15 Part Time Jobs for 18 Year Olds With No Experience Required

The U.S. labor market has been at the center of debate for the past couple of months. This is due to the economic overheating in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and the Federal Reserve's efforts to fight the aftermath. While economic growth is generally viewed positively, too much growth is also a bad thing since it leaves excessive cash flowing in the market which then results in inflation. So, during macroeconomic growth, firms see their businesses boom and end up hiring more people. This creates a scarcity in the labor market, and to compete for employees, the pay offered to them rises. This, in turn, leaves more disposable income for spending, which then ends up increasing the demand for goods, products, and services. This higher demand ends up straining manufacturing capacity, causing firms to raise their production costs and then by extension, prices.

America, like other countries of the developed world, also sees teenagers start working while they're not at school or during summer break. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that there are 5.6 million teenagers (aged 16 to 19 years) employed in America. They are concentrated primarily in the retail trade and leisure and hospitality industry. Within the retail sector, out of the total 16 million people employed, this age group accounts for 1.3 million or nearly ten percent of the workforce. In the retail sector, the workers are employed primarily in warehouses, supercenters, general stores, and supermarkets (such as those operated by Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)). In the leisure and hospitality industry, teenagers account for a greater proportion of the workforce. According to the data, after employees aged between 25 and 34 years (2.9 million), the teenage group was the largest constituent of this industry since out of the total 13.7 million people employed, 2.3 million were 16 to 19 year olds. Within the hospitality sector, fast food restaurants (such as those operated by McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)) were by far the largest employers of teenagers, as they employed 1.9 million out of the total 2.3 million.

Naturally, since these two industries are the largest employers for teenagers, it's relevant to take a look at what the future might hold for them. The Labor Department classifies Fast Food and Counter workers as part of the broader Food and Beverage Serving and Related Workers segment. According to its statistics, there were 4.1 million people employed in this category as of 2021. Apart from fast food counter workers, who take orders and deal with customers, other roles in this segment include waiters and servers. The median hourly wage for this category was $12.49 in 2021, with Fast Food and Counter workers making slightly lesser $12.07 per hour. Within the broader category, the top ten percent made more than $16.40 per hour while the bottom ten percent made less than $8.80. The Labor Department further estimates that jobs in the food and beverage serving and related roles will grow at 9% between 2021 and 2031 - which is faster than the 5% growth for all jobs in the U.S. as a whole.

Moving toward the retail industry, the outlook is less rosy. Estimates show that from employing 15.3 million people in 2021, the Retail trade industry will see employees leave with the total number of workers estimated to sit at 15 million by 2031 end. In percentage terms, this represents a 0.2% drop in compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) terms until 2031. This is in opposition to the 0.5% growth that was recorded during the ten years between 2011 and 2021.

As a whole, non-farm employment in America remained strong during March 2023. A total of 236,000 new jobs were added, with the unemployment rate sitting at a flat 3.5%. The new job addition was also driven by the leisure and hospitality industry, which added the highest amount of jobs, or 72,000 jobs out of the total 236,000 additions. However, the market is slowing down, as the latest additions were lower than the six month average of 95,000 new jobs. Within this industry, the food services and bars segment was the largest contributor, as it accounted for 50,000 of the total 72,000 new additions.

Since the leisure and hospitality industry is both a significant employer of teenagers and a strong contributor to overall employment in America, it's also important to take a broad look at the industry's economic prospects. On this front, a research report from Facts and Factors believes that the hospitality industry will grow at a 10.24% CAGR between 2021 and 2028. This will enable it to grow from an estimated value of $3.9 trillion at the start of the forecast period to $6.7 trillion by its end. Astute readers will also note that the 10.24% CAGR is also in the same range as the job growth of 9% in the leisure and hospitality industry as mentioned above and predicted by the Labor Department.

Finally, looking at the near term sales and trends in the retail industry, executives of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shared important details for them during the firm's fourth quarter of 2023 earnings call. During the event, they outlined:

Walmart U.S. comps increased 8.3%, including 17% growth in e-commerce with a combination of pricing due in part to inflation and share gains. Sam’s Club U.S. delivered its 12th consecutive quarter of double-digit comps with growth of 12.6%, excluding fuel and tobacco. And constant currency sales in Walmart International increased 5.5%, led by Walmex. As I discuss our profitability, it’s important to note the reorganization and restructuring charges within the International segment affect year-over-year comparisons. So my comments regarding Q4 results will focus on the business, excluding adjusted items. Gross margins were down 83 basis points, largely resulting from additional markdowns taken to address carryover inventory balances, mix headwinds and underlying inflation in our cost structure.

On the near term outlook:

We currently expect sales growth to be strongest in the first half then moderating in the second half, reflecting our macro assumptions and a more difficult year-over-year comparisons. Because we will lap the benefit we received last year from insurance proceeds in 2Q, we expect operating income to be flat in 2Q relative to last year. We expect operating income growth to begin to outpace sales growth to a greater degree in the second half of the year versus the first half. In closing, I want to echo Doug’s Sentiment on our business. Over the last year, our team responded to some of the external challenges with the speed and nimbleness rarely seen in a company of our size and we exited the year in a much, much better place. As I reflect on where we are today, I’m more excited about our future than at any point in my time here.

With these details in mind, let's take a look at part time jobs for 18 year olds with no experience required.

Part Time Jobs for 18 Year Olds With No Experience Required

Our Methodology

To compile our list, we consulted three reliable sources (1,2,3) for jobs for 18 year olds without any experience. First, all the positions were listed, then their hourly rates were noted down. They were then scanned for roles that can be taken part time. The list is divided into three categories. The first category is for the jobs that appeared only once on our consulted sources, the second is for those that appeared twice, and the third is for the ones that appeared thrice. Then, within each category, the roles are ranked according to the hourly rates - which were averaged when more than one rate was available. The wage rates mentioned can vary by state and company.

Part Time Jobs for 18 Year Olds With No Experience Required

15. Construction Worker

Hourly Wage Rate: $15.76

A construction worker works on a construction site and is responsible for a variety of tasks depending on the need.

14. Online Surveys

Hourly Wage Rate: $25

Taking online surveys is one of the easiest jobs especially since it does not require a car to travel to the job. You can find survey firms, apply for the position, and make money right at home. Companies are often interested in teenage viewpoints about music or other products, especially since they are likely to be long term customers.

13. Mail Carrier

Hourly Wage Rate: $25.21

Mail Carrier is simply a delivery person that delivers mail to residential or business addresses. The job might require a driver's license, or not if you're delivering mail on foot.

12. Creative Freelance

Hourly Wage Rate: $27.55

The freelance industry has taken the world by storm as large numbers of people rely on it for their income. Some creative freelance jobs for 18 year olds without experience include content writing and voice overs.

11. Camp Counselor

Hourly Wage Rate: $12.15

The Camp Counselor job includes planning activities and supervising the campers.

10. Dog Walker

Hourly Wage Rate: $12.48

Dog walking is another job for 18 year olds that doesn't require any experience. You do have to be comfortable with animals though.

9. Caregiver

Hourly Wage Rate: $13.23

A caregiver takes care of the elderly to assist them with their daily needs, such as taking medicine and other tasks.

8. Receptionist

Hourly Wage Rate: $14.40

A receptionist is generally the first person that most people see when they enter a business.

7. Delivery Driver

Hourly Wage Rate: $14.76

A delivery driver requires little experience but a driving license for making rounds and enabling the team to make deliveries.

6. Bank Teller

Hourly Wage Rate: $15.49

A bank teller does not require any experience but is an important job requiring strong record keeping and other skills.

