In this article, we will be navigating through the 15 states with the best healthcare in the US. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 States with the Best Healthcare in the US.

Healthcare Across the US: An Analysis

The United States faces a huge burden of preventable diseases which have reduced the nation’s average life expectancy. As reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of cardiovascular disease can be prevented through adequate access to health care for instance health insurance can help detect the disease early thereby minimizing the probable loss. However, nearly 1 quarter of low-income Americans who have a heart disease continue to be uninsured. States with the most expensive health insurance have also been previously covered. Diabetes, dementia, hypertension, and cancer are some of the other chronic illnesses which are prevalent. The overall health situation remains aggravated due to reduced healthcare availability, with almost 84 million Americans residing in areas that experience a shortage of primary healthcare professionals.

In the healthcare sector, the issue of racial inequality is even worse and evident from the fact that premature mortality is the highest among black residents, American Indians, and Alaska Natives. Apart from the deaths related to the global pandemic, these groups also encountered relatively higher mortality from cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Simultaneously, many mental problems emerged as a result of the pandemic. The country saw a substantial number of deaths from drug overdoses, alcohol, and suicide during the pandemic’s outbreak.

Women tend to be another disadvantaged group in terms of health access and outcomes. As reported by the Commonwealth Fund, West Virginia and Mexico had the highest mortalities among women of reproductive age. Better access to quality health could have avoided these deaths. Even in this case, women of color are subject to bitter outcomes through which racial inequalities get reinforced. Lack of prenatal care creates an even more adverse situation. In states such as Texas and Florida, approximately 29% of females couldn’t receive early prenatal care during the first trimester in 2021.

Companies Lessening the National Disease Burden

Companies including Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), and AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) continue to address the common health concerns and illnesses arising in the US. Let's take a look at some of the relevant measures these firms have recently undertaken.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is a leading global biotechnology company. The company manufactures vaccines and medicines to cure illnesses common across the United States including cancer. Since breast and prostate cancer tend to be the most common cancer types among males and females in the US, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has undertaken a major development in cancer care relevant to them. On February 5, the company reported that it has joined hands with The American Cancer Society to undertake a three-year-long initiative that will be reducing disparities in cancer care. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will be contributing $15 million to target medically underrepresented US communities, raise cancer awareness among them, and improve their access to cancer screenings and treatments.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is an American multinational healthcare company that has recently tried to address obesity which is so widely spread that more than 7 in 10 American adults are overweight or have obesity and hence resort to weight loss methods. On January 31, the company reported the launch of its new PROTALITY™ brand which will be serving those who are obese, overweight, or use medications for weight loss. It will offer nutritional products to help maintain muscle mass during the weight loss journey. Those undergoing weight loss procedures have higher nutritional requirements which can adequately support their muscle activity. The first product from the Abbott Laboratories' (NYSE:ABT) new brand is a high-protein nutrition shake.

AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN) is a renowned biopharmaceutical company that operates in more than 100 countries across the world. On January 29, the company reported that the supplemental Biologics License Application for Enhertu has been given Priority Review. This is a major development regarding the treatment of metastatic HER2-positive solid tumors among adults in the United States. AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ:AZN) has collaborated with Daiichi Sankyo on Enhertu, a specifically engineered HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate. Enhertu could turn out to be a potential treatment targeting HER2 if it finally gets accepted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

You can also take a look at some of the best medical technology stocks to buy. Now that we have analyzed the healthcare situation across the US, let’s move to the 15 states with the best healthcare in the US.

15 States with the Best Healthcare in the US

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 15 states with the best healthcare in the US, we sourced data from The Commonwealth Fund. Initially, we shortlisted the top states with higher healthcare rankings. Moving forward, we selected three metrics. We selected the number of avoidable deaths before the age of 75 as our primary metric. These are the deaths from infections, injuries, or illnesses that can be prevented or treated through adequate healthcare. The rationale behind our primary metric was that prevention is better than recovery in the field of health since many health issues won’t even emerge if precaution is taken timely.

Simultaneously, the mortality rate for women of reproductive age, those aged between 15 and 44, was chosen as the secondary metric. This is because apart from basic prevention, reproductive health is a significant factor since it is linked with the health conditions of the future generation. Lastly, the percentage of uninsured adults in every state was taken as a tertiary metric as it represents access to health.

15. Pennsylvania

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 306.7

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 120.4

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 7.4%

Pennsylvania recorded 306.7 preventable deaths in 2021. The mortality rate among women in the state who were aged between 15 and 44 was 120.4 while adults who were uninsured were 7.4%. Pennsylvania ranks as one of the states with the best healthcare in the US.

14. Maryland

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 302.1

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 111.7

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 8.2%

Maryland ranks as one of the US states with the best healthcare. In 2021, the mortality rate among women of reproductive age was 111.7. 8.2% of the adults in the state were uninsured.

13. Iowa

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 285.4

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 92.3

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 6.9%

Preventable deaths in Iowa were recorded at 285.4 in 2021. Adults aged between 19 and 64 who were uninsured were 6.9%. Iowa is another state which has the best healthcare in the US.

12. Maine

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 281.7

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 119.4

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 8%

Maine recorded 281.7 preventable deaths in 2021. The mortality rate among women of reproductive age was 119.4. Simultaneously, the percentage of adults in the state who were uninsured was recorded at 8%.

11. California

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 273.3

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 90.2

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 9.9%

In 2021, California witnessed 273.3 deaths which could have been prevented while 9.9% of the adults were uninsured. The state has one of the best healthcare systems among other states in the country.

10. New York

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 267.8

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 83.2

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 7.4%

New York is one of the top US states with best healthcare. It recorded 267.8 preventable deaths in 2021. The percentage of adults in the state who were uninsured were 7.4%.

9. Oregon

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 267.4

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 99.5

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 8.8%

Avoidable deaths in Oregon were recorded at 267.4 in 2021. The mortality rate among women of reproductive age was 99.5. Uninsured adults in the state were 8.8%. Hence, Oregon ranks among the US states with the best healthcare.

8. Washington

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 255.4

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 95.3

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 9.2%

Washington is one of the best US states for healthcare. In 2021, preventable deaths in the state were 255.4. The mortality rate among women of reproductive age was 95.3. 9.2% of the adults in the state were uninsured.

7. Rhode Island

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 253.2

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 95.6

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 6.1%

Avoidable deaths in Rhode Island were recorded at 253.2 in 2021. The mortality rate among women in the state who were aged between 15 and 44 was 95.6 while the percentage of adults who were uninsured was 6.1%.

6. Vermont

Avoidable Deaths Before Age 75: 248.5

Mortality Rate for Women of Reproductive Age: 95.3

Percentage of Uninsured Adults: 5%

Vermont recorded 248.5 preventable deaths in 2021 while adults aged between 19 and 64 who were uninsured were 5%. Thus, Vermont ranks as one of the US states with the best healthcare.

