and experienced significant growth in 2022. Despite competition from Sanofi's CD38 drug, Sarclisa, Darzalex maintains an advantage with approvals in newly diagnosed diseases.

However, Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)'s combination trials with Sarclisa and other medicines may pose a challenge. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is defending its essential product with ongoing phase 3 trials and reported survival advantages. The expiration of patent protection for BMS Revlimid does not fundamentally impact the opportunity for Darzalex, as it is considered a foundational therapy.

13. Opdivo

2022 Sales: $8.24 billion

Opdivo, developed by Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), experienced sales growth in 2022, reaching $8.24 billion. Despite being outperformed by Merck's Keytruda, Opdivo holds unique positions in specific indications. It gained FDA approval for previously untreated stomach cancer and has indications in front-line kidney cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and metastatic melanoma.

Patient volume across tumor types still lags behind pre-COVID levels, affecting Opdivo's performance. BMS's combination therapies, such as Opdivo-Yervoy for kidney cancer and Opdivo-relatlimab for metastatic melanoma, contribute to its market position. Opdivo by Bristol Myer Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) also approved early-stage NSCLC treatment, presenting the potential for solid uptake.

12. Imbruvica

2022 Sales: $8.35 billion

Imbruvica, co-developed by AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)'s Janssen, shows steady sales growth and the potential for continued success, with a total sales of $8.35 billion in 2022. AbbVie's patent strategy ensures exclusivity for Imbruvica until March 2032, giving it a competitive edge.

As a first-in-class lymphoma drug, Imbruvica achieved blockbuster status quickly but now faces competition from AstraZeneca's Calquence and BeiGene's Brukinsa. However, Imbruvica's established position and ongoing clinical success make it a key revenue driver for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), especially with the anticipated biosimilar competition for its immunology drug Humira.

11. Stelara

2022 Sales: $9.72 billion

Johnson & Johnson's Stelara, the first biologic treatment to inhibit the IL-12 and IL-23 pathways, has become the company's most extensive product, representing almost 10% of its total revenue. Despite recent competition from biosimilars and a loss to AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)'s Humira in Crohn's disease, Stelara experienced sales growth of over 20% in 2020. With its patent set to expire in September 2023, J&J is focusing on marketing efforts and patient empowerment to maximize Stelara's potential before biosimilars enter the market.

10. Revlimid

2022 Sales: $9.97 billion

Bristol Myers Squibb's blockbuster blood cancer drug, Revlimid, faces a significant decline in sales due to the introduction of generic competitors. Sandoz and Stada Arzneimittel have launched their generic versions in multiple countries. BMS expected Revlimid's sales to drop from $12.8 billion in 2021 to around $9.5 billion to $10 billion in 2022.

Several other companies, including Natco Pharma, Sun Pharma, Zydus Cadila, Cipla, and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, have launched or plan to launch their generic versions. Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is focusing on other products like Opdivo, Yervoy, and Eliquis and upcoming launches to mitigate the impact of Revlimid's loss.

9. Biktarvy

2022 Sales: $10.39 billion

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)' HIV drug Biktarvy was the top-selling infectious disease pharmaceutical product until the impact of COVID-19. In 2022, Biktarvy's sales reached $10.39 billion, surpassing GlaxoSmithKline's HIV unit. It became the most successful HIV therapy globally, with a significant market share in the U.S. and Europe.

However, GSK's dolutegravir-based portfolio attracted the most switch patients. Biktarvy faces competition from long-acting regimens like Cabenuva. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) settled a patent infringement lawsuit with ViiV Healthcare, agreeing to pay $1.25 billion and 3% royalties for future sales of Biktarvy.

8. Eylea

2022 Sales: $12.72 billion

Eylea, a leading ophthalmology drug by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), maintains its market leadership despite increasing competition. It is used to treat diabetic eye disease and age-related macular degeneration. Eylea's sales reached $5.79 billion in the U.S. in 2021, as reported by Fierce Pharma.

Novartis' Beovu initially posed a challenge but faced safety concerns. Roche's Vabysmo is expected to provide intense competition. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is developing a high-dose version of Eylea. Although biosimilar competition looms, Eylea is projected to remain dominant in the ophthalmology market.

You can read more on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in our list of the largest biotech companies in the US.

7. Dupixent

2022 Sales: $17.41 billion

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)'s Dupixent, a leading immunology drug, exceeded expectations with sales growth of 46% in Q1 2022, reaching 1.61 billion euros ($1.79 billion). The drug's market penetration in adults with atopic dermatitis is currently at 8%, indicating significant growth potential.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) aims to expand Dupixent's reach to at least 1.5 million more patients globally by 2025. The revised goal is to achieve peak sales surpassing 13 billion euros ($13.98 billion) , driven by its dominance in atopic dermatitis and FDA approvals for asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis, and eosinophilic esophagitis.

6. Eliquis

2022 Sales: $18.26 billion

Eliquis, the blood thinner jointly developed by Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE), has experienced remarkable sales growth. In 2022 alone, the drug generated $18.26 billion in sales. While Bristol Myers Squibb acknowledges the future challenges posed by patent expirations and the entry of generics, the company remains optimistic. It expects continued growth from existing drugs, including Eliquis, as well as from new product launches, which are projected to contribute significantly to the company's growth trajectory until 2029.

